Jed Lowrie | Second Baseman | #8

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/17/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2005 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Jed Lowrie went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.
Lowrie did a nice job giving the A's bullpen a little bit of insurance, bumping his crew to a 3-1 advantage with an RBI double in the fifth inning and increasing it to 4-1 with his RBI single in the seventh. He has been wielding a sizzling bat of late, having picked up 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats. In that space, he has doubled four times, homered twice and driven in six runs. He is slashing .300/.368/.488 with six homers and 15 RBI for the season as a whole. May 24 - 6:28 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final441.000020102000012
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
441664712061328172700.283.355.464.819
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700380006
201600822005
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 24MIA144200210000001.0001.0001.500
May 23MIA14220013000010.500.6001.000
May 21BOS14100000010000.250.250.250
May 20BOS15300112000000.600.6001.200
May 19BOS14100000010000.250.250.250
May 18BOS14200121010000.500.5001.250
May 17@ SEA14000000010000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jesse Hahn
6Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
11Zach Neal
 

 