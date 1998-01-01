Jay Bruce | Outfielder | #19

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 21
Week 16 Power Rankings
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
Jon Leuer scores 18 points off Pistons bench
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
Cam Atkinson: Power Play Stud
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
Ben Bishop (LBI) will miss 3-4 weeks
Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on injured reserve
Blackhawks take Corey Crawford off IR
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 8-game point streak
Joonas Donskoi scores 2G in win over Flames
Markstrom snaps 4-game losing streak vs Jets
Jaden Schwartz scores G, A in OT win over DAL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
Gaughan returns full-time in RCR's No. 62
Jones full-time in RCR's No. 33 Chevrolet
RCR XFINITY lineup includes multiple drivers
Busch will compete in 5 Truck events in 2017
Brennan Poole returns to CGR No. 48 in 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Cabrera-Bello has 3 shot lead in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
It'd be a 'surprise' if Zach Cunningham stays
Arians: Skipping bowl games would concern me
'Toppers RB Wales destroys Memphis with 3 TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW17
Dec 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 17
Dec 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Coutinho could play again this year
Matip Cameroon snub could lead to suspension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Jon Niese
(S)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
James Loney
(1B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Seth Lugo
(R)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Marcos Molina
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
Hansel Robles
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Gabriel Ynoa
(R)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jay Bruce | Outfielder | #19
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/3/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 227
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (12) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $13 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays remain in talks with the Mets about Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson.
The Mets would prefer to trade Bruce. That might work for the Jays because they've been connected to Bruce a few times over the last year and had a deal in place for him last winter before it fell apart. Of course, Toronto also knows that the market for Bruce looks to be very limited at the moment, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they're low-balling the Mets. Bruce is owed $13 million in his final year before free agency, while Granderson is owed $15 million in his walk year.
Dec 19 - 10:25 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Mike Puma of the New York Post says there is a "limited market" at the moment for Jay Bruce.
Puma adds that the Rangers and Blue Jays -- two possible trade partners for Bruce -- have shown only "minimal interest" so far. Bruce struggled down the stretch with New York after an August 1 trade from Cincinnati, batting just .219/.294/.391 with eight home runs in 50 games. He is owed $13 million in 2017 on the final year of his current deal.
Dec 8 - 9:50 AM
Source:
Mike Puma on Twitter
T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports that the Rangers met with the Mets on Wednesday.
It's well known that the Mets are trying to trade Texas native Jay Bruce, so that's presumably what was discussed. Curtis Granderson is another possibility, though they'd prefer to keep him. The Rangers could still have room for an outfielder even after re-signing Carlos Gomez, as they could put Shin-Soo Choo in the DH spot or even Bruce. The Mets would likely ask for a reliever or prospects in return. Bruce is owed $13 million in 2017 before hitting free agency.
Dec 7 - 3:17 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Buster Olney of ESPN reports that trade talks regarding Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson have been "very slow moving."
Olney writes that there's still a glut of free agent outfielders, so they might have to wait for some of the dominoes to fall before they find a match. Not surprisingly, the Mets would reportedly prefer to deal Bruce rather than Granderson.
Dec 7 - 11:13 AM
Source:
Buster Olney on Twitter
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
Dec 19 - 10:25 PM
NYM finding 'limited market' for OF Jay Bruce
Dec 8 - 9:50 AM
Report: Rangers meet with Mets
Dec 7 - 3:17 PM
Market for Bruce, Granderson has been slow
Dec 7 - 11:13 AM
More Jay Bruce Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Encarnacion
TOR
(3764)
2
B. Dozier
MIN
(2773)
3
J. Quintana
CWS
(2595)
4
B. Ziegler
BOS
(2230)
5
J. Chacin
SD
(2222)
6
A. Chapman
NYY
(2045)
7
M. Trumbo
BAL
(1998)
8
J. Familia
NYM
(1943)
9
W. Castillo
BAL
(1938)
10
J. Bautista
TOR
(1902)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
147
539
135
27
6
33
99
74
44
126
4
2
.250
.309
.506
.815
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
150
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 2
@ PHI
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Oct 1
@ PHI
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Sep 30
@ PHI
1
4
3
0
0
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.500
Sep 28
@ MIA
1
2
1
0
0
1
2
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
2.000
Sep 27
@ MIA
1
5
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.000
Sep 26
@ MIA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 25
PHI
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities.
It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.
Dec 13
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
2
Michael Conforto
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Juan Lagares has been diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder.
Lagares suffered the injury during a Dominican Winter League game on Saturday while making a diving catch. The outfielder is evidently done with winter ball now, but he's expected to be ready to go for spring training.
Dec 12
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Brandon Nimmo
3
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom (elbow) said Friday that he's close to beginning a throwing program.
DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow. He added Friday that he's feeling much better than he did pre-op, as he's now able to snap his fingers without discomfort. DeGrom is not expected to be limited at the beginning of spring training.
Dec 2
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) no longer feels tingling in his fingers when he throws.
Harvey missed the back half of the 2016 campaign after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July. His agent, Scott Boras, as maintained on several occasions this offseason that the Dark Knight will be ready for spring training. To this point, there have been no reported setbacks in his rehab.
Dec 14
4
Steven Matz
15-Day DL
Steven Matz (elbow) expects to begin throwing soon.
Matz underwent surgery in October to remove a large bone spur from his left elbow, but he expects to have a normal offseason. The southpaw also dealt with a shoulder issue toward the end of 2016, but fortunately didn't need surgery to address it. The 25-year-old owns a 3.16 ERA with 8.7 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 through his first 28 starts in the majors, so the potential is clearly there. But questions about his durability linger.
Dec 1
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler (elbow) said Tuesday that he's open to a move to the bullpen.
Wheeler was unable to make it back in 2016 after suffering multiple setbacks in his rehab from Tommy John surgery. The Mets are going to be cautious with him next season, so they are keeping their opens open in regard to his potential role. Wheeler's preference would be to start, but he's open-minded on the situation. "Whatever is best for my health is fine with me," said Wheeler.
Dec 7
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Josh Edgin
5
Sean Gilmartin
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Josh Smoker
8
Erik Goeddel
9
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
10
Ben Rowen
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Seth Trachtman analyzes ERA sleepers for the 2017 season.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
»
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
»
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
»
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
»
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
»
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
MLB Headlines
»
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
»
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
»
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
»
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
»
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
»
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
»
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
»
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
»
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
»
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
»
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
»
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Premium Content: Free 7-Day Trial
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved