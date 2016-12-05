Rich Hill | Starting Pitcher | #44 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (36) / 3/11/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Michigan Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 4 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 12/5/2016: Signed a three-year, $48 million contract. Share: Tweet

Rich Hill went two hitless innings in his first Cactus League start Sunday versus the Brewers. Hill issued a leadoff walk to Jonathan Villar in the bottom of the first inning, but he promptly picked off the Milwaukee speedster and didn't allow a baserunner the rest of the way. Hill struck out two -- back-to-back in the second inning -- during his sharp spring debut. The veteran left-hander re-upped with the Dodgers in early December on a three-year, $48 million free agent deal.

Dodgers re-signed LHP Rich Hill to a three-year, $48 million contract. The deal was agreed to in principle over the weekend and then finalized Monday morning after the veteran left-hander passed his physical. Hill excelled when healthy in 2016, producing a 2.12 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings between the Athletics and Dodgers. He'll carry big-time fantasy potential (but some of the same durability concerns) into 2017 -- what will be his age-37 campaign. Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter

ESPN's Jim Bowden reports a deal between the Dodgers and free agent Rich Hill "will get done." Bowden said an official announcement is expected on Sunday. According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Hill's new deal is expected to be in the neighborhood of three years and $48 million. That's a big raise for Hill, who inked a one-year, $6 million pact with Oakland last offseason. The 36-year-old had his best season in 2016, contributing a stellar 2.12 ERA over 110 1/3 innings. Source: Jim Bowden on Twitter