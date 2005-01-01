Troy Tulowitzki | Shortstop | #2 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (32) / 10/10/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 204 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Long Beach State Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (7) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20 million, 2017: $20 million, 2018: $20 million, 2019: $20 million, 2020: $14 million, 2021: $15 million club option ($4 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Troy Tulowitzki will get the day off Thursday. Ryan Goins is starting at shortstop and hitting ninth in the Blue Jays' series finale against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale. Tulowitzki has batted just .264/.286/.396 through 56 plate appearances this season, though he does have 10 RBI in 14 games. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter

Troy Tulowitzki doubled twice and drove in all three runs for the Blue Jays in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. Tulo hit a deep sacrifice fly in addition to RBI two-baggers in the first and fifth innings. The latter double cut the Brewers' lead to one, but that was the last scoring of the contest. Tulowitzki has nine RBI on the season even though he's batting just .185/.207/.407.

Troy Tulowitzki swatted his first home run of the season and plated four runs as the Blue Jays fell to the Rays in a wild game at Tropicana Field on Friday evening. Tulo got the scoring started in this one with a two-run double off of Rays' starter Matt Andriese in the first inning. He added an opposite-field solo homer in the fourth inning, trimming their deficit to 6-3. Tulowitzki also drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning that briefly put the Jays back ahead at 7-6. With his 2-for-4 night, he's now hitting .118/.167/.353 on the season.