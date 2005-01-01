Yunel Escobar | Third Baseman | #0

Escobar was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a mild abdominal strain and apparently he's not over the issue yet. It's unclear when he'll give it another try.

Yunel Escobar was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies with an abdominal strain.

Jefry Marte filled in for Escobar at third base. Escobar was diagnosed with a "mild" strain, though these injuries have a tendency to linger. The 33-year-old has had a quiet spring, hitting just .214 over 28 at-bats.