Player Page

Andrew McCutchen | Outfielder | #22

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, the Blue Jays have considered the idea of trading for Andrew McCutchen.
The Blue Jays are looking at the trade market for help in the outfield and have also had discussions with the Mets about Jay Bruce and/or Curtis Granderson. While it would take a big haul of prospects to land McCutchen, he's the top of high-end bat that the Jays need after the departure of Edwin Encarnacion and potentially Jose Bautista as well. Dec 24 - 11:42 AM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1535981532632479816914367.256.336.430.766
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001510
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory
 

 