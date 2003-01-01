Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Charlie Blackmon lifted with possible injury
Tyler Clippard to serve as closer for Chi-Sox
Todd Frazier (hand) expected in lineup Thurs.
Mariners' Paxton dominates first-place Astros
Britton will resume closing next opportunity
Berrios solid for six-plus as Twins top Yanks
Stanton ties Judge for MLB lead with 30th HR
Xander Bogaerts (hand) not in lineup vs. TOR
Franco drives in three runs, Phils beat Fish
Souza removed from game due to leg injury
Red Sox officially release 3B Pablo Sandoval
Correa undergoes surgery on thumb ligament
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Kevan Smith
(C)
Chris Beck
(R)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
David Purcey
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Derek Holland
(S)
Yoan Moncada
(2B)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
David Holmberg
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Gregory Infante
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
James Shields
(S)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyler Clippard | Relief Pitcher | #29
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 2/14/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $4.25 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
White Sox manager Rick Renteria said that Tyler Clippard will get the first crack at save chances.
With both David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle heading over to the Yankees in Tuesday's big trade, the back end of the White Sox bullpen is suddenly quite thin. Clippard -- acquired by Chicago in the aforementioned trade -- has experience closing in the past, but has struggled mightily over the last two months and held a 4.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42/19 K/BB ratio across 36 1/3 innings with the Yankees. He holds limited fantasy value simply due to the opportunities he will receive, here, but interested parties should be well aware that it has been a slog for Clippard this season.
Jul 19 - 5:38 PM
Source:
Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
White Sox acquired RHP Tyler Clippard, OF Blake Rutherford, LHP Ian Clarkin, and OF Tito Polo from the Yankees for 3B/1B Todd Frazier, RHP David Robertson, and RHP Tommy Kahnle.
Clippard is essentially a throw-in to offset some of the money the Yankees are taking on with Frazier and Robertson, but the 32-year-old right-hander could see high-leverage action in Chicago. He had posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 42/19 K/BB ratio through 36 1/3 innings this season with New York. Clippard, an impending free agent, is making $6.15 million in 2017.
Jul 19 - 12:27 AM
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand hears that Tyler Clippard might be moving to the White Sox.
He's included in the nearly-completed trade sending Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle to New York. It would mostly be a salary offset, as Clippard is a 32-year-old impending free agent making $6.15 million and the White Sox are trying to stack young talent. Clippard has a 4.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 42/19 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings this season out of the Yankees' bullpen.
Jul 18 - 10:34 PM
Source:
Mark Feinsand on Twitter
Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Saturday that Tyler Clippard has been removed from his role as the primary setup man in the seventh inning.
Girardi indicated that he'll give more chances to Chad Green and Adam Warren instead, trying to bridge the gap between his starting pitching and the combo of Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman in the final two frames.
Jul 15 - 2:51 PM
Source:
Bryan Hoch on Twitter
Tyler Clippard to serve as closer for Chi-Sox
Jul 19 - 5:38 PM
White Sox acquire Clippard from Yankees
Jul 19 - 12:27 AM
Clippard expected to be in package for CHW
Jul 18 - 10:34 PM
Tyler Clippard removed from seventh inning
Jul 15 - 2:51 PM
More Tyler Clippard Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYY
40
0
1
5
1
8
36.1
28
21
20
19
42
0
0
4.95
1.29
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 16
@ BOS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 15
@ BOS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jul 7
MLW
1
0
0
1
0
1.2
1
4
4
3
1
0
0
21.60
2.40
Jul 4
TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 29
@ CWS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.00
Jun 27
@ CWS
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
.00
2.00
Jun 24
TEX
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
3
4
4
2
1
0
0
36.00
5.00
Jun 21
LAA
1
0
0
0
0
.0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
99.99
99.99
Jun 20
LAA
1
0
0
1
0
.1
3
3
3
0
0
0
0
81.00
9.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
10-Day DL
White Sox transferred C Geovany Soto from the 10-day disabled list to 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Gregory Infante on the 40-man roster. Soto is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday and is expected to miss a minimum of 12 weeks.
May 15
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Yoan Moncada
2
Tyler Saladino
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Yolmer Sanchez
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
Charlis Tilson has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ankle.
Tilson, who had finally recovered from the stress reaction in his right foot, had been expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment in early July, but complained of pain in his ankle while rehabbing in Arizona. He'll now be shut down completely for four weeks before he's re-evaluated. It's starting to look like it'll be a lost season for the speedy outfielder.
Jun 30
2
Leury Garcia
10-Day DL
Leury Garcia (finger) is poised to begin a rehab assignment soon.
Garcia has been working out at the White Sox' spring training complex in Arizona and his sprained finger appears to be back to 100 percent. His rehab assignment is expected to be a short one, so he would seem to be on track to return at the start of the second half.
Jul 3
3
Alen Hanson
4
Adam Engel
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Rodon
2
James Shields
3
Miguel Gonzalez
4
Derek Holland
5
Dylan Covey
10-Day DL
Dylan Covey (oblique) is in Chicago to be re-evaluated and is "progressing" in his rehab, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn.
He's expected to resume throwing off a mound Saturday. Covey has been sidelined for nearly two months already with a strained left oblique. It's unclear when the Rule 5 pick might be game-ready.
Jul 14
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
David Holmberg
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Anthony Swarzak
2
Tyler Clippard
3
Dan Jennings
4
Chris Beck
5
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain.
Petricka was obliterated for five earned runs in one inning of relief Wednesday night against the Yankees and is now probably looking at a lengthy absence. There's no official timetable yet. Juan Minaya has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding 25-man roster move.
Jun 29
6
Juan Minaya
7
Gregory Infante
8
Nate Jones
10-Day DL
Nate Jones underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow on Tuesday.
It was a nerve repositioning procedure, not Tommy John surgery or any other sort of ligament repair, which will hopefully translate to Jones being ready for the start of spring training next February. The 31-year-old right-hander logged just 11 relief appearances for the White Sox in 2017, to the tune of a 2.31 ERA. He's due $3.95 million from Chicago in 2018.
Jul 13
9
Zach Putnam
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred RHP Zach Putnam from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move allows the return of Carlos Rodon. Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery last week.
Jun 28
Headlines
The Closer Market
Jul 19
Brad Johnson covers the latest happenings in the closer and stolen base markets.
More MLB Columns
»
The Closer Market
Jul 19
»
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
»
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
»
Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers
Jul 18
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 16
Jul 18
»
Daily Dose: Polanco Producing
Jul 18
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 17
Jul 17
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 17
MLB Headlines
»
Charlie Blackmon lifted with possible injury
»
Tyler Clippard to serve as closer for Chi-Sox
»
Todd Frazier (hand) expected in lineup Thurs.
»
Mariners' Paxton dominates first-place Astros
»
Britton will resume closing next opportunity
»
Berrios solid for six-plus as Twins top Yanks
»
Stanton ties Judge for MLB lead with 30th HR
»
Xander Bogaerts (hand) not in lineup vs. TOR
»
Franco drives in three runs, Phils beat Fish
»
Souza removed from game due to leg injury
»
Red Sox officially release 3B Pablo Sandoval
»
Correa undergoes surgery on thumb ligament
