Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Orioles to send down Alvarez and Giavotella
Cardinals place Rosenthal (lat) on 10-day DL
Cahill will start third game of season for SD
Jon Gray to start Opening Day for Rockies
Blake Treinen named the Nationals' closer
Rangers, Odor finalize 6-yr, $49.5M extension
Cardinals showing interest in Jose Quintana
Jeanmar Gomez confirmed as Phillies closer
Steven Matz (elbow) shut down three weeks
Red Sox place Drew Pomeranz on 10-day DL
Aaron Judge named Yankees' starting RF
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Andy Oliver
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Tyler Cravy
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Eric Thames
(OF)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Taylor Jungmann
(S)
Hernan Perez
(3B)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Cody Decker
(1B)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
(SS)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(SS)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Ryan Webb
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Matt Garza | Starting Pitcher | #22
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 11/26/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Fresno State
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 1 (25) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $12.5 million, 2017: $12.5 million, 2018: $13 million vesting option ($5 million club option if vesting terms not met)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brewers placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.
Garza had been scheduled to pitch Friday against the White Sox. The 33-year-old had a rough spring (8.59 ERA over six Cactus League starts) and hasn't been a factor in fantasy for several years. Manager Craig Counsell said he's hoping Garza will resume throwing at some point in April before going out on a minor league rehab assignment. Junior Guerra, Zach Davies, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson will round out the Brewers' rotation to begin the year.
Mar 30 - 6:37 PM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Matt Garza was charged with five earned runs over 2 1/3 innings Sunday in a rough Cactus League start against the Athletics.
Garza held the A's scoreless through two, but in the top of the third he yielded two doubles, three singles, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch before getting yanked. The veteran right-hander now has an 8.59 ERA in 14 1/3 innings (five starts) this spring. He had a 4.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in 19 starts last season for Milwaukee.
Mar 26 - 6:09 PM
Matt Garza allowed one run on six hits over 3 2/3 innings Tuesday in his Cactus League start against the Dodgers.
He struck out five but walked two in the rollercoaster outing. Garza has a 6.57 ERA in 12 1/3 innings (four starts) this spring, after posting a 4.51 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 19 starts for the Brewers in 2016. The veteran right-hander is nothing more than a matchup-dependent fantasy streaming option entering 2017.
Mar 21 - 7:08 PM
Matt Garza was touched up for four runs on five hits in his 3 1/3 innings of work against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
He gave up five hits (including a home run) and a walk without striking anyone out. He has an ugly 8.31 ERA in 8 2/3 spring innings. He began camp in a strong position to earn a spot in the starting rotation, but his grip on that role might be getting weaker. He put up a 4.51 ERA in 19 starts for the Brewers last season.
Mar 16 - 7:46 PM
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Mar 30 - 6:37 PM
Garza charged with five earned against A's
Mar 26 - 6:09 PM
Garza allows six hits, one run vs. Dodgers
Mar 21 - 7:08 PM
Garza yields four runs in 3 1/3 frames Thurs.
Mar 16 - 7:46 PM
More Matt Garza Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Glover
WAS
(4155)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(4153)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3855)
4
I. Desmond
COL
(3722)
5
D. Dahl
COL
(3642)
6
J. Martinez
DET
(3527)
7
S. Matz
NYM
(3503)
8
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3421)
9
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3385)
10
C. Carrasco
CLE
(3331)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
19
19
6
8
0
0
101.2
117
67
51
36
70
0
0
4.51
1.50
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Wisconsin(MID)
A
3
3
0
2
0
11.1
13
7
6
1
10
0
0
4.765
1.235
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
Sidelined
Andrew Susac (back) is expected to be cleared for some baseball activities.
Susac has been bothered by some discomfort around his trapezius muscle for a couple of weeks now, but a recent MRI came back negative. While he's making some progress, he's not ready for game action and a stint on the disabled list appears likely.
Mar 28
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Sidelined
Domingo Santana went 1-for-3 with a double in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals.
The double was Santana's second of the spring. He has also bopped three homers in 48 at-bats. This past season, he managed a .256 average to pair with 11 homers and 32 RBI across 246 at-bats. He is a palatable sleeper in deeper fantasy formats.
Mar 25
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
10-Day DL
Brewers placed RHP Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.
Garza had been scheduled to pitch Friday against the White Sox. The 33-year-old had a rough spring (8.59 ERA over six Cactus League starts) and hasn't been a factor in fantasy for several years. Manager Craig Counsell said he's hoping Garza will resume throwing at some point in April before going out on a minor league rehab assignment. Junior Guerra, Zach Davies, Wily Peralta, Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson will round out the Brewers' rotation to begin the year.
Mar 30
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Tyler Cravy
7
Rob Scahill
8
Andy Oliver
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
