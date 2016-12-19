Colby Rasmus | Outfielder | #28 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (30) / 8/11/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (28) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15.8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rays have agreed to terms on a contract with Colby Rasmus. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal had said that a deal was close. Rasmus is coming off a disappointing, injury-shortened 2016 campaign when he batted only .206/.286/.355, but he was good enough in 2015 (.238/.314/.475, 25 homers) to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros. He had surgery in October to repair his core muscle and to shave down a bone spur and repair his left hip labrum, but Rasmus should be fine for spring training. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rays are "emerging as a possibility" for Colby Rasmus. The Rays are looking for someone who can fill in in left field and in the designated hitter spot. They're also seeking a hitter who is cheap, and Rasmus will probably qualify after he batted .206/.286/.355 last season in an injury-plagued year with the Astros. He might have to settle for a one-year contract this winter. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that Colby Rasmus' representative has contacted the Orioles, but the club feels the outfielder is "too pricey at his current status." The Orioles tried to sign Rasmus two winters ago before he picked the Astros, but they don't appear as anxious to go after him this time around. Of course, that could change if his asking price drops. Rasmus hit a disappointing .206/.286/.355 this past season while battling various injuries. Source: MASNSports.com