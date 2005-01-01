Player Page

Weather | Roster

Yunel Escobar | Third Baseman | #0

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/2/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Yunel Escobar (abdominal) was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League lineup.
Escobar was scratched from Saturday's lineup with a mild abdominal strain and apparently he's not over the issue yet. It's unclear when he'll give it another try. Mar 21 - 3:31 PM
Source: Maria I. Guardado on Twitter
More Yunel Escobar Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
13251715728153968406703.304.355.391.745
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000013000
Yunel Escobar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Yunel Escobar's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yunel Escobar's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Yunel Escobar's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
4Dustin Ackley
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Austin Adams
8Justin Miller
9Brooks Pounders
10Yusmeiro Petit
11Kirby Yates
12Eduardo Paredes
13Keynan Middleton
14Blake Parker
 

 