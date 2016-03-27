Blaine Boyer | Relief Pitcher | #48

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 17
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chris Hogan (thigh) says he's 'feeling good'
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
Report: 49ers will offer job to Kyle Shanahan
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
Trent Kirchner withdraws from 49ers' GM hunt
Chargers talking to Bradley again on Tuesday
Chargers retain Ken Whisenhunt as coordinator
Report: Woodhead six weeks ahead of schedule
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
Tomlin: Ladarius Green still in protocol
Jordy Nelson 'a longshot' to play this week
Jerry: 'No decision made' on Romo's future
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lucas Nogueira (head) goes to locker room
Raymond Felton looking at a bump in minutes
Cory Joseph starting for Lowry (rest)
Kyle Lowry (rest) will not play Tuesday
Chris Paul (thumb surgery) out 6-8 weeks
Steven Adams (concussion) out Wednesday
Patrick Patterson (knee) out Tuesday vs. BKN
Gibson (ankle) out, Zipser likely to start
Corey Brewer will start on Tuesday
Ryan Anderson (illness) ruled out for Tuesday
Omri Casspi (calf) set to miss 1-2 weeks
Report: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tyler Ennis won't play on Tuesday night
Ondrej Pavelec to play Wednesday
Isles fire Capuano, name Weight interim HC
Kopitar (illness) ready to return Wednesday
Carter Hutton to start again Tuesday vs. OTT
Predators claim Brad Hunt off waivers
Jets bring up Ondrej Pavelec from AHL
Jujhar Khaira nets 1st goal in win over Yotes
T.J. Oshie gets three points in Caps' OT loss
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Jared Coreau posts 18-save shutout over Habs
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea forward Piazon extends Fulham stay
Costa rejoins Chelsea training
Karanka impressed by Rudy Gestede impact
Valdes makes Team of the Week for WK22
West Ham duo make winning starts at AFCON
Antonio shines despite the absence of Payet
Vertonghen will not play again before March
Swansea add veteran left back Olsson from NOR
Swansea busy signing day, add Carroll to mix
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andrew Albers
(S)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Williams Perez
(S)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Jesse Biddle
(S)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Aaron Blair
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
A.J. Pierzynski
(C)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Ian Krol
(R)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Max Fried
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Johan Camargo
(SS)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Sean Rodriguez
(1B)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Matt Wisler
(S)
John Danks
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Blaine Boyer | Relief Pitcher | #48
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 7/11/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'3 / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2000 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Braves signed RHP Blaine Boyer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
MLB.com beat reporter Mark Bowman says Boyer "has a good chance" to open the 2017 season as a member of the Atlanta bullpen. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 26/17 K/BB ratio over 66 innings with the Brewers in 2016.
Jan 17 - 6:33 PM
Source:
Mark Bowman on Twitter
Brewers purchased the contract of RHP Blaine Boyer from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Boyer netted a bullpen spot in spite of a 6.23 ERA over eight appearances this spring. He'll be used in middle relief.
Sun, Mar 27, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Source:
Adam McCalvy on Twitter
The Pioneer Press' Mike Bernadino reports that if he's part of the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Blain Boyer will make $950,000.
The Brewers signed Boyer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training in mid-February. In 65 innings with the Twins in 2015, the 34-year-old right-hander pitched to a 2.49 ERA with a 33/19 K/BB ratio. He should have a solid opportunity to land on the Opening Day roster.
Wed, Feb 24, 2016 06:35:00 PM
Source:
Mike Bernadino on Twitter
Brewers signed RHP Blaine Boyer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Boyer put up a 2.49 ERA last season with the Twins, although that came along with just 22 strikeouts over 65 innings. He should be able to win a middle relief job.
Fri, Feb 12, 2016 12:36:00 PM
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Jan 17 - 6:33 PM
Blaine Boyer makes Brewers' roster
Sun, Mar 27, 2016 12:31:00 PM
Boyer will make $950,000 if he cracks roster
Wed, Feb 24, 2016 06:35:00 PM
Brewers ink Blaine Boyer to minors deal
Fri, Feb 12, 2016 12:36:00 PM
More Blaine Boyer Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3194)
2
M. Saunders
TOR
(2921)
3
T. Ross
SD
(2376)
4
J. Arrieta
CHC
(2314)
5
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2166)
6
F. Freeman
ATL
(1990)
7
M. Smith
TB
(1986)
8
C. Iannetta
ARZ
(1899)
9
N. Feliz
PIT
(1800)
10
C. Crawford
LA
(1774)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
61
0
2
4
1
5
66
80
30
29
17
26
0
0
3.95
1.47
Blaine Boyer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Blaine Boyer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Blaine Boyer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Blaine Boyer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Anthony Recker
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Jace Peterson
2
Sean Rodriguez
3
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Jaime Garcia
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Aaron Blair
7
Matt Wisler
8
John Danks
9
Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Blaine Boyer
10
Armando Rivero
11
Paco Rodriguez
12
Jacob Lindgren
Sidelined
Braves signed LHP Jacob Lindgren to a one-year contract.
This is a long-term play by the Braves, as Lindgren was non-tendered by the Yankees following Tommy John surgery in August. The left-hander has a big arm and could be an asset for the Braves starting in 2018 if his stuff returns post-op.
Dec 4
13
Jordan Walden
14
Sam Freeman
Headlines
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
Nate Grimm has the latest on Jose Bautista's free agency and discusses Tyson Ross' 2017 outlook and beyond in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
MLB Headlines
»
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
»
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
»
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
»
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
»
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
»
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
»
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
»
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
»
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
»
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
»
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
»
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved