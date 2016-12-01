Player Page

Weather | Roster

Edinson Volquez | Starting Pitcher | #36

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (33) / 7/3/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The younger brother of Edinson Volquez has been stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic.
Brandy Volquez, 25, was reportedly involved in an early-morning fight Monday with two men at a barbershop in Santo Domingo. It's yet another family tragedy for Edinson, who lost his father hours before starting Game 1 of the 2015 World Series. "I will always remember you my brother. May God have you in his kingdom," the Marlins right-hander wrote on his Instagram account Tuesday. "RIP one love." Jan 17 - 7:54 PM
Source: USA Today
More Edinson Volquez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC3434101100189.121712411376139005.371.55
Edinson Volquez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Edinson Volquez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Edinson Volquez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Edinson Volquez's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory
 

 