Craig Breslow | Relief Pitcher | #17 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (36) / 8/8/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 181 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Yale Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 26 (0) / MLW

Latest News Recent News

Twins signed LHP Craig Breslow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Breslow told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal that he turned down better financial offers from other clubs. He was also impressed with new Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey. The 36-year-old Breslow posted an ugly 7.01 ERA over 25 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level last season, but a change in his delivery has added movement and velocity. It's a low-risk move for Minnesota. Breslow previously pitched for the Twins from 2008-2009. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Blue Jays, Indians and Twins have expressed the strongest interest in free agent southpaw Craig Breslow. The Mets and Dodgers are in the mix as well. While the 36-year-old left-hander has garnered quite a bit of interest, he'll likely have to wait until after Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan sign to land his best possible deal. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports that the Indians, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Rockies, Mets, Cubs, Twins, Reds are all in on free agent reliever Craig Breslow. Peter Gammons of MLB Network reported that 13-16 teams were in attendance for a showcase Monday and it appears many of them came away impressed. The 36-year-old posted a rough 7.01 ERA over 25 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level last season, but a change in his delivery has added movement and velocity. Breslow has enjoyed success in the past, so he makes for an interesting gamble. Source: Rob Bradford on Twitter