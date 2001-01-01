Miguel Montero | Catcher | #47

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid
Jun 28
MLB Power Rankings: Week 13
Jun 27
MLB Live Chat
Jun 27
Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk
Jun 27
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 26
Dose: Bellinger Keeps Blasting
Jun 26
Top 10 Prospects: June 26
Jun 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
DJ LeMahieu (groin) not in Rockies' lineup
Howie Kendrick (hamstring) sitting out Wed.
Drew Smyly to undergo Tommy John surgery
Glover (back) likely out until after break?
Carlos Rodon activated for Wednesday's start
Cubs DFA catcher Miguel Montero after rant
'Multiple teams' in on Marlins' Ramos, Phelps
Report: Verlander expected to hit trade block
Mets unsure when Conforto (hand) returns
Report: Yankees promoting 3B Miguel Andujar
Freeman (wrist) aiming for July 6 return
Yunel Escobar posts another multi-hit game
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Carr Makes Bank
Jun 28
Dominant Red Zone Receivers
Jun 26
Your Need for Willie Snead
Jun 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Retired ILB Zach Orr contemplating comeback
Crowder will be see more targets than Pryor?
Cam: I don't have to always be the playmaker
Schefter: Rams, Johnson will not reach deal
Schefter: Cousins deal 'long shot' right now
Vikings GM says Floyd will remain on roster
Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail
Saints place Fairley (heart) on reserve/NFI
WRs coach: Alshon had best offseason in years
Cam Newton (shoulder) resumes throwing
Jay Ajayi could push for 1,900 total yards?
Le'Veon Bell videoed playing basketball
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chris Paul Trade Breakdown
Jun 28
Hindsight in 2020
Jun 27
Bulls-Wolves Trade Podcast
Jun 26
Mailbag: PG-13, Rookies & More
Jun 26
2017 Free Agent Rankings: C's
Jun 26
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rumor: Carmelo Anthony wants to go to Houston
Report: HOU looking to add another All-Star
Report: Chris Paul headed to the Rockets
Report: Phil Jackson agrees to leave New York
Jared Dudley (toe surgery) out 3-4 months
Jamal Murray (groin) goes through 2-on-2 work
Report: NYK interested in re-signing Rose
Report: BOS going after Hayward and George
Report: Anthony engaging w/ NYK about buyout
Malik Monk (ankle) doubtful for Summer League
Russell Westbrook named league MVP
Draymond wins Defensive Player of the Year
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrik Berglund (shoulder) out until December
Report: McDavid could make over $13M per year
NCAA FA Spencer Foo will sign with Calgary
Penguins, Schultz working on long-term deal
Stars acquire Marc Methot from Vegas
Plenty of teams talking to Joe Thornton
Blackhawks ink Anton Forsberg to 2-year deal
Teemu Selanne highlights HHoF class of 2017
Zack Kassian gets 3-year deal with Oilers
Stars will use a buyout on Antti Niemi
Carolina inks Derek Ryan to one-year deal
Report: NYR will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Sonoma
Jun 27
Wrapup: Sonoma and Iowa
Jun 25
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan: Firecracker 250 advance
Brandon Jones: Firecracker 250 advance
Daniel Hemric: Firecracker 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Daytona
Ben Kennedy: Firecracker 250 advance
Jeb Burton: Firecracker 250 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Firecracker 250 advance
William Byron: Firecracker 250 advance
Michael Annett: Firecracker 250 advance
Justin Allgaier: Firecracker 250 advance
Eric Goodale: Buzz Chew 200 results
Max Zachem: Buzz Chew 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
Rahm debuts at 2018 Ryder Cup Paris course
Woodland becomes a dad; WDs from QL National
Closing 67 yields Danny Lee season-best T3
Berger loses playoff at TPC River Highlands
Spieth wins Travelers playoff; 10th TOUR win
Hoffman posts 10-under with bogey-free 66
Superb Romero claims BMW International Open
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty to a felony
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
Guice draws comps to Frank Gore, Tomlinson
Top 2018 RB recruit Zamir White chooses UGA
Shane Buechele wins Manning Academy challenge
Baylor proposes assault information release
Shedrick knows: Bo's nephew commits to Auburn
Redshirt likely for UM T Grant Newsome (knee)
Four-star RB Salahuddin commits to USC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints aim to hold onto key personnel
AFC midfielder likely to miss pre-season tour
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Crystal Palace hires de Boer as new manager
Hammers reject bid for Valencia
EFC close to finalising deal for Burnley star
Arsenal DEF is attracting a lot of interest
Mendy reveals desire to join Bordeaux
Saints edging closer to signing Bednarek
Brighton searching for a new left-back
Bournemouth in talks to sign ex-Blackburn man
Chelsea striker Traore headed to Lyon
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Ian Happ
(OF)
John Lackey
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Jon Lester
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
David Patton
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Jeimer Candelario
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Miguel Montero | Catcher | #47
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 7/9/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $14 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cubs designated C Miguel Montero for assignment.
Montero drew headlines after Tuesday's game when he threw Jake Arrieta under the bus following the team allowing seven stolen bases to the Nationals. He's 1-for-32 in trying to catch attempted base stealers this season but is also hitting .286/.366/.439 with four home runs, so some team will scoop up Montero after he clears waivers. Victor Caratini has been called up to replace Montero on the roster.
Jun 28 - 12:28 PM
Miguel Montero reached base three times Sunday in the Cubs’ 4-2 loss to Miami.
He was the only Cub with more than one hit, singling twice while also drawing a walk. Montero has played sparingly but has made the most of his opportunities this year, slashing .292/.373/.448 over 96 at-bats.
Jun 25 - 7:25 PM
Miguel Montero had one of the team's three hits in Saturday's game at L.A. Dodgers.
It wasn't all good, as he did strike out once. When Willson Contreras needs a rest the Cubs do not lose anything by using the veteran Montero behind the dish. He has hit safely in each of his past three appearances and is slashing .328/.362/.500 across 64 at-bats.
May 28 - 12:56 AM
Miguel Montero walked two but didn't allow a run in an inning of relief during Saturday's blowout loss to the Yankees.
Montero was the best pitcher the Cubs used Saturday, as the other three allowed a combined 11 runs and 14 hits. The 33-year-old backstop is now one of the best relief options in the Cubs' bullpen, in fact. Manager Joe Maddon will likely opt to keep him as the team's backup catcher instead.
May 6 - 11:17 PM
Cubs DFA catcher Miguel Montero after rant
Jun 28 - 12:28 PM
Miguel Montero reaches three times Sunday
Jun 25 - 7:25 PM
Miguel Montero makes most of opportunity
May 28 - 12:56 AM
Montero works scoreless inning in relief
May 6 - 11:17 PM
More Miguel Montero Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(3988)
2
A. Hechavarria
TB
(3279)
3
K. Schwarber
CHC
(3212)
4
M. Trout
LAA
(3156)
5
R. Braun
MLW
(3010)
6
S. Vogt
MLW
(2934)
7
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2776)
8
B. Finnegan
CIN
(2732)
9
F. Barreto
OAK
(2726)
10
Y. Puig
LA
(2711)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
45
98
28
3
0
4
8
12
11
24
1
0
.286
.366
.439
.805
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
30
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
71
0
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 27
@ WAS
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 25
@ MIA
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
.667
Jun 23
@ MIA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jun 21
SD
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 20
SD
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Jun 17
@ PIT
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Jun 14
@ NYM
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Victor Caratini
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
10-Day DL
Ben Zobrist (wrist) went through a workout Monday.
It's unclear what all he did during the workout, as Zobrist still had some tenderness in his left wrist the last time he tried to swing a bat. Progress does appear to be coming, but there's no timetable for his return.
Jun 26
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
Sidelined
Addison Russell (shoulder) is out of the Cubs' lineup again on Tuesday.
Russell was able to pinch hit on Monday, but his shoulder apparently isn't 100 percent just yet. Javier Baez will cover shortstop duties while Tommy La Stella plays second and Jeimer Candelario starts at third. Kris Bryant will play right field.
Jun 27
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
3
Jeimer Candelario
LF
1
Ian Happ
2
Mark Zagunis
CF
1
Albert Almora
2
Jon Jay
RF
1
Jason Heyward
10-Day DL
Jason Heyward took some light swings Monday, but the cut on his right hand still felt tender.
Heyward progressed to hitting off a tee Sunday, but it sounds like the Cubs are backing him off a little bit. He's eligible to return Thursday and it doesn't appear he'll be ready by then.
Jun 26
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
10-Day DL
Kyle Hendricks (hand) threw from 90 feet with no issues Tuesday.
Hendricks will need 3-4 more throwing sessions and to expand them out to 150 feet before he's cleared for mound work. The Cubs will proceed cautiously here, as Hendricks isn't expected back before the All-Star break.
Jun 27
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
60-Day DL
Brett Anderson (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Sunday.
Anderson is slated to throw four innings and/or 60-65 pitches. The left-hander has been out since early May with a lower back strain and isn't guaranteed a rotation spot once he's deemed ready.
Jun 25
6
Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Hector Rondon
6
Mike Montgomery
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
9
Felix Pena
Headlines
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
Matthew Pouliot examines the week's callups and dishes on closers in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
Notes: Oh No!
Jun 28
»
Daily Dose: Cobb Makes a Bid
Jun 28
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 13
Jun 27
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 27
»
Daily Dose: Groovin' Grichuk
Jun 27
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 26
»
Dose: Bellinger Keeps Blasting
Jun 26
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 26
Jun 26
MLB Headlines
»
DJ LeMahieu (groin) not in Rockies' lineup
»
Howie Kendrick (hamstring) sitting out Wed.
»
Drew Smyly to undergo Tommy John surgery
»
Glover (back) likely out until after break?
»
Carlos Rodon activated for Wednesday's start
»
Cubs DFA catcher Miguel Montero after rant
»
'Multiple teams' in on Marlins' Ramos, Phelps
»
Report: Verlander expected to hit trade block
»
Mets unsure when Conforto (hand) returns
»
Report: Yankees promoting 3B Miguel Andujar
»
Freeman (wrist) aiming for July 6 return
»
Yunel Escobar posts another multi-hit game
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved