Craig Breslow | Relief Pitcher | #17

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (36) / 8/8/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 181
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Yale
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 26 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Twins signed LHP Craig Breslow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Breslow told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal that he turned down better financial offers from other clubs. He was also impressed with new Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey. The 36-year-old Breslow posted an ugly 7.01 ERA over 25 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level last season, but a change in his delivery has added movement and velocity. It's a low-risk move for Minnesota. Breslow previously pitched for the Twins from 2008-2009. Feb 8 - 11:50 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIA150020214219747004.501.79
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
New Orleans(PCL)AAA14013223.23418171129006.4651.901
Round Rock(PCL)AAA300002533200013.5003.500
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7JT Chargois
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Glen Perkins
10Nick Tepesch
11Nick Greenwood
12Alex Wimmers
13Raul Fernandez
 

 