Tyler Clippard | Relief Pitcher | #29 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (32) / 2/14/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 9 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.25 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said that Tyler Clippard will get the first crack at save chances. With both David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle heading over to the Yankees in Tuesday's big trade, the back end of the White Sox bullpen is suddenly quite thin. Clippard -- acquired by Chicago in the aforementioned trade -- has experience closing in the past, but has struggled mightily over the last two months and held a 4.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 42/19 K/BB ratio across 36 1/3 innings with the Yankees. He holds limited fantasy value simply due to the opportunities he will receive, here, but interested parties should be well aware that it has been a slog for Clippard this season. Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter

White Sox acquired RHP Tyler Clippard, OF Blake Rutherford, LHP Ian Clarkin, and OF Tito Polo from the Yankees for 3B/1B Todd Frazier, RHP David Robertson, and RHP Tommy Kahnle. Clippard is essentially a throw-in to offset some of the money the Yankees are taking on with Frazier and Robertson, but the 32-year-old right-hander could see high-leverage action in Chicago. He had posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 42/19 K/BB ratio through 36 1/3 innings this season with New York. Clippard, an impending free agent, is making $6.15 million in 2017.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand hears that Tyler Clippard might be moving to the White Sox. He's included in the nearly-completed trade sending Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle to New York. It would mostly be a salary offset, as Clippard is a 32-year-old impending free agent making $6.15 million and the White Sox are trying to stack young talent. Clippard has a 4.95 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 42/19 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings this season out of the Yankees' bullpen. Source: Mark Feinsand on Twitter