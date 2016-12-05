Rich Hill | Starting Pitcher | #44

Welcome,
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yu goes 1 2/3 scoreless in first spring start
Rich Hill works two scoreless in Cactus debut
Salazar whiffs three in Cactus League debut
Todd Frazier (oblique) to resume hitting Mon.
Richards (elbow) game-ready next weekend?
Jason Kipnis nursing strained rotator cuff
Hamilton likely to have another knee surgery
Zach Britton says oblique no longer an issue
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill | Starting Pitcher | #44
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/11/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 4 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/5/2016: Signed a three-year, $48 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rich Hill went two hitless innings in his first Cactus League start Sunday versus the Brewers.
Hill issued a leadoff walk to Jonathan Villar in the bottom of the first inning, but he promptly picked off the Milwaukee speedster and didn't allow a baserunner the rest of the way. Hill struck out two -- back-to-back in the second inning -- during his sharp spring debut. The veteran left-hander re-upped with the Dodgers in early December on a three-year, $48 million free agent deal.
Feb 26 - 4:28 PM
Dodgers re-signed LHP Rich Hill to a three-year, $48 million contract.
The deal was agreed to in principle over the weekend and then finalized Monday morning after the veteran left-hander passed his physical. Hill excelled when healthy in 2016, producing a 2.12 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings between the Athletics and Dodgers. He'll carry big-time fantasy potential (but some of the same durability concerns) into 2017 -- what will be his age-37 campaign.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:06:00 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
ESPN's Jim Bowden reports a deal between the Dodgers and free agent Rich Hill "will get done."
Bowden said an official announcement is expected on Sunday. According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Hill's new deal is expected to be in the neighborhood of three years and $48 million. That's a big raise for Hill, who inked a one-year, $6 million pact with Oakland last offseason. The 36-year-old had his best season in 2016, contributing a stellar 2.12 ERA over 110 1/3 innings.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 10:42:00 PM
Source:
Jim Bowden on Twitter
According to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are "getting closer" to re-signing free agent Rich Hill.
A source told Peter Gammons earlier today that Hill and the Dodgers were in agreement on a three-year deal worth over $40 million. That could very well be the case, but it doesn't look like a deal will be finalized before Sunday. Hill was limited to only seven starts in the second half because of blister issues but was excellent when healthy last season (2.12 ERA over 20 outings for the Dodgers and A's).
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 08:24:00 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Rich Hill works two scoreless in Cactus debut
Feb 26 - 4:28 PM
Feb 26 - 4:28 PM
Dodgers, Rich Hill finalize 3-year, $48M deal
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:06:00 PM
Deal between Dodgers and Hill 'will get done'
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 10:42:00 PM
Dodgers 'getting closer' to re-signing Hill
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 08:24:00 PM
More Rich Hill Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
20
20
12
5
0
0
110.1
77
29
26
33
129
0
0
2.12
1.00
Rich Hill's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Rich Hill's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Rich Hill's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Rich Hill's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Stockton(CAL)
A
1
1
0
0
0
3
4
1
1
0
6
0
0
3.000
1.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez's right elbow is now pain-free.
Gonzalez was recently shut down for two weeks due to tendinitis in his right elbow, but apparently he's already feeling a lot better. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he's still planning on playing for Mexico in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Feb 21
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) will play in simulated games this spring before being cleared for Cactus League action.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Thompson is "on track" in his recovery from a pair of stress fractures in his back, but that doesn't mean he's on the same schedule as his teammates. The outfielder had expressed previously that he wanted to get into game action by March 1, but it's unclear whether that will happen.
Feb 24
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Scott Kazmir threw his second bullpen session of the spring on Friday and looked "tremendously better" according to pitching coach Rick Honeycutt.
Kazmir, who has been battling his mechanics early in the spring, showed notable improvement on Friday. He finished the 2016 season on the disabled list due to an intercostal injury, but has a secure spot in the club's starting rotation as long as he's healthy for the start of the regular season.
Feb 24
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
9
Josh Ravin
10
Jacob Rhame
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
12
Brandon Morrow
13
Steve Geltz
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Trea Turner or Carlos Correa? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
»
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
»
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
»
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
»
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
»
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
