Matt Garza | Starting Pitcher | #22

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/26/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (25) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Brewers placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.
Garza had been scheduled to pitch Friday against the White Sox. The 33-year-old had a rough spring (8.59 ERA over six Cactus League starts) and hasn't been a factor in fantasy for several years. Manager Craig Counsell said he's hoping Garza will resume throwing at some point in April before going out on a minor league rehab assignment. Junior Guerra, Zach Davies, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson will round out the Brewers' rotation to begin the year. Mar 30 - 6:37 PM
Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW19196800101.211767513670004.511.50
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Wisconsin(MID)A3302011.11376110004.7651.235
