Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
LAD promote Julio Urias for Thursday start
Zimmerman, Rendon not in Nats lineup Thurs.
Reds activate C Devin Mesoraco from the DL
CarGo out of lineup on Thursday afternoon
Aaron Sanchez (finger) set to return Sunday
Tigers activate Iglesias from concussion DL
Cesar Hernandez getting the day off Thursday
Kyle Seager (hip) returns to lineup Thursday
Syndergaard (biceps) scratched on Thursday
A's Manaea (shoulder) could take next turn?
Choo hits three-run bomb, scores three runs
Brandon Drury day-to-day with jammed knee
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Zimmerman | First Baseman | #11
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 9/28/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (4) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $14 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14 million, 2019: $18 million, 2020: $18 million option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Zimmerman is out of the Nationals' starting lineup Thursday versus the Rockies.
Adam Lind is starting at first base and batting fifth against Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela. It's just a routine day of rest for Zimmerman, who's tallied eight home runs and 21 RBI in 21 games this season. Anthony Rendon is also getting the day off Thursday.
Apr 27 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Ryan Zimmerman stayed hot at Coors Field on Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with his eighth homer.
In part because of injuries, Zimmerman hasn't hit more than 16 homers in a season since 2013. Right now, it looks like a pretty good bet that he'll get there before the All-Star break.
Apr 27 - 1:48 AM
Ryan Zimmerman crushed his sixth home run of the season as the Nationals bested the Mets on Sunday night in New York.
Zimmerman's two-run blast came courtesy of Josh Smoker and increased the Nationals' advantage to 6-3 in the eighth inning. He has been on fire at the plate to start the 2017 campaign, slashing .387/.441/.774 with six long balls and 16 RBI. He should be owned and started in even the shallowest of mixed leagues at this point.
Apr 23 - 10:55 PM
Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Braves.
A day after hitting a grand slam, Zimmerman continued his torment of the Braves with a two-run shot in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in the game. It's been a heck of a start to the year for the 32-year-old, who's now hitting .389/.431/.778 with five homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. He sure seems to have found the fountain of youth this winter.
Apr 20 - 10:55 PM
Zimmerman, Rendon not in Nats lineup Thurs.
Apr 27 - 1:04 PM
Ryan Zimmerman hits eighth homer
Apr 27 - 1:48 AM
Zimmerman crushes sixth homer in Nats win
Apr 23 - 10:55 PM
Zimmerman stays red hot, homers again
Apr 20 - 10:55 PM
More Ryan Zimmerman Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
21
75
29
7
0
8
21
16
6
19
1
0
.387
.439
.800
1.239
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
21
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
114
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 26
@ COL
1
5
3
0
0
1
3
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.200
Apr 25
@ COL
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
2
1
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.500
Apr 24
@ COL
1
4
1
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 23
@ NYM
1
3
2
0
0
1
2
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
1.667
Apr 22
@ NYM
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Apr 21
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 20
@ ATL
1
4
2
1
0
1
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
10-Day DL
Stephen Drew (hamstring) has been ramping up his activities.
There are no specifics beyond that, but it looks like Drew is making progress. He should have a shot to make it back relatively early into May.
Apr 24
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Koda Glover
10-Day DL
Nationals placed RHP Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip impingement.
Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse in the corresponding roster move. Glover said he felt pain on the first pitch of his outing Tuesday against the Rockies but expects to return after the minimum 10 days. The right-hander suffered a torn labrum last season, so he has a history of hip trouble. Shawn Kelley will have the ninth inning all to himself in Glover's absence.
Apr 26
3
Blake Treinen
4
Sammy Solis
10-Day DL
Nationals placed LHP Sammy Solis on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow inflammation.
Just when Solis might be healthy enough to return to action is not yet known. The 28-year-old southpaw struggled prior to going down injured, surrendering four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked three in that space.
Apr 19
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
8
Matt Albers
