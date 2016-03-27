Blaine Boyer | Relief Pitcher | #48

MLB.com beat reporter Mark Bowman says Boyer "has a good chance" to open the 2017 season as a member of the Atlanta bullpen. The veteran right-hander posted a 3.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 26/17 K/BB ratio over 66 innings with the Brewers in 2016.

Braves signed RHP Blaine Boyer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Boyer netted a bullpen spot in spite of a 6.23 ERA over eight appearances this spring. He'll be used in middle relief.

The Pioneer Press' Mike Bernadino reports that if he's part of the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Blain Boyer will make $950,000.

The Brewers signed Boyer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training in mid-February. In 65 innings with the Twins in 2015, the 34-year-old right-hander pitched to a 2.49 ERA with a 33/19 K/BB ratio. He should have a solid opportunity to land on the Opening Day roster.