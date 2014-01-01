Player Page

Elvis Andrus | Shortstop | #1

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/26/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Elvis Andrus (hernia) will make his Cactus League debut later this week.
Andrus is behind other Rangers players in camp after having sports hernia surgery last November. The shortstop ran the bases on Monday for the first time this spring and didn't have any issues. Andrus is coming off a fine season that saw him bat .302/.362/.439 with eight homers and 24 stolen bases. Mar 6 - 4:19 PM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
147506153317869754770248.302.362.439.800
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000147000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Brett Hayes
5Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Jurickson Profar
2Ryan Rua
3Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Eddie Gamboa
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Dario Alvarez
13Wesley Wright
14Anthony Bass
 

 