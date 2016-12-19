Player Page

Colby Rasmus | Outfielder | #28

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (28) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rays have agreed to terms on a contract with Colby Rasmus.
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal had said that a deal was close. Rasmus is coming off a disappointing, injury-shortened 2016 campaign when he batted only .206/.286/.355, but he was good enough in 2015 (.238/.314/.475, 25 homers) to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros. He had surgery in October to repair his core muscle and to shave down a bone spur and repair his left hip labrum, but Rasmus should be fine for spring training. Jan 9 - 6:51 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
107369761001554384312141.206.286.355.641
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001032
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 