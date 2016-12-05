Player Page

Rich Hill | Starting Pitcher | #44

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (36) / 3/11/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 4 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Rich Hill went two hitless innings in his first Cactus League start Sunday versus the Brewers.
Hill issued a leadoff walk to Jonathan Villar in the bottom of the first inning, but he promptly picked off the Milwaukee speedster and didn't allow a baserunner the rest of the way. Hill struck out two -- back-to-back in the second inning -- during his sharp spring debut. The veteran left-hander re-upped with the Dodgers in early December on a three-year, $48 million free agent deal. Feb 26 - 4:28 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA202012500110.177292633129002.121.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Stockton(CAL)A11000341106003.0001.333
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Adam Liberatore
9Josh Ravin
10Jacob Rhame
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
13Steve Geltz
 

 