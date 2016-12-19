Welcome,
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Charles Basford
(R)
Mike Fiers
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
George Springer
(OF)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Doug Fister
(S)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Max Stassi
(C)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(DH)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Ken Giles
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Preston Tucker
(DH)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Blair Walters
(S)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Tyler White
(1B)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Colby Rasmus | Outfielder | #28
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/11/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (28) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $15.8 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rays have agreed to terms on a contract with Colby Rasmus.
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal had said that a deal was close. Rasmus is coming off a disappointing, injury-shortened 2016 campaign when he batted only .206/.286/.355, but he was good enough in 2015 (.238/.314/.475, 25 homers) to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros. He had surgery in October to repair his core muscle and to shave down a bone spur and repair his left hip labrum, but Rasmus should be fine for spring training.
Jan 9 - 6:51 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rays are "emerging as a possibility" for Colby Rasmus.
The Rays are looking for someone who can fill in in left field and in the designated hitter spot. They're also seeking a hitter who is cheap, and Rasmus will probably qualify after he batted .206/.286/.355 last season in an injury-plagued year with the Astros. He might have to settle for a one-year contract this winter.
Jan 9 - 6:30 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that Colby Rasmus' representative has contacted the Orioles, but the club feels the outfielder is "too pricey at his current status."
The Orioles tried to sign Rasmus two winters ago before he picked the Astros, but they don't appear as anxious to go after him this time around. Of course, that could change if his asking price drops. Rasmus hit a disappointing .206/.286/.355 this past season while battling various injuries.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:06:00 PM
Source:
MASNSports.com
Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports that Colby Rasmus underwent surgery on October 18 to repair his core muscle and to shave down a bone spur and repair his left hip labrum.
Rasmus had to be shut down with a few days left in the season due to what the Astros called a hip/groin issue and apparently the ailment didn't improve after a few weeks of rest. The good news is that Davidi says Rasmus will be running at full strength by January and ready to go for spring training. Still, it's obviously not the way Rasmus wanted to go into free agency, especially as he's coming off a disappointing season that saw him bat just .206/.286/.355 with 15 homers over 107 games. Rasmus turned 30 in August.
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Source:
Sportsnet
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Jan 9 - 6:51 PM
Rays showing interest in Colby Rasmus
Jan 9 - 6:30 PM
Orioles think Rasmus' asking price too high
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 06:06:00 PM
Colby Rasmus has core muscle, hip surgeries
Mon, Oct 31, 2016 05:09:00 PM
More Colby Rasmus Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
107
369
76
10
0
15
54
38
43
121
4
1
.206
.286
.355
.641
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
103
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers' agent, Scott Boras, said that there has been no medical indication that his client's elbow injury will have an effect on the 2017 season.
"There's nothing from the doctors that we've heard that would suggest that there's going to be any problem for '17," Boras said. McCullers was forced out of action in early August due to a mild elbow sprain, one which kept him on the shelf for the remainder of the regular season. He did progress to throwing a bullpen session in late September, but the Astros ultimately decided it would be best for his long-term prospects not to push the issue. GM Jeff Luhnow has said that he expects McCullers to be fully recovered by spring training.
Nov 9
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
