Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mike Napoli | First Baseman | #26

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (35) / 10/31/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 17 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reports that it's a "strong possibility" that the Rangers sign Mike Napoli.
Sullivan notes that there's "no indication it is done," but negotiations between the two sides appear "hot." Texas is a natural landing spot for Napoli after they lost out on Edwin Encarnacion, as they have at-bats available at first base and in the designated hitter spot. It would be the third stint in Texas for Napoli, who hit .239/.335/.465 with a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI in 2016. Dec 23 - 2:16 PM
Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
More Mike Napoli Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15055713322134101927819451.239.335.465.800
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016098000051
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Chris Colabello
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Edwin Escobar
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Edwin Escobar
8Joseph Colon
9Cody Anderson
10Nick Goody
11Adam Plutko
12Shawn Armstrong
13Austin Adams
14Perci Garner
 

 