Jed Lowrie | Second Baseman | #8 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (33) / 4/17/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 180 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Stanford Drafted: 2005 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $6 million club option ($1 million buyout)

Latest News Recent News

Jed Lowrie went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Marlins. Lowrie did a nice job giving the A's bullpen a little bit of insurance, bumping his crew to a 3-1 advantage with an RBI double in the fifth inning and increasing it to 4-1 with his RBI single in the seventh. He has been wielding a sizzling bat of late, having picked up 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats. In that space, he has doubled four times, homered twice and driven in six runs. He is slashing .300/.368/.488 with six homers and 15 RBI for the season as a whole.

Jed Lowrie finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's against Miami. Lowrie has hit safely in five consecutive games, posting nine hits over 21 at-bats (.429) with six runs scored, two doubles, two hits and four RBI. He is slashing .283/.355/.464 as he continues to trend upward again after slumping hard in mid-May.

Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday. The homer came off reliever Noe Ramirez in the sixth inning. It was one of four longballs on the day for the Athletics against Red Sox pitching. Lowrie is wielding a surprisingly potent bat this season, batting .278/.350/.456 with six homers, 25 runs scored and 12 RBI through 42 games.