Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Austin Adams
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Ryan Merritt
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Cody Anderson
(R)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Dan Otero
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Adam Plutko
(R)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Perci Garner
(R)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Napoli | First Baseman | #26
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 10/31/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 17 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $7 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reports that it's a "strong possibility" that the Rangers sign Mike Napoli.
Sullivan notes that there's "no indication it is done," but negotiations between the two sides appear "hot." Texas is a natural landing spot for Napoli after they lost out on Edwin Encarnacion, as they have at-bats available at first base and in the designated hitter spot. It would be the third stint in Texas for Napoli, who hit .239/.335/.465 with a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI in 2016.
Dec 23 - 2:16 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM reports that the Rangers "are now considered front-runners" to sign Mike Napoli.
Texas lost out on Edwin Encarnacion, but they're a natural landing spot for Napoli now with potential openings both at first base and in the designated hitter spot. Napoli played for the Rangers from 2011-12 and for part of 2015 and is coming off a campaign where he batted .239/.335/.465 with a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI.
Dec 23 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Jim Bowden on Twitter
Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports that the Indians met with Mike Napoli's representatives on Monday.
The Indians are said to be trying for a one-year deal, but obviously Napoli's representatives are trying to do better elsewhere. Interestingly, Bastian hears that Napoli may have already signed with the Indians if they were willing to go two years. There's a chance that could still happen, but another team could jump into the mix to give him what he wants.
Dec 6 - 11:38 AM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports that the Mariners continue to maintain a dialogue with free agent slugger Mike Napoli.
There was a recent report indicating that one Mariners official didn't see Napoli as a fit for their roster, as they'd prefer to give Dan Vogelbach an opportunity at first base and pair him with Danny Valencia as a platoon partner, but they are apparently keeping an eye on things depending on how his market goes. The Indians remain interested in bringing him back while the Red Sox and Rangers are among the other possible fits.
Dec 6 - 8:53 AM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Dec 23 - 2:16 PM
Report: Rangers the front-runners for Napoli
Dec 23 - 12:55 PM
Report: Indians met with Napoli's camp Mon.
Dec 6 - 11:38 AM
Report: Mariners continue to talk to Napoli
Dec 6 - 8:53 AM
More Mike Napoli Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
150
557
133
22
1
34
101
92
78
194
5
1
.239
.335
.465
.800
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
98
0
0
0
0
51
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Chris Colabello
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) is slated to resume swinging a bat in late December.
Brantley had a lost 2016 season following a pair of shoulder surgeries, but the hope is that he's ready for the beginning of spring training. Still, he has to be considered a major question mark heading into 2017.
Dec 5
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Edwin Escobar
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Edwin Escobar
8
Joseph Colon
9
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
10
Nick Goody
11
Adam Plutko
12
Shawn Armstrong
13
Austin Adams
14
Perci Garner
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
Nate Grimm details the Indians' addition of slugger Edwin Encarnacion and the Braves' extension with Ender Inciarte in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
