Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Forte out, Brandon Marshall in for Jets
Jordan Reed headlines Redskins' inactives
Stefon Diggs (hip) active for Week 16
Panthers will hold out Luke Kuechly again
Adrian Peterson says he might play Week 17
Schefter: 'Unlikely' Lamar Miller plays Wk 16
Report: Justin Houston will not play Week 16
Report: Michael Floyd will be active Week 16
Report: Bills yet to make decision on Rex
Rams looking at 'lower-profile' HC candidates
Report: Sean Payton 'monitoring' Rams job
Brandon Marshall expected to play vs Patriots
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
Dame Lillard (ankle) questionable for Monday
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
No more waiting, it's Anton Rodin time
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
Olabisi Johnson logs 7-265-2 receiving line
Stevens throws for 445 yards, five TD in loss
Five-star LB Anthony commits to Michigan
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Josh Bell
(1B)
David Freese
(3B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Jason Stoffel
(S)
Chris Bostick
(2B)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Josh Outman
(R)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Steven Brault
(S)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Eury Perez
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Clay Holmes
(S)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Phil Coke
(R)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Justin Masterson
(S)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Jorge Rondon
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Drew Hutchison
(R)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Dan Runzler
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
John Jaso
(1B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(S)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(R)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Andrew McCutchen | Outfielder | #22
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/10/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $13 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14.75 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, the Blue Jays have considered the idea of trading for Andrew McCutchen.
The Blue Jays are looking at the trade market for help in the outfield and have also had discussions with the Mets about Jay Bruce and/or Curtis Granderson. While it would take a big haul of prospects to land McCutchen, he's the top of high-end bat that the Jays need after the departure of Edwin Encarnacion and potentially Jose Bautista as well.
Dec 24 - 11:42 AM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets are "semi-engaged" in trade discussions for a center fielder.
The Mets are loaded with outfielders, but Juan Lagares is the only true center fielder on their roster and they don't seem interested in giving him a full-time job. At the moment, Curtis Granderson is expected to open next season in center, but he hasn't played the position regularly since 2012. Rosenthal notes that the Mets have spoken to the Pirates about Andrew McCutchen, but only at a preliminary level and the discussions have been "off and on" with "no apparent momentum."
Dec 19 - 9:25 PM
Source:
FOXSports.com
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that the Pirates are seeking MLB-now or MLB-ready players in exchange for outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
Heyman hears that the Pirates received a "nice" offer of prospects from an unidentified team, but it apparently didn't fit what they were looking for. The Nationals were considered the main suitor for McCutchen, but they are out of the mix after acquiring Adam Eaton from the White Sox last week. As of now, the Pirates are prepared to hang on to McCutchen, though that could obviously change between now and spring training.
Dec 13 - 10:34 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the "expectation" is the Pirates will keep Andrew McCutchen.
The Pirates were unable to work out a trade of McCutchen to the Nationals, and the Nats have their center fielder now after dealing for Adam Eaton. There doesn't appear to be a ton of interest in him from other teams at this point, although that certainly could change. For now, it sounds like the Pirates will hang on to Cutch and consider moving him to a corner outfield spot.
Dec 7 - 11:29 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Dec 24 - 11:42 AM
Rosenthal: Mets looking for center field help
Dec 19 - 9:25 PM
Pirates seek MLB-caliber players for 'Cutch
Dec 13 - 10:34 AM
Pirates plan to keep Andrew McCutchen
Dec 7 - 11:29 PM
More Andrew McCutchen Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
153
598
153
26
3
24
79
81
69
143
6
7
.256
.336
.430
.766
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
151
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
John Jaso
2
Josh Bell
3
Jason Rogers
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Starling Marte
CF
1
Andrew McCutchen
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Ryan Vogelsong
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Lisalverto Bonilla
12
Dan Runzler
13
Jason Stoffel
