Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Josh Smith
(R)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Zach Neal
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Full Depth Charts
Jed Lowrie | Second Baseman | #8
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/17/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2005 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $6 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jed Lowrie went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.
Lowrie did a nice job giving the A's bullpen a little bit of insurance, bumping his crew to a 3-1 advantage with an RBI double in the fifth inning and increasing it to 4-1 with his RBI single in the seventh. He has been wielding a sizzling bat of late, having picked up 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats. In that space, he has doubled four times, homered twice and driven in six runs. He is slashing .300/.368/.488 with six homers and 15 RBI for the season as a whole.
May 24 - 6:28 PM
Jed Lowrie finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's against Miami.
Lowrie has hit safely in five consecutive games, posting nine hits over 21 at-bats (.429) with six runs scored, two doubles, two hits and four RBI. He is slashing .283/.355/.464 as he continues to trend upward again after slumping hard in mid-May.
May 24 - 3:15 AM
Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
The homer came off reliever Noe Ramirez in the sixth inning. It was one of four longballs on the day for the Athletics against Red Sox pitching. Lowrie is wielding a surprisingly potent bat this season, batting .278/.350/.456 with six homers, 25 runs scored and 12 RBI through 42 games.
May 20 - 8:24 PM
Jed Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Lowrie struck for a two-run shot against Hector Velazquez in the first inning, his fifth home run of the season. In addition to that quintet of dingers, he owns a .268/.345/.436 triple-slash and has driven in 11 runs across 40 games played.
May 19 - 2:00 AM
Jed Lowrie doubles twice in four-hit showing
May 24 - 6:28 PM
Jed Lowrie comes across to score three times
May 24 - 3:15 AM
Lowrie goes 3-for-5 with a home run on Sat.
May 20 - 8:24 PM
Lowrie hits two-run homer, A's beat BOS
May 19 - 2:00 AM
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
4
1.000
0
2
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
44
166
47
12
0
6
13
28
17
27
0
0
.283
.355
.464
.819
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
38
0
0
0
6
2016
0
0
82
2
0
0
5
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 24
MIA
1
4
4
2
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.500
May 23
MIA
1
4
2
2
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
.500
.600
1.000
May 21
BOS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 20
BOS
1
5
3
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.200
May 19
BOS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 18
BOS
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 17
@ SEA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
Sidelined
Yonder Alonso (wrist) is out of the Athletics' starting lineup Wednesday afternoon against the Marlins.
Alonso suffered a bruised right wrist Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning. X-rays turned up negative and he will probably be available off the bench for the A's in their series finale versus the Fish. Ryon Healy is starting at first base and Khris Davis is serving as Oakland's designated hitter on Wednesday.
May 24
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) had the cast removed from his right hand on Friday.
He's currently right where he should be in his recovery and remains hopeful that he'll be able to rejoin the A's as soon as his 60-days are up in June. The plan now is to strengthen his wrist for several days before slowly easing him into baseball activities.
May 19
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
5
Jesse Hahn
Sidelined
Jesse Hahn has been diagnosed with a right triceps strain.
Hahn suffered the injury in the third inning of his start Tuesday night against the Marlins and departed the game with a trainer. He was charged with five earned runs, lifting his season ERA from 3.02 to 3.81. A trip to the 10-day disabled list is probably coming.
May 23
6
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt has begun experiencing arm fatigue in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt will get a few extra days off before his next minor league rehab start, and the A's are hoping that will do the trick. The right-hander was lit up for seven earned runs over 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance (May 20) with Triple-A Nashville. He worked five scoreless innings for Nashville on May 15.
May 23
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
10-Day DL
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) had a successful 15-pitch bullpen session Sunday.
He'll up it to 25 pitches in another bullpen session Wednesday. Doolittle would figure to need a rehab appearance or two before being activated, but he's making nice progress.
May 21
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
10-Day DL
A's manager Bob Melvin noted Tuesday that Ryan Dull's strained right knee is healing slower than expected.
"It may take some time before we get him back on the mound," Melvin told reporters. An MRI taken this past weekend ruled out major structural damage, but it sounds like the 27-year-old reliever could remain on the disabled list through much of June. Dull was sporting a disappointing 6.32 ERA through 15 2/3 innings this season out of the Oakland bullpen.
May 23
5
John Axford
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Bobby Wahl
10-Day DL
Athletics placed RHP Bobby Wahl on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain.
Wahl struggled in a two-inning appearance Tuesday night against the Marlins and apparently injured his throwing shoulder along the way. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. Zach Neal has been called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding roster move.
May 24
10
Josh Smith
11
Zach Neal
