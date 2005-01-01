Yunel Escobar | Third Baseman | #0

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
ST Daily: Injured Tiger's Paw
Mar 20
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Escobar (abdominal) scratched from lineup
Albies exits after fouling ball off knee
Report: Jays, Gibbons finalizing extension
White Sox announce Tim Anderson extension
Andre Ethier (back) has mild disc herniation
Seager (oblique) to play in minor league game
Giants concerned RP Smith has ligament damage
Keon Broxton (wrist) back in Tuesday's lineup
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
Pollock (groin) plays in minors game Monday
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
Marshawn Lynch's agent: He misses football
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
Colts sign former Ravens WR Kamar Aiken
Deal between Butler, Saints 'mostly in place'
Report: Cutler was scheduled to visit Jets
Jets find stopgap option, sign Josh McCown
Browns host free agent SS Bradley McDougald
Patriots cut preseason phenom Tyler Gaffney
Raiders sign ex-Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
Mar. 20 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 20
Dose: Lillard Savings Time
Mar 20
MKG's March Madness
Mar 19
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) probable for Wednesday
Andre Iguodala (hip) ruled out Tuesday
Devin Booker (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Giannis tweaks ankle in Saturday's loss
Blake Griffin drops 30 points in win over NYK
Stephen Curry scores 23, hits seven triples
Klay Thompson scores 34 w/ seven treys
Nikola Vucevic posts 26 points w/ 13 boards
Marcin Gortat plays 12 minutes in loss to BOS
Richaun Holmes grabs career-high 14 boards
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 points in return
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffers ankle strain
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
Dose: Crosby back on Top
Mar 20
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
Dose: The Clincher
Mar 19
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Panthers get Ekblad back Tues vs Carolina
Canadiens will go with Al Montoya vs. DET
Michael Hutchinson will start Tuesday night
Stars G Kari Lehtonen sparkles in shutout win
Cam Talbot gets back-to-back shutouts v Kings
D Ryan Ellis scores twice in Preds' 3-1 win
NHL-high PP assist total for D Ristolainen
Buffalo G Robin Lehner makes 34 saves in win
Matthew Tkachuk suspended two games
Brad Marchand earns first star of the week
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) may play on road trip
Evgeni Malkin won't play at Buffalo Tuesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Summers: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Seuss: Third in Performance Plus 150
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 results
Ryan Reed: NXS 300 advance
Brad Keselowski fails Phoenix inspection
Earnhardt’s 7-race streak snapped last June
Kasey Kahne goes the distance on 2-milers
Danica Patrick: .500 top-20s on track type
Reed Sorenson keeps running on two-milers
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 results
Bonsignore: Performance Plus 150 results
Cole Custer: NXS 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
Short game woes stymie McIlroy's title bid
Hoffman birdies last for 73; joint runner-up
Kisner slips to two-way T2 after closing 73
Leishman ends drought; steals API by 1 w/ 69
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
CB Wiggins announces transfer from Louisville
Pauline: Allen may've been first QB off board
Browns skip Trubisky's PD; will work him out
Report: Team in top-15 uninterested in Foster
49ers GM Lynch takes in QB Trubisky's pro day
Ross sets up visits with the Browns, Ravens
Foster: X’s and O’s on boards is hard for me
Raiders host RB Joe Mixon on a visit
Peppers now Mayock's No. 1 S prospect
Florida CB Tabor works out for NO and ARI
Bears host ILB Foster for a Monday visit
Tide T Robinson set to meet with the Panthers
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
Mourinho talks about Rashford's goal troubles
Benik Afobe admits that he "lost his head"
Belgium without Hazard for WCQ vs. Greece
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dustin Ackley
(1B)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Austin Adams
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Albert Pujols
(1B)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Justin Miller
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Huston Street
(R)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Mike Morin
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Bud Norris
(S)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Blake Parker
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Kirby Yates
(R)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Jefry Marte
(3B)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yunel Escobar | Third Baseman | #0
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 11/2/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $7 million, 2017: $7 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yunel Escobar (abdominal) was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League lineup.
Escobar was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a mild abdominal strain and apparently he's not over the issue yet. It's unclear when he'll give it another try.
Mar 21 - 3:31 PM
Source:
Maria I. Guardado on Twitter
Yunel Escobar (abdominal) is back in Tuesday's Cactus League lineup.
Escobar was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a mild abdominal strain, but fortunately it doesn't appear to be serious. He should be good to go for the season.
Mar 21 - 12:46 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Yunel Escobar was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies with an abdominal strain.
Jefry Marte filled in for Escobar at third base. Escobar was diagnosed with a "mild" strain, though these injuries have a tendency to linger. The 33-year-old has had a quiet spring, hitting just .214 over 28 at-bats.
Mar 18 - 5:37 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Yunel Escobar has left Angels' camp to take his American citizenship test in Miami.
Escobar, a Cuban defector, is scheduled to take the citizenship test on Thursday. The expectation is that he'll be back in Angels' camp on Friday. Escobar will once again serve as the Angels' third baseman this season after batting .304/.355/.391 with five homers and 39 RBI over 132 games in 2016.
Mar 1 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Pedro Moura on Twitter
Escobar (abdominal) scratched from lineup
Mar 21 - 3:31 PM
Escobar (abdominal) back in lineup Tuesday
Mar 21 - 12:46 PM
Abdominal strain sidelines Yunel Escobar
Mar 18 - 5:37 PM
Escobar leaves camp for U.S. citzenship test
Mar 1 - 12:13 PM
More Yunel Escobar Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Carrasco
CLE
(3116)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2958)
3
J. Martinez
DET
(2476)
4
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2363)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2346)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2230)
7
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2160)
8
G. Holland
COL
(2148)
9
D. Price
BOS
(2138)
10
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2059)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
132
517
157
28
1
5
39
68
40
67
0
3
.304
.355
.391
.745
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
130
0
0
Yunel Escobar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Yunel Escobar's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yunel Escobar's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Yunel Escobar's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
4
Dustin Ackley
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in a win over the Rockies on Thursday.
Both of his hits were RBI singles. He is now 5-for-12 so far in Cactus League games after spending the offseason battling a foot injury. Pujols is now 37 years old but still likely to be an asset in fantasy lineups. He turned in a .268 batting average with 31 home runs and 119 RBI a year ago.
Mar 16
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Garrett Richards surrendered three runs on five hits in four innings as the Angels defeated the Rockies 8-7 on Thursday.
All the damage came on a Dustin Garneau three-run blast in the second inning. Richards now owns a 6.48 ERA across 8 1/3 innings of Cactus League action. He missed most of last season with a partially torn elbow ligament that did not require surgery. He makes for a high-upside, risky pick in fantasy drafts this month. He has a career 3.58 ERA in 640 2/3 innings.
Mar 16
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Nick Tropeano (elbow) has been cleared to begin a throwing program.
Tropeano had Tommy John surgery last August. He will miss the 2017 season.
Mar 19
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia confirmed Thursday that there are no plans for Andrew Heaney (elbow) to pitch in 2017.
Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of last season and the Angels aren't going to try to rush him back. The young left-hander should be in Anaheim's Opening Day rotation in 2018.
Feb 16
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
Sidelined
Huston Street (lat) hopes to resume throwing at the end of the month.
Street was diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain nearly three weeks, but he saw Dr. Steve Yoon on Monday and everything is healing as scheduled. Still, he's likely a few weeks away from being a legitimate consideration to join the Angels' bullpen. Cam Bedrosian should have the edge for early save chances.
Mar 21
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Andrew Bailey
4
J.C. Ramirez
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Mike Morin
7
Austin Adams
8
Justin Miller
9
Brooks Pounders
10
Yusmeiro Petit
11
Kirby Yates
12
Eduardo Paredes
13
Keynan Middleton
14
Blake Parker
Headlines
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Matthew Pouliot presents all of his favorite starting pitching picks, and a few of his lest favorite, in this week's Strike Zone.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
»
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
»
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
»
ST Daily: Injured Tiger's Paw
Mar 20
»
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
»
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
»
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
MLB Headlines
»
Escobar (abdominal) scratched from lineup
»
Albies exits after fouling ball off knee
»
Report: Jays, Gibbons finalizing extension
»
White Sox announce Tim Anderson extension
»
Andre Ethier (back) has mild disc herniation
»
Seager (oblique) to play in minor league game
»
Giants concerned RP Smith has ligament damage
»
Keon Broxton (wrist) back in Tuesday's lineup
»
Baker taps Glover as favorite for closer role
»
Puerto Rico walks off to WBC title game
»
Pollock (groin) plays in minors game Monday
»
Raisel Iglesias getting elbow, back examined
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved