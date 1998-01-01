Jay Bruce | Outfielder | #19 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (29) / 4/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 227 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (12) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $13 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays remain in talks with the Mets about Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson. The Mets would prefer to trade Bruce. That might work for the Jays because they've been connected to Bruce a few times over the last year and had a deal in place for him last winter before it fell apart. Of course, Toronto also knows that the market for Bruce looks to be very limited at the moment, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they're low-balling the Mets. Bruce is owed $13 million in his final year before free agency, while Granderson is owed $15 million in his walk year. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Mike Puma of the New York Post says there is a "limited market" at the moment for Jay Bruce. Puma adds that the Rangers and Blue Jays -- two possible trade partners for Bruce -- have shown only "minimal interest" so far. Bruce struggled down the stretch with New York after an August 1 trade from Cincinnati, batting just .219/.294/.391 with eight home runs in 50 games. He is owed $13 million in 2017 on the final year of his current deal. Source: Mike Puma on Twitter

T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports that the Rangers met with the Mets on Wednesday. It's well known that the Mets are trying to trade Texas native Jay Bruce, so that's presumably what was discussed. Curtis Granderson is another possibility, though they'd prefer to keep him. The Rangers could still have room for an outfielder even after re-signing Carlos Gomez, as they could put Shin-Soo Choo in the DH spot or even Bruce. The Mets would likely ask for a reliever or prospects in return. Bruce is owed $13 million in 2017 before hitting free agency. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter