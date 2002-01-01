Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Felix Pena
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Casey Kelly
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Travis Wood
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Travis Wood | Starting Pitcher | #37
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/6/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.17 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Padres are still in the mix for Travis Wood and Jered Weaver.
Rosenthal notes that the club could probably sign one of Wood or Weaver but not both of them. He also adds that Jake Peavy is less likely of an option for the Padres. It's been reported previously that Weaver has an offer in hand from San Diego for more than $1.75 million, and it would likely cost them more to sign Wood. The lefty worked exclusively in relief for the Cubs in 2016 but should land a shot at a rotation job this winter.
Feb 10 - 4:04 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Yankees have checked in on free agent left-hander Travis Wood.
Heyman adds that the Yankees "don't necessarily seem at forefront of talks at moment," so it could be due diligence more than anything else. Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported over the weekend that things were heating up for the southpaw, so we should see some resolution soon. Wood pitched exclusively out of the Cubs' bullpen last season while putting up a 2.95 ERA and 47/24 K/BB ratio over 61 innings, but some team could give him another chance as a starter.
Feb 7 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the market is heating up for free agent southpaw Travis Wood and he could have a deal in place before the end of the weekend.
According to Crasnick, both American and National League clubs are in the mix for Wood, with some teams viewing him as a bullpen piece while others would give him a shot in the starting rotation. He'd be much more useful from a fantasy perspective should he land a spot in a rotation.
Feb 3 - 1:50 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Travis Wood has at least one major league offer from a team that wants him as a starter.
Wood put up a 2.95 ERA last season out of the Cubs' bullpen, but he's had some success in the past as a starter and would like to get a crack at it again. The Cubs would like to re-sign Wood, but they would want him to pitch out of the bullpen again.
Jan 27 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Feb 10 - 4:04 PM
Report: Yankees have checked in on Wood
Feb 7 - 12:13 PM
Travis Wood could sign before end of weekend
Feb 3 - 1:50 PM
Travis Wood has major league offer to start
Jan 27 - 12:30 PM
More Travis Wood Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hammel
KC
(2520)
2
J. Blevins
NYM
(2491)
3
J. Smith
TOR
(2280)
4
S. Romo
SF
(2136)
5
M. Napoli
CLE
(2079)
6
C. Carter
MLW
(2063)
7
J. Kang
PIT
(2050)
8
R. Weeks
TB
(2002)
9
B. Park
MIN
(1756)
10
L. Morrison
TB
(1722)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
77
0
4
0
0
12
61
45
24
20
24
47
0
0
2.95
1.13
Travis Wood's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Travis Wood's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Travis Wood's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Travis Wood's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Alec Mills
13
Brian Duensing
14
Jack Leathersich
15
Caleb Smith
16
David Rollins
