Player Page

Weather | Roster

Troy Tulowitzki | Shortstop | #2

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/10/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 204
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (7) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Troy Tulowitzki will get the day off Thursday.
Ryan Goins is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth in the Blue Jays' series finale against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale. Tulowitzki has batted just .264/.286/.396 through 56 plate appearances this season, though he does have 10 RBI in 14 games. Apr 20 - 10:06 AM
Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
More Troy Tulowitzki Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1453144011042600.264.286.396.682
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700014000
2016000128003
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 19BOS14100001000000.250.250.250
Apr 18BOS15200000000000.400.400.400
Apr 16BAL14200011000000.500.500.500
Apr 15BAL13100000000000.333.333.333
Apr 14BAL14110001010000.250.250.500
Apr 13BAL14200000010000.500.500.500
Apr 12MLW12000000100000.000.333.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
10Dominic Leone
11Danny Barnes
 

 