C.J. Wilson | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (36) / 11/18/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Loyola Marymount
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that C.J. Wilson is "progressing steadily" following July shoulder surgery and could have a showcase in February.
Rosenthal adds that the left-hander began a throwing program over a month ago. The track record of pitchers coming back from labrum and rotator cuff surgeries is sketchy, at best, and Wilson turned 36 in November. However, he should be available cheaply, perhaps even on a minor league contract, potentially making him a low-risk, moderate-reward gamble. Jan 6 - 11:01 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8Alex Meyer
9Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Blake Parker
13Justin Miller
 

 