Matt Garza | Starting Pitcher | #22 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (33) / 11/26/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Fresno State Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (25) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $12.5 million, 2018: $13 million vesting option ($5 million club option if vesting terms not met)

Brewers placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin. Garza had been scheduled to pitch Friday against the White Sox. The 33-year-old had a rough spring (8.59 ERA over six Cactus League starts) and hasn't been a factor in fantasy for several years. Manager Craig Counsell said he's hoping Garza will resume throwing at some point in April before going out on a minor league rehab assignment. Junior Guerra, Zach Davies, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson will round out the Brewers' rotation to begin the year. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter

Matt Garza was charged with five earned runs over 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a rough Cactus League start against the Athletics. Garza held the A's scoreless through two, but in the top of the third he yielded two doubles, three singles, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch before getting yanked. The veteran right-hander now has an 8.59 ERA in 14 1/3 innings (five starts) this spring. He had a 4.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 19 starts last season for Milwaukee.

Matt Garza allowed one run on six hits over 3 2/3 innings Tuesday in his Cactus League start against the Dodgers. He struck out five but walked two in the rollercoaster outing. Garza has a 6.57 ERA in 12 1/3 innings (four starts) this spring, after posting a 4.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 19 starts for the Brewers in 2016. The veteran right-hander is nothing more than a matchup-dependent fantasy streaming option entering 2017.