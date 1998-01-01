Player Page

Jay Bruce | Outfielder | #19

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 227
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (12) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays remain in talks with the Mets about Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson.
The Mets would prefer to trade Bruce. That might work for the Jays because they've been connected to Bruce a few times over the last year and had a deal in place for him last winter before it fell apart. Of course, Toronto also knows that the market for Bruce looks to be very limited at the moment, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they're low-balling the Mets. Bruce is owed $13 million in his final year before free agency, while Granderson is owed $15 million in his walk year. Dec 19 - 10:25 PM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1475391352763399744412642.250.309.506.815
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001502
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 2@ PHI12100000010000.500.500.500
Oct 1@ PHI13100000100000.333.500.333
Sep 30@ PHI14300131000000.750.7501.500
Sep 28@ MIA12100121200000.500.7502.000
Sep 27@ MIA15200121000000.400.4001.000
Sep 26@ MIA14100000000000.250.250.250
Sep 25PHI14210002010000.500.500.750
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
3Ty Kelly
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
2Michael Conforto
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Brandon Nimmo
3Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Josh Edgin
5Sean Gilmartin
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Josh Smoker
8Erik Goeddel
9Jenrry Mejia
10Ben Rowen
 

 