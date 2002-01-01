Travis Wood | Starting Pitcher | #37 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (30) / 2/6/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 175 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: None Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.17 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Padres are still in the mix for Travis Wood and Jered Weaver. Rosenthal notes that the club could probably sign one of Wood or Weaver but not both of them. He also adds that Jake Peavy is less likely of an option for the Padres. It's been reported previously that Weaver has an offer in hand from San Diego for more than $1.75 million, and it would likely cost them more to sign Wood. The lefty worked exclusively in relief for the Cubs in 2016 but should land a shot at a rotation job this winter. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees have checked in on free agent left-hander Travis Wood. Heyman adds that the Yankees "don't necessarily seem at forefront of talks at moment," so it could be due diligence more than anything else. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported over the weekend that things were heating up for the southpaw, so we should see some resolution soon. Wood pitched exclusively out of the Cubs' bullpen last season while putting up a 2.95 ERA and 47/24 K/BB ratio over 61 innings, but some team could give him another chance as a starter. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the market is heating up for free agent southpaw Travis Wood and he could have a deal in place before the end of the weekend. According to Crasnick, both American and National League clubs are in the mix for Wood, with some teams viewing him as a bullpen piece while others would give him a shot in the starting rotation. He'd be much more useful from a fantasy perspective should he land a spot in a rotation. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter