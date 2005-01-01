Jacoby Ellsbury | Outfielder | #22

Ellsbury suffered the injury Monday while making a catch in center field and is out of the Yankees' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. If he's not ready to play by the weekend, the Yankees will probably set up a backdated 10-day disabled list stint for him. Aaron Hicks is in center Tuesday.

