C.J. Wilson | Starting Pitcher | #33 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (36) / 11/18/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Loyola Marymount Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that C.J. Wilson is "progressing steadily" following July shoulder surgery and could have a showcase in February. Rosenthal adds that the left-hander began a throwing program over a month ago. The track record of pitchers coming back from labrum and rotator cuff surgeries is sketchy, at best, and Wilson turned 36 in November. However, he should be available cheaply, perhaps even on a minor league contract, potentially making him a low-risk, moderate-reward gamble. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins have shown some interest in C.J. Wilson. Jackson notes that the Marlins "have always been intrigued by reclamation projects." Wilson would certainly qualify, as the veteran left-hander made just one rehab start in 2016 before having surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. The southpaw is now 36 and will probably have to settle for an incentive-laden, one-year contract or maybe even a minor league deal. The Marlins are looking for rotation help and are always trying to pinch pennies, so the fit makes sense. Source: Miami Herald

C.J. Wilson will indeed undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder. It's been the likely scenario for a couple weeks, and the Angels finally made it official on Tuesday night. The surgery will attempt to address fraying on Wilson's left labrum and rotator cuff. It will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson, 35, did not make an appearance at the major league level in 2016 and is due to become a free agent this winter. He's probably going to have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract if he wants to continue his playing career. Source: Los Angeles Angels on Twitter