Mike Napoli | First Baseman | #26 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (35) / 10/31/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 17 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details 2016: $7 million, 2017: Free Agent

MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reports that it's a "strong possibility" that the Rangers sign Mike Napoli. Sullivan notes that there's "no indication it is done," but negotiations between the two sides appear "hot." Texas is a natural landing spot for Napoli after they lost out on Edwin Encarnacion, as they have at-bats available at first base and in the designated hitter spot. It would be the third stint in Texas for Napoli, who hit .239/.335/.465 with a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI in 2016. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter

Jim Bowden of ESPN and SiriusXM reports that the Rangers "are now considered front-runners" to sign Mike Napoli. Texas lost out on Edwin Encarnacion, but they're a natural landing spot for Napoli now with potential openings both at first base and in the designated hitter spot. Napoli played for the Rangers from 2011-12 and for part of 2015 and is coming off a campaign where he batted .239/.335/.465 with a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI. Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter

Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports that the Indians met with Mike Napoli's representatives on Monday. The Indians are said to be trying for a one-year deal, but obviously Napoli's representatives are trying to do better elsewhere. Interestingly, Bastian hears that Napoli may have already signed with the Indians if they were willing to go two years. There's a chance that could still happen, but another team could jump into the mix to give him what he wants. Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter