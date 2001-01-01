Miguel Montero | Catcher | #47 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (33) / 7/9/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $14 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Cubs designated C Miguel Montero for assignment. Montero drew headlines after Tuesday's game when he threw Jake Arrieta under the bus following the team allowing seven stolen bases to the Nationals. He's 1-for-32 in trying to catch attempted base stealers this season but is also hitting .286/.366/.439 with four home runs, so some team will scoop up Montero after he clears waivers. Victor Caratini has been called up to replace Montero on the roster.

Miguel Montero reached base three times Sunday in the Cubs’ 4-2 loss to Miami. He was the only Cub with more than one hit, singling twice while also drawing a walk. Montero has played sparingly but has made the most of his opportunities this year, slashing .292/.373/.448 over 96 at-bats.

Miguel Montero had one of the team's three hits in Saturday's game at L.A. Dodgers. It wasn't all good, as he did strike out once. When Willson Contreras needs a rest the Cubs do not lose anything by using the veteran Montero behind the dish. He has hit safely in each of his past three appearances and is slashing .328/.362/.500 across 64 at-bats.