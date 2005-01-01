Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Troy Tulowitzki out of Jays' lineup Thursday
Harper hits solo home run and a grand slam
Dallas Keuchel improves to 3-0 versus Angels
Carlos Gonzalez exits with bruised right hand
Jose Iglesias being looked at for concussion
Jayson Werth suffered groin injury vs. Braves
Bruce whacks two home runs for five RBI
Jimenez earns first win with 7 2/3 scoreless
Garrett fans 12 in seven innings vs Orioles
Right wrist contusion sidelines d'Arnaud
Duda removed with hyperextended left elbow
Haniger finishes with three hits, four RBI
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(3B)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Steve Pearce
(OF)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Ryan Goins
(3B)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Russell Martin
(C)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Chris Coghlan
(3B)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Bo Schultz
(R)
Troy Tulowitzki | Shortstop | #2
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 10/10/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 204
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (7) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Troy Tulowitzki will get the day off Thursday.
Ryan Goins is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth in the Blue Jays' series finale against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale. Tulowitzki has batted just .264/.286/.396 through 56 plate appearances this season, though he does have 10 RBI in 14 games.
Apr 20 - 10:06 AM
Source:
Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Troy Tulowitzki doubled twice and drove in all three runs for the Blue Jays in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.
Tulo hit a deep sacrifice fly in addition to RBI two-baggers in the first and fifth innings. The latter double cut the Brewers' lead to one, but that was the last scoring of the contest. Tulowitzki has nine RBI on the season even though he's batting just .185/.207/.407.
Apr 11 - 11:46 PM
Troy Tulowitzki swatted his first home run of the season and plated four runs as the Blue Jays fell to the Rays in a wild game at Tropicana Field on Friday evening.
Tulo got the scoring started in this one with a two-run double off of Rays' starter Matt Andriese in the first inning. He added an opposite-field solo homer in the fourth inning, trimming their deficit to 6-3. Tulowitzki also drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning that briefly put the Jays back ahead at 7-6. With his 2-for-4 night, he's now hitting .118/.167/.353 on the season.
Apr 7 - 11:09 PM
Troy Tulowitzki doubled and singled in his two at-bats Friday against the Red Sox.
Tulo was leading off again today, and it seems like manager John Gibbons might be thinking of putting him there to begin the regular season. Gibbons did use him there after the Jays first acquired him in July 2015, but he declared last spring that he had no intention of doing it again and he hit Tulo in the middle of the order all year long. Devon Travis is the ideal option for the Jays in the top spot, but he's just working his way back and the team might figure it'd be asking too much to put him there on Opening Day.
Mar 24 - 4:51 PM
Troy Tulowitzki out of Jays' lineup Thursday
Apr 20 - 10:06 AM
Troy Tulowitzki drives in all three Jays runs
Apr 11 - 11:46 PM
Tulowitzki homers, plates four in loss Friday
Apr 7 - 11:09 PM
Troy Tulowitzki goes 2-for-2 in leadoff spot
Mar 24 - 4:51 PM
More Troy Tulowitzki Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
14
53
14
4
0
1
10
4
2
6
0
0
.264
.286
.396
.682
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
128
0
0
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 19
BOS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 18
BOS
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Apr 16
BAL
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 15
BAL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Apr 14
BAL
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 13
BAL
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 12
MLW
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
10-Day DL
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Josh Donaldson (calf) is likely to miss 2-4 weeks.
Donaldson was placed on the disabled list on Friday after aggravating the right calf injury he originally suffered during spring training. The extended absence hurts, but will hopefully allow him to finally put the injury in the rear view mirror. The Blue Jays currently sit at 2-10 and are also missing Aaron Sanchez and J.A. Happ due to injury.
Apr 18
LF
1
Steve Pearce
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
2
Dalton Pompey
7-Day DL
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Monday that they are hoping Dalton Pompey (concussion) will be back on the field "within weeks."
Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and was placed on the 7-day disabled list on Sunday. The Blue Jays are naturally going to be cautious as he makes his way back.
Apr 3
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
10-Day DL
Aaron Sanchez underwent a minor procedure on Tuesday to remove part of the fingernail on his right middle finger.
The hope is that the procedure will alleviate his blister issues. Sanchez was placed on the disabled list over the weekend and could return before the end of the month if all goes well.
Apr 18
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
10-Day DL
Blue Jays placed LHP J.A. Happ on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 17, with left elbow inflammation.
Happ left Sunday's game with soreness in his elbow, but an MRI apparently ruled out anything serious. Regardless, it's another blow to Toronto's rotation, which is also missing Aaron Sanchez. The Blue Jays have yet to announce their plans for the rotation moving forward.
Apr 18
5
Francisco Liriano
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
10-Day DL
J.P. Howell (shoulder) is expected to begin a rehab assignment later this week.
Howell was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 9, retroactive to April 8, after complaining of soreness in his left shoulder. He allowed two earned runs on two walks and two hits in his second appearance of the 2017 regular season, ballooning his ERA to 54.00.
Apr 18
8
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ty Kelly. Sparkman is sidelined with a fractured right thumb.
Apr 10
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
10
Dominic Leone
11
Danny Barnes
