Glen Perkins | Relief Pitcher | #15

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (33) / 3/2/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Minnesota
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (22) / MIN
Glen Perkins is experiencing renewed discomfort in his throwing shoulder.
Perkins had been aiming to throw off a mound Friday, but that plan was scrapped Thursday after the veteran left-hander felt a familiar catch behind his left shoulder while doing flat-ground work. Perkins made only two appearances last season -- both in April -- and he is obviously now questionable for the beginning of the 2017 campaign. Brandon Kintzler is set to open as the Twins' closer. Feb 9 - 3:38 PM
Source: Patrick Reusse on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN200000252213009.003.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Raul Fernandez
 

 