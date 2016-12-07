Glen Perkins | Relief Pitcher | #15 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (33) / 3/2/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Minnesota Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (22) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.3 million, 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $6.5 million club option Share: Tweet

Glen Perkins is experiencing renewed discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Perkins had been aiming to throw off a mound Friday, but that plan was scrapped Thursday after the veteran left-hander felt a familiar catch behind his left shoulder while doing flat-ground work. Perkins made only two appearances last season -- both in April -- and he is obviously now questionable for the beginning of the 2017 campaign. Brandon Kintzler is set to open as the Twins' closer. Source: Patrick Reusse on Twitter

Glen Perkins (shoulder) is hoping to throw off a mound by February 7. The left-hander will head to the Twins' spring training facility on Tuesday. Perkins has been long-tossing up to 120 feet and seems to be making good progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery. It remains unclear if Perkins will be ready for Opening Day or if he'll reclaim the closer role from Brandon Kintzler. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Friday that Glen Perkins (shoulder) looked good when he saw him recently throwing at the club's spring training complex. It doesn't mean a ton at this point, but we'll take any positive news with Perkins after his injury-shortened 2016 that ended with major shoulder surgery. Falvey cautioned that the team will take things slowly with Perkins, whose status for the beginning of the season remains up in the air. Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter