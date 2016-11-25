Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Nick Buss
(OF)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Justin Miller
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Nate Smith
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Mike Morin
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Bill Hall
(2B)
Mark Mulder
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Jered Weaver
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
John Lamb
(S)
Blake Parker
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Daniel Wright
(S)
Cody Ege
(R)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Kirby Yates
(R)
C.J. Wilson | Starting Pitcher | #33
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 11/18/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Loyola Marymount
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $20 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that C.J. Wilson is "progressing steadily" following July shoulder surgery and could have a showcase in February.
Rosenthal adds that the left-hander began a throwing program over a month ago. The track record of pitchers coming back from labrum and rotator cuff surgeries is sketchy, at best, and Wilson turned 36 in November. However, he should be available cheaply, perhaps even on a minor league contract, potentially making him a low-risk, moderate-reward gamble.
Jan 6 - 11:01 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins have shown some interest in C.J. Wilson.
Jackson notes that the Marlins "have always been intrigued by reclamation projects." Wilson would certainly qualify, as the veteran left-hander made just one rehab start in 2016 before having surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. The southpaw is now 36 and will probably have to settle for an incentive-laden, one-year contract or maybe even a minor league deal. The Marlins are looking for rotation help and are always trying to pinch pennies, so the fit makes sense.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 01:08:00 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
C.J. Wilson will indeed undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.
It's been the likely scenario for a couple weeks, and the Angels finally made it official on Tuesday night. The surgery will attempt to address fraying on Wilson's left labrum and rotator cuff. It will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson, 35, did not make an appearance at the major league level in 2016 and is due to become a free agent this winter. He's probably going to have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract if he wants to continue his playing career.
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 08:43:00 AM
Source:
Los Angeles Angels on Twitter
Angels manager Mike Scioscia confirmed Tuesday that C.J. Wilson (shoulder) is leaning toward undergoing season-ending surgery.
This seems to have been a likely scenario for awhile now, and with the Angels unlikely to make it to the postseason, there's no need for Wilson to try to pitch through the injury.
Tue, Jul 5, 2016 05:11:00 PM
Source:
Pedro Moura on Twitter
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Jan 6 - 11:01 AM
Marlins showing interest in lefty C.J. Wilson
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 01:08:00 PM
C.J. Wilson to undergo season-ending surgery
Wed, Jul 6, 2016 08:43:00 AM
Wilson leaning toward season-ending surgery
Tue, Jul 5, 2016 05:11:00 PM
More C.J. Wilson Player News
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
C.J. Wilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
C.J. Wilson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View C.J. Wilson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
C.J. Wilson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Inland Empire(CAL)
A
1
1
0
0
0
4
5
1
1
0
4
0
0
2.250
1.250
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols underwent successful surgery on Friday to release his right plantar fascia.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in North Carolina. The typical recovery time for this surgery is estimated at four months, which will impact his availability early in spring training as well as his regular off-season routine. This news should push Pujols down a couple of rounds in early fantasy drafts.
Dec 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that the team will not overwork Garrett Richards (elbow) in 2017.
Richards underwent stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in May, ending his season at that very early juncture. He is expected to be ready for spring training, but the Angels are going to be reasonably cautious as the season unfolds. Said Scioscia, "You’re not going to see Garrett throwing 220 innings next year. I hate to put a floor on (the innings) and have to get into a range right now, but I can tell you that we are going to be very, very careful with where Garrett is and make sure that he rebounds and maintains his stuff." Richards has pitched more than 170 innings just once in his big league career.
Dec 7
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
8
Alex Meyer
9
Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
15-Day DL
Cam Bedrosian underwent surgery Tuesday on the embolus in his right armpit.
Embolus is the scientific term for a blood clot. Bedrosian is expected to be able to resume full baseball activities in 6-8 weeks, so he should enter spring training next February at 100 percent health. The 24-year-old right-hander finished the 2016 season with a stellar 1.12 ERA and 51/14 K/BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings.
Sep 6
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Blake Parker
13
Justin Miller
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
