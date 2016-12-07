Player Page

Chris Iannetta | Catcher | #33

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/8/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 4 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Diamondbacks have agreed to a contract with Chris Iannetta.
Terms of the deal aren't known at this time, but it will presumably be a major league contract. Iannetta will turn 34 just after Opening Day and has batted a dreadful .199/.298/.332 over the last two seasons, but he should have a shot to play quite a bit in Arizona. His signing is probably bad news for Chris Herrmann, who now might fall back into a third catcher/utility role. Jan 13 - 5:25 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
942956214072423388300.210.303.329.631
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201693000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Jesus Sucre
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Paul Fry
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
 

 