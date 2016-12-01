Edinson Volquez | Starting Pitcher | #36 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (33) / 7/3/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $9 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The younger brother of Edinson Volquez has been stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic. Brandy Volquez, 25, was reportedly involved in an early-morning fight Monday with two men at a barbershop in Santo Domingo. It's yet another family tragedy for Edinson, who lost his father hours before starting Game 1 of the 2015 World Series. "I will always remember you my brother. May God have you in his kingdom," the Marlins right-hander wrote on his Instagram account Tuesday. "RIP one love." Source: USA Today

Marlins signed RHP Edinson Volquez to a two-year, $22 million contract. Volquez will make $9 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018 on a deal that was agreed to at the beginning of this week. It's a nice pickup for the Marlins, who badly needed rotation help and still do. Volquez has averaged 187 innings per season over the last five seasons, though he did struggle with the Royals in 2016. The 33-year-old carries some bounceback potential into the National League and spacious Marlins Park.

Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins are close to signing Edinson Volquez to a two-year contract. SB Nation's Chris Cotillo says the deal is worth $22 million ($9 million in 2017 and $13 million in 2018). It's a pretty penny to pay for a guy who put up a 5.37 ERA and 139/76 K/BB ratio over 189 1/3 innings this past season. The right-hander is now 33, but if he's going to have a bounce-back season it would figure to come in the National League and in a pitcher-friendly park. The Marlins likely aren't done adding rotation help. Source: Clark Spencer on Twitter