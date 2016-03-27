Player Page

Weather | Roster

Blaine Boyer | Relief Pitcher | #48

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (35) / 7/11/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Braves signed RHP Blaine Boyer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
MLB.com beat reporter Mark Bowman says Boyer "has a good chance" to open the 2017 season as a member of the Atlanta bullpen. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 26/17 K/BB ratio over 66 innings with the Brewers in 2016. Jan 17 - 6:33 PM
Source: Mark Bowman on Twitter
More Blaine Boyer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW6102415668030291726003.951.47
Blaine Boyer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Blaine Boyer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Blaine Boyer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Blaine Boyer's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Anthony Recker
3Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Jace Peterson
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Blaine Boyer
10Armando Rivero
11Paco Rodriguez
12Jacob Lindgren
13Jordan Walden
14Sam Freeman
 

 