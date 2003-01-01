Player Page

Tyler Clippard | Relief Pitcher | #29

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said that Tyler Clippard will get the first crack at save chances.
With both David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle heading over to the Yankees in Tuesday's big trade, the back end of the White Sox bullpen is suddenly quite thin. Clippard -- acquired by Chicago in the aforementioned trade -- has experience closing in the past, but has struggled mightily over the last two months and held a 4.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42/19 K/BB ratio across 36 1/3 innings with the Yankees. He holds limited fantasy value simply due to the opportunities he will receive, here, but interested parties should be well aware that it has been a slog for Clippard this season. Jul 19 - 5:38 PM
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYY400151836.12821201942004.951.29
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 16@ BOS100001.01000000.001.00
Jul 15@ BOS100001.01000000.001.00
Jul 7MLW100101.2144310021.602.40
Jul 4TOR100001.01000100.001.00
Jun 29@ CWS100001.00000300.00.00
Jun 27@ CWS100001.00002200.002.00
Jun 24TEX100001.0344210036.005.00
Jun 21LAA10000.0222000099.9999.99
Jun 20LAA10010.1333000081.009.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Yoan Moncada
2Tyler Saladino
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Yolmer Sanchez
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Leury Garcia
3Alen Hanson
4Adam Engel
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Rodon
2James Shields
3Miguel Gonzalez
4Derek Holland
5Dylan Covey
6Mike Pelfrey
7David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Anthony Swarzak
2Tyler Clippard
3Dan Jennings
4Chris Beck
5Jake Petricka
6Juan Minaya
7Gregory Infante
8Nate Jones
9Zach Putnam
 

 