Elvis Andrus | Shortstop | #1

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Scott Kazmir to undergo MRI on tight hip
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
Dahl diagnosed with a stress reaction in rib
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
Brantley (shoulder) playing in sim game Mon.
Corey Seager (back) may be out until Friday
Kipnis (shoulder) to make spring debut Thurs.
Padres' Margot has minor swelling in knee
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
Snead hopeful for raise on $615,000 salary
Bad romance: 49ers cut FA bust Torrey Smith
Kawann Short expected to sign franchise tag
Haloti Ngata intends to return for '17 season
Trumaine Johnson signs $16.7M franchise tag
Report: Steelers also interested in Pryor
Bills release slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman
Bills cut kicker Carpenter after four seasons
Report: D-Jax seeking $10-$12M per season
Report: Eagles likely to target Kenny Britt
Dolphins not sold on Carroo for 3rd WR job
Titans now viewed as frontrunner for Cooks?
Holmes, Henderson will play Monday vs. MIL
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will not play on Monday
Hill, Johnson, Mack out Monday vs. Pelicans
Jordan Crawford inks 10-day deal w/ Pelicans
Love goes through agility and shooting drills
Victor Oladipo (back) practices on Monday
Nikola Jokic (illness) is questionable Monday
J.R. Smith (thumb) to be re-evaluated Monday
Gerald Henderson (left hip) is probable
Richaun Holmes (hamstring) probable Monday
Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) doubtful Monday
Rajon Rondo (ankle) still a game-time call
Antti Raanta will start Monday vs. Lightning
Reid Duke signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights
Ondrej Pavelec (knee) out for 2-4 weeks
Eichel has been outstanding since late start
Jake Allen shuts out Avs to snap losing skid
Sergei Bobrovsky records second straight SO
Monahan pops pair of points in win over NYI
Elliott extends winning streak to six games
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
Jordan Schmaltz to make NHL debut Sunday
Canucks tab Richard Bachman vs Ducks on Sun
Connor McDavid fattens point lead in win
Joe Nemechek: Active Pest Control 200 results
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 results
McMurray snaps 10-race top-10-less streak
Kevin Harvick lets QuikTrip 500 slip away
Martin Truex Jr. finishes 8th at Atlanta
Kurt Busch gets 8th straight Atlanta top-15
Joey Logano recovers for 6th at Atlanta
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
CB McFadden (labrum) to miss spring football
Lattimore injured hip flexor, not hamstring
Fabian Moreau runs second-fastest DB 40
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Report: Teams say Mixon is top-75, maybe R2
Fisher: FSU S Derwin James is a 'full-go'
CB Lattimore hurts hamstring at Combine
CB Tabor slogs to a 4.63 forty at NFL Combine
UConn's Melifonwu posts 11'9 broad, 44'' vert
Breer suggests Davis Webb has chance at rd 1
Klemko: I'd be shocked if 49ers go QB in 1st
Feldman hearing top-five '18 buzz for Barkley
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Brett Hayes
(C)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Jared Burton
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Keone Kela
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Matt Bush
(R)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Allen Webster
(S)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Martin Perez
(S)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Elvis Andrus | Shortstop | #1
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/26/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $15 million, 2017: $15 million, 2018: $15 million, 2019: $15 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $14 million, 2022: $14 million, 2023: $15 million vesting option
Latest News
Recent News
Elvis Andrus (hernia) will make his Cactus League debut later this week.
Andrus is behind other Rangers players in camp after having sports hernia surgery last November. The shortstop ran the bases on Monday for the first time this spring and didn't have any issues. Andrus is coming off a fine season that saw him bat .302/.362/.439 with eight homers and 24 stolen bases.
Mar 6 - 4:19 PM
Source:
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Elvis Andrus (hernia) won't play in the Rangers' Cactus League opener on Saturday.
Andrus underwent hernia surgery in November and is being eased along in camp. He obviously has plenty of time and there's no reason to believe he won't be ready to roll by the time Opening day comes around.
Feb 24 - 10:47 AM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Elvis Andrus said Saturday that he's nearing full strength and is currently participating in all baseball activities.
Andrus underwent surgery in November to repair a sports hernia, but says he's already at 80-90 percent of full strength. With no limitations now, it sounds as though he should be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of the regular season.
Feb 18 - 10:50 AM
Source:
Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Elvis Andrus (hernia) has been running sprints and expects to be ready for Opening Day.
Andrus is still rehabbing from November surgery for a sports hernia and might be eased into action this spring, but he should be 100 percent -- or close to it -- when the real games begin. The 28-year-old shortstop enjoyed the best all-around season of his career in 2016, batting .302/.362/.439 with eight home runs, 69 RBI, 24 stolen bases, and 75 runs scored in 147 games for Texas.
Jan 19 - 1:07 PM
Source:
Jeff Wilson on Twitter
Andrus (hernia) making Cactus debut this week
Mar 6 - 4:19 PM
Elvis Andrus (hernia) won't play Saturday
Feb 24 - 10:47 AM
Elvis Andrus doing all baseball activities
Feb 18 - 10:50 AM
Andrus (hernia) expects to be ready for OD
Jan 19 - 1:07 PM
More Elvis Andrus Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
147
506
153
31
7
8
69
75
47
70
24
8
.302
.362
.439
.800
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
147
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Brett Hayes
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
3
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
Sidelined
Andrew Cashner (biceps) has played catch two days in a row without any issues.
Cashner was shut down for a bit after developing some inflammation in his right biceps, but he said Sunday that he's had "no pain for three days in a row." The righty should be fine come Opening Day as long as he doesn't have a setback. "I just had a lot of inflammation but I feel a lot better now and played catch the last two days and haven’t had any problems so barring anything new I don’t think I’ll have any issues," said Cashner. "I think it’s just more about erring on the side of caution."
Mar 5
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome) will throw a 15-pitch bullpen session on Monday.
Ross threw 21 pitches off a half-mound on Friday, but Monday will be his first time throwing off a regular mound since he had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last October. "I have to approach it as my first time on the mound [after] the off-season," said Ross. "It’s about getting my work in, making sure my rhythm and tempo is down and getting a feel for the full-sized mound. It’s the first step of many and I have a big picture in mind." The Rangers aren't counting on Ross making his season debut until at least late April, and in all likelihood it will probably be quite a bit later than that.
Mar 5
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Dario Alvarez
13
Wesley Wright
14
Anthony Bass
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
Matthew Pouliot looks at some third basemen to target on draft day and some to avoid.
