[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
Nats and White Sox discussing Robertson trade
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Justin Haley
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Jake Reed
(S)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Craig Breslow | Relief Pitcher | #17
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 8/8/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 181
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Yale
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 26 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Twins signed LHP Craig Breslow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Breslow told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal that he turned down better financial offers from other clubs. He was also impressed with new Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey. The 36-year-old Breslow posted an ugly 7.01 ERA over 25 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level last season, but a change in his delivery has added movement and velocity. It's a low-risk move for Minnesota. Breslow previously pitched for the Twins from 2008-2009.
Feb 8 - 11:50 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Blue Jays, Indians and Twins have expressed the strongest interest in free agent southpaw Craig Breslow.
The Mets and Dodgers are in the mix as well. While the 36-year-old left-hander has garnered quite a bit of interest, he'll likely have to wait until after Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan sign to land his best possible deal.
Jan 28 - 1:51 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports that the Indians, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Rockies, Mets, Cubs, Twins, Reds are all in on free agent reliever Craig Breslow.
Peter Gammons of MLB Network reported that 13-16 teams were in attendance for a showcase Monday and it appears many of them came away impressed. The 36-year-old posted a rough 7.01 ERA over 25 2/3 innings at the Triple-A level last season, but a change in his delivery has added movement and velocity. Breslow has enjoyed success in the past, so he makes for an interesting gamble.
Jan 25 - 11:16 AM
Source:
Rob Bradford on Twitter
According to Peter Gammons of MLB Network, there were 13-16 teams at a showcase Monday for free agent reliever Craig Breslow.
Gammons says Breslow is working with a new arm angle that is creating better movement than he displayed in 2016. The veteran lefty finished with a brutal 7.01 ERA over 25 2/3 innings at Triple-A. He'll have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract wherever he lands.
Jan 23 - 3:55 PM
Source:
Peter Gammons on Twitter
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Feb 8 - 11:50 AM
Jays, Indians, Twins in pursuit of Breslow
Jan 28 - 1:51 PM
Several teams interested in Breslow
Jan 25 - 11:16 AM
13-16 teams watched Breslow on Monday
Jan 23 - 3:55 PM
More Craig Breslow Player News
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIA
15
0
0
2
0
2
14
21
9
7
4
7
0
0
4.50
1.79
Craig Breslow's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Craig Breslow's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Craig Breslow's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Craig Breslow's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
New Orleans(PCL)
AAA
14
0
1
3
2
23.2
34
18
17
11
29
0
0
6.465
1.901
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
3
0
0
0
0
2
5
3
3
2
0
0
0
13.500
3.500
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Hat-tip to Phil Hughes, who had the scoop first. The 30-year-old right-hander underwent surgery last July for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for the start of 2017. Hughes has disappointed with a 4.83 ERA (85 ERA+) in 36 starts and three relief appearances over the past two seasons.
Jan 11
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
JT Chargois
8
Ryan O'Rourke
9
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins (shoulder) is hoping to throw off a mound by February 7.
The left-hander will head to the Twins' spring training facility on Tuesday. Perkins has been long-tossing up to 120 feet and seems to be making good progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery. It remains unclear if Perkins will be ready for Opening Day or if he'll reclaim the closer role from Brandon Kintzler.
Jan 28
10
Nick Tepesch
11
Nick Greenwood
12
Alex Wimmers
13
Raul Fernandez
Headlines
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Mike Napoli returns to the Rangers while a fellow free agent slugger finds a home as well.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
»
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
»
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
»
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
