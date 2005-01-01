Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Zimmerman | First Baseman | #11

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (32) / 9/28/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (4) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Zimmerman is out of the Nationals' starting lineup Thursday versus the Rockies.
Adam Lind is starting at first base and batting fifth against Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela. It's just a routine day of rest for Zimmerman, who's tallied eight home runs and 21 RBI in 21 games this season. Anthony Rendon is also getting the day off Thursday. Apr 27 - 1:04 PM
Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter
More Ryan Zimmerman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
217529708211661910.387.439.8001.239
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201702100000
2016011400001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 26@ COL15300132010000.600.6001.200
Apr 25@ COL14110002120000.250.400.500
Apr 24@ COL14100121000000.250.2501.000
Apr 23@ NYM13200121110000.667.7501.667
Apr 22@ NYM14100010130000.250.400.250
Apr 21@ NYM11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 20@ ATL14210122010000.500.5001.500
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Koda Glover
3Blake Treinen
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
8Matt Albers
 

 