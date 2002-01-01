Player Page

Travis Wood | Starting Pitcher | #37

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/6/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 175
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Padres are still in the mix for Travis Wood and Jered Weaver.
Rosenthal notes that the club could probably sign one of Wood or Weaver but not both of them. He also adds that Jake Peavy is less likely of an option for the Padres. It's been reported previously that Weaver has an offer in hand from San Diego for more than $1.75 million, and it would likely cost them more to sign Wood. The lefty worked exclusively in relief for the Cubs in 2016 but should land a shot at a rotation job this winter. Feb 10 - 4:04 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC77040012614524202447002.951.13
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory
 

 