Andrew McCutchen | Outfielder | #22 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (30) / 10/10/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (11) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $13 million, 2017: $14 million, 2018: $14.75 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN, the Blue Jays have considered the idea of trading for Andrew McCutchen. The Blue Jays are looking at the trade market for help in the outfield and have also had discussions with the Mets about Jay Bruce and/or Curtis Granderson. While it would take a big haul of prospects to land McCutchen, he's the top of high-end bat that the Jays need after the departure of Edwin Encarnacion and potentially Jose Bautista as well. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets are "semi-engaged" in trade discussions for a center fielder. The Mets are loaded with outfielders, but Juan Lagares is the only true center fielder on their roster and they don't seem interested in giving him a full-time job. At the moment, Curtis Granderson is expected to open next season in center, but he hasn't played the position regularly since 2012. Rosenthal notes that the Mets have spoken to the Pirates about Andrew McCutchen, but only at a preliminary level and the discussions have been "off and on" with "no apparent momentum." Source: FOXSports.com

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that the Pirates are seeking MLB-now or MLB-ready players in exchange for outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Heyman hears that the Pirates received a "nice" offer of prospects from an unidentified team, but it apparently didn't fit what they were looking for. The Nationals were considered the main suitor for McCutchen, but they are out of the mix after acquiring Adam Eaton from the White Sox last week. As of now, the Pirates are prepared to hang on to McCutchen, though that could obviously change between now and spring training. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter