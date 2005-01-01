Ryan Zimmerman | First Baseman | #11 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (32) / 9/28/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Virginia Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (4) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $14 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14 million, 2019: $18 million, 2020: $18 million option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Ryan Zimmerman is out of the Nationals' starting lineup Thursday versus the Rockies. Adam Lind is starting at first base and batting fifth against Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela. It's just a routine day of rest for Zimmerman, who's tallied eight home runs and 21 RBI in 21 games this season. Anthony Rendon is also getting the day off Thursday. Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter

Ryan Zimmerman stayed hot at Coors Field on Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with his eighth homer. In part because of injuries, Zimmerman hasn't hit more than 16 homers in a season since 2013. Right now, it looks like a pretty good bet that he'll get there before the All-Star break.

Ryan Zimmerman crushed his sixth home run of the season as the Nationals bested the Mets on Sunday night in New York. Zimmerman's two-run blast came courtesy of Josh Smoker and increased the Nationals' advantage to 6-3 in the eighth inning. He has been on fire at the plate to start the 2017 campaign, slashing .387/.441/.774 with six long balls and 16 RBI. He should be owned and started in even the shallowest of mixed leagues at this point.