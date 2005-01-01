Player Page

Jacoby Ellsbury | Outfielder | #22

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/11/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (23) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

An MRI taken Tuesday showed a bruised nerve in Jacoby Ellsbury's left elbow.
Ellsbury suffered the injury Monday while making a catch in center field and is out of the Yankees' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. If he's not ready to play by the weekend, the Yankees will probably set up a backdated 10-day disabled list stint for him. Aaron Hicks is in center Tuesday. May 2 - 4:07 PM
Source: Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
24852420391371671.282.344.412.756
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000212
2016000001480
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 1TOR12100000101000.500.667.500
Apr 30BAL11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 29BAL14000000140000.000.200.000
Apr 28BAL15100152000000.200.200.800
Apr 27@ BOS13000000020001.000.000.000
Apr 26@ BOS14000000100000.000.200.000
Apr 23@ PIT14200111000000.500.5001.250
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
7Chasen Shreve
 

 