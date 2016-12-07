Chris Iannetta | Catcher | #33 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (33) / 4/8/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: North Carolina Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 4 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.25 million, 2017: $4.25 million club option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks have agreed to a contract with Chris Iannetta. Terms of the deal aren't known at this time, but it will presumably be a major league contract. Iannetta will turn 34 just after Opening Day and has batted a dreadful .199/.298/.332 over the last two seasons, but he should have a shot to play quite a bit in Arizona. His signing is probably bad news for Chris Herrmann, who now might fall back into a third catcher/utility role. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Blue Jays are showing "real interest" in free agent catcher Chris Iannetta. The Blue Jays are looking at him as a potential backup to Russell Martin. Iannetta owns a rough .199/.298/.332 batting line over the last two seasons. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter

Mariners declined their $4.25 million club option on C Chris Iannetta. Iannetta is now a free agent. The Mariners were hoping for a rebound from the veteran backstop this year, but he hit just .210/.303/.329 with seven homers over 94 games. Source: Chris Cotillo on Twitter