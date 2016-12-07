Welcome,
[X]
date 2016-12-07
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Justin Haley
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Jake Reed
(S)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Glen Perkins | Relief Pitcher | #15
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 3/2/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Minnesota
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (22) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.3 million, 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $6.5 million club option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Glen Perkins is experiencing renewed discomfort in his throwing shoulder.
Perkins had been aiming to throw off a mound Friday, but that plan was scrapped Thursday after the veteran left-hander felt a familiar catch behind his left shoulder while doing flat-ground work. Perkins made only two appearances last season -- both in April -- and he is obviously now questionable for the beginning of the 2017 campaign. Brandon Kintzler is set to open as the Twins' closer.
Feb 9 - 3:38 PM
Source:
Patrick Reusse on Twitter
Glen Perkins (shoulder) is hoping to throw off a mound by February 7.
The left-hander will head to the Twins' spring training facility on Tuesday. Perkins has been long-tossing up to 120 feet and seems to be making good progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery. It remains unclear if Perkins will be ready for Opening Day or if he'll reclaim the closer role from Brandon Kintzler.
Jan 28 - 5:56 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Friday that Glen Perkins (shoulder) looked good when he saw him recently throwing at the club's spring training complex.
It doesn't mean a ton at this point, but we'll take any positive news with Perkins after his injury-shortened 2016 that ended with major shoulder surgery. Falvey cautioned that the team will take things slowly with Perkins, whose status for the beginning of the season remains up in the air.
Jan 27 - 12:50 PM
Source:
Darren Wolfson on Twitter
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said that Glen Perkins has made "solid progress" in his rehab from shoulder surgery.
Perkins underwent significant labrum surgery in late June. Falvey indicated that given the pace of his rehab, it is "reasonable" that the veteran closer will be able to pitch in games during spring training at some point. A more clarified timetable figures to be passed along after the calendar flips to 2017 and the team has a better idea of just how close Perkins is to a return to the mound. He started into a light throwing program near the end of October.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Perkins experiencing renewed shoulder issues
Feb 9 - 3:38 PM
Glen Perkins (shoulder) close to mound work
Jan 28 - 5:56 PM
Perkins looks good in throwing session
Jan 27 - 12:50 PM
Perkins (shoulder) on track for spring work
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 05:45:00 PM
More Glen Perkins Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIN
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
5
2
2
1
3
0
0
9.00
3.00
Glen Perkins's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Glen Perkins's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Glen Perkins's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Glen Perkins's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Hat-tip to Phil Hughes, who had the scoop first. The 30-year-old right-hander underwent surgery last July for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for the start of 2017. Hughes has disappointed with a 4.83 ERA (85 ERA+) in 36 starts and three relief appearances over the past two seasons.
Jan 11
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins is experiencing renewed discomfort in his throwing shoulder.
Perkins had been aiming to throw off a mound Friday, but that plan was scrapped Thursday after the veteran left-hander felt a familiar catch behind his left shoulder while doing flat-ground work. Perkins made only two appearances last season -- both in April -- and he is obviously now questionable for the beginning of the 2017 campaign. Brandon Kintzler is set to open as the Twins' closer.
Feb 9
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Raul Fernandez
