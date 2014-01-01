Elvis Andrus | Shortstop | #1 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (28) / 8/26/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15 million, 2017: $15 million, 2018: $15 million, 2019: $15 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $14 million, 2022: $14 million, 2023: $15 million vesting option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Elvis Andrus (hernia) will make his Cactus League debut later this week. Andrus is behind other Rangers players in camp after having sports hernia surgery last November. The shortstop ran the bases on Monday for the first time this spring and didn't have any issues. Andrus is coming off a fine season that saw him bat .302/.362/.439 with eight homers and 24 stolen bases. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Elvis Andrus (hernia) won't play in the Rangers' Cactus League opener on Saturday. Andrus underwent hernia surgery in November and is being eased along in camp. He obviously has plenty of time and there's no reason to believe he won't be ready to roll by the time Opening day comes around. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter

Elvis Andrus said Saturday that he's nearing full strength and is currently participating in all baseball activities. Andrus underwent surgery in November to repair a sports hernia, but says he's already at 80-90 percent of full strength. With no limitations now, it sounds as though he should be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of the regular season. Source: Jeff Wilson on Twitter