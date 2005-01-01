Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braun (trapezius) remains out Tuesday night
Greg Bird (ankle) to be shut down 7-10 days
MRI shows bruised nerve in Ellsbury's elbow
Britton (forearm) activated from 10-day DL
Longoria (foot) out for second day in a row
Tigers activate Miguel Cabrera from 10-day DL
Black: David Dahl (rib) 'still a ways away'
Nationals option RHP Joe Ross to Triple-A
Shaw slugs three-run homer in 10th vs. STL
Gyorko goes 4-for-5 with two homers in loss
Conforto homers, plates three versus Braves
Odorizzi sharp in return from DL on Monday
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Miguel Sulbaran
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Tommy Layne
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Adam Warren
(R)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Jacoby Ellsbury | Outfielder | #22
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/11/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Oregon State
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (23) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $21.14 million, 2018: $21.14 million, 2019: $21.14 million, 2020: $21.14 million, 2021: $21 million club option ($5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
An MRI taken Tuesday showed a bruised nerve in Jacoby Ellsbury's left elbow.
Ellsbury suffered the injury Monday while making a catch in center field and is out of the Yankees' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. If he's not ready to play by the weekend, the Yankees will probably set up a backdated 10-day disabled list stint for him. Aaron Hicks is in center Tuesday.
May 2 - 4:07 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) is not in the Yankees' lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Ellsbury hurt his elbow making a catch in center field on Monday night. He was hoping to suit up for Tuesday's contest but manager Joe Girardi has decided to play it safe by giving him the night off. Aaron Hicks will draw the start in center field and bat seventh against Jays right-hander Mat Latos. Consider Ellsbury day-to-day.
May 2 - 3:32 PM
Source:
New York Yankees PR on Twitter
Jacoby Ellsbury is not in the Yankees' lineup Sunday.
He's on the bench with the Orioles throwing southpaw Wade Miley, as Aaron Hicks is in center field. Chris Carter is at first base and Kyle Higashioka is getting a start at catcher.
Apr 30 - 10:44 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Jacoby Ellsbury slugged a grand slam and knocked in five runs Friday against the Orioles.
Ellsbury was a key part of the Yankees’ amazing comeback, as he took Vidal Nuno deep for a grand slam in the seventh inning before plating another run on a fielder’s choice in the ninth. The 33-year-old has started the season strong, hitting .295/.345/.436 with three homers, nine RBI, six steals, and 13 runs scored through 21 games.
Apr 28 - 11:33 PM
MRI shows bruised nerve in Ellsbury's elbow
May 2 - 4:07 PM
May 2 - 4:07 PM
Ellsbury (elbow) not in Tuesday's lineup
May 2 - 3:32 PM
May 2 - 3:32 PM
Jacoby Ellsbury sitting out on Sunday
Apr 30 - 10:44 AM
Apr 30 - 10:44 AM
Ellsbury hits grand slam, knocks in five
Apr 28 - 11:33 PM
Apr 28 - 11:33 PM
More Jacoby Ellsbury Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
24
85
24
2
0
3
9
13
7
16
7
1
.282
.344
.412
.756
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
21
2
2016
0
0
0
0
0
148
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 1
TOR
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
Apr 30
BAL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 29
BAL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Apr 28
BAL
1
5
1
0
0
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.800
Apr 27
@ BOS
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
1
.000
.000
.000
Apr 26
@ BOS
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.200
.000
Apr 23
@ PIT
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
10-Day DL
Gary Sanchez (biceps) is expected to catch seven innings Tuesday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
He'll follow the same plan on Wednesday before shifting to DH and playing all nine innings on Thursday. Sanchez said he feels 100 percent and can't wait to get back on the field. There's a good chance the Yankees will have him for the start of their road trip, which begins Friday at Wrigley Field.
May 2
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
10-Day DL
Greg Bird (ankle) will be shut down from all baseball activities for the next 7-10 days.
Bird has been battling a deep ankle bruise since spring training and landed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a brutal .100 (6-for-60) batting average. Hopefully the time off will help him reset. Chris Carter is starting at first base for the Yankees on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays.
May 2
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
60-Day DL
Yankees placed 1B/OF Tyler Austin on the 60-day disabled list with a fractured left ankle.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Pete Kozma. Austin will miss the first couple months of the season.
Apr 2
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
Sidelined
An MRI taken Tuesday showed a bruised nerve in Jacoby Ellsbury's left elbow.
Ellsbury suffered the injury Monday while making a catch in center field and is out of the Yankees' starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. If he's not ready to play by the weekend, the Yankees will probably set up a backdated 10-day disabled list stint for him. Aaron Hicks is in center Tuesday.
May 2
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Adam Warren
6
Jonathan Holder
7
Chasen Shreve
MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
May 2
The Nationals could do no wrong last week. See where they fall in Jesse Pantuosco's Week 5 MLB Power Rankings.
»
Braun (trapezius) remains out Tuesday night
»
Greg Bird (ankle) to be shut down 7-10 days
»
MRI shows bruised nerve in Ellsbury's elbow
»
Britton (forearm) activated from 10-day DL
»
Longoria (foot) out for second day in a row
»
Tigers activate Miguel Cabrera from 10-day DL
»
Black: David Dahl (rib) 'still a ways away'
»
Nationals option RHP Joe Ross to Triple-A
»
Shaw slugs three-run homer in 10th vs. STL
»
Gyorko goes 4-for-5 with two homers in loss
»
Conforto homers, plates three versus Braves
»
Odorizzi sharp in return from DL on Monday
