Miguel Montero | Catcher | #47

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/9/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Cubs designated C Miguel Montero for assignment.
Montero drew headlines after Tuesday's game when he threw Jake Arrieta under the bus following the team allowing seven stolen bases to the Nationals. He's 1-for-32 in trying to catch attempted base stealers this season but is also hitting .286/.366/.439 with four home runs, so some team will scoop up Montero after he clears waivers. Victor Caratini has been called up to replace Montero on the roster. Jun 28 - 12:28 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
459828304812112410.286.366.439.805
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201730100000
201671000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 27@ WAS12000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 25@ MIA13200000100000.667.750.667
Jun 23@ MIA14100000020000.250.250.250
Jun 21SD11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 20SD13100000100000.333.500.333
Jun 17@ PIT12000000100000.000.333.000
Jun 14@ NYM12000000110000.000.333.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Victor Caratini
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
3Jeimer Candelario
LF1Ian Happ
2Mark Zagunis
CF1Albert Almora
2Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
6Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Carl Edwards Jr.
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Hector Rondon
6Mike Montgomery
7Brian Duensing
8Justin Grimm
9Felix Pena
 

 