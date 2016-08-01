Scott Feldman | Starting Pitcher | #46

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Reds ink Feldman to one-year deal
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mark Dominik emerges as 49ers GM candidate
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
Cousins noncommittal on return to Washington
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis (right quad) ruled out for game
Moe Harkless, Ed Davis out on Wednesday night
Finney-Smith starting; Bogut off the bench
Kemba Walker (illness) expected to play Weds
Ennis, Randolph starting Wednesday vs. TOR
Eric Gordon (back) out for Wednesday night
Terrence Jones getting a start next to Davis
Wesley Matthews out for at least 2 games
Kemba Walker (illness) a game-time decision
Frank Kaminsky (nose) available to play Weds
Cody Zeller (quad) out; Roy Hibbert starting
Nene (rest) will not play against the Celtics
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tomas Hertl off IR, ready to play Thursday
Thomas Vanek skates, will be a game-time call
Brad Marchand will have a hearing Thursday
Matt Duchene will play Wednesday vs. VAN
Barkov (back) out for at least two more weeks
Blues will stick with Hutton on Thursday
Jacob Markstrom to face Avs Wednesday
Patric Hornqvist day-to-day with LBI
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) won't play Thursday
Bryan Little scores twice in loss to Sharks
Logan Couture nets 2 pts in win over WPG
James Neal scores 1G, 1A in OTL to Sabres
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
Guardiola: Aguero signed new City deal
Djilobodji appeals violent conduct charge
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
WHU worry over an injury to their skipper
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Chris Smith
(R)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
T.J. House
(S)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Marco Estrada
(S)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Chad Girodo
(R)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Luis Perez
(R)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ryan Borucki
(S)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Russell Martin
(C)
Dalton Pompey
(DH)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Scott Feldman | Starting Pitcher | #46
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/7/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 207
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
San Mateo (CA) JC
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 30 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract.
Per Rosenthal, Feldman has already passed his physical. In addition to his $2.3 million base salary for 2017, the Reds' deal with the right-hander also includes $2.2 million in possible incentives. Feldman began the 2016 season with the Astros, who traded him to the Blue Jays at the beginning of August. Between the two squads, he posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 42/13 K/BB ratio across 77 innings. Feldman offers the Reds a fair bit of versatility, as he has experience as both a starter and reliever. He turns 34 in February.
Jan 25 - 8:39 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Blue Jays acquired RHP Scott Feldman from the Astros for RHP Guadalupe Chavez.
The two sides are playing a series right now in Houston, so Feldman simply walked across to the visitors clubhouse Monday and donned his new jersey. He was rocking a 2.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 42/13 K/BB ratio through 62 innings (five starts and 21 relief appearances) this season with the Astros. Toronto will likely use Feldman out of the bullpen initially, but he could be tried again as a starter somewhere down the stretch.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 05:27:00 PM
MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports that the Astros have traded Scott Feldman to the Blue Jays.
Feldman was sporting a 2.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 42/13 K/BB ratio through 62 innings (five starts and 21 relief appearances) this season with Houston. The right-hander figures to fill a middle relief role in Toronto.
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 03:40:00 PM
Source:
Brian McTaggart on Twitter
Scott Feldman left Saturday's game against the Athletics due to stiffness.
The Astros didn't reveal more than that. "It wasn't until he started throwing and he stiffened up a little bit," manager A.J. Hinch said. "I saw the velocity start to decline - he was like 85, 86 (mph) - and the breaking ball was a little loose. So when I went out to talk to him, he just said he was stiff." The club said Feldman's removal was precautionary and he's not slated to undergo any tests, so he should be fine for the start of the second half.
Sat, Jul 9, 2016 07:13:00 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Report: Reds ink Feldman to one-year deal
Jan 25 - 8:39 PM
Blue Jays acquire Scott Feldman from Astros
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 05:27:00 PM
Blue Jays acquire Scott Feldman from HOU
Mon, Aug 1, 2016 03:40:00 PM
Scott Feldman leaves due to stiffness
Sat, Jul 9, 2016 07:13:00 PM
More Scott Feldman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Valbuena
LAA
(3232)
2
M. Trumbo
BAL
(3204)
3
Y. Ventura
KC
(3133)
4
T. Ross
TEX
(3096)
5
C. Carter
MLW
(3005)
6
M. Napoli
CLE
(2558)
7
J. Johnson
SF
(2365)
8
L. Forsythe
LA
(2225)
9
T. Cahill
SD
(2189)
10
D. Straily
MIA
(2055)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TOR
40
5
7
4
0
0
77
87
42
34
19
56
0
0
3.97
1.38
Scott Feldman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Scott Feldman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Scott Feldman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Scott Feldman's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3
A.J. Jimenez
4
Juan Graterol
5
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis recently underwent surgery on his right knee.
The operation was expected and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed that it took place. The surgery was expected to be an arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage. Travis will be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, barring any setbacks.
Nov 18
2
Ryan Goins
3
Gregorio Petit
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
LF
1
Melvin Upton
2
Ezequiel Carrera
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Sidelined
Kevin Pillar underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.
Pillar tore a thumb ligament in early August on a successful steal attempt. He returned a month later and played with the injury down the stretch. Pillar has already begun rehabbing and should be ready in plenty of time for spring training. The 27-year-old hit .266 with seven homers, 53 RBI, 35 doubles and 14 steals over 146 games this season.
Oct 29
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Jose Bautista
2
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
T.J. House
7
Casey Lawrence
8
Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Biagini
4
Aaron Loup
5
Ryan Tepera
6
Danny Barnes
7
Dominic Leone
8
Chris Smith
9
Matt Dermody
10
Chad Girodo
11
Glenn Sparkman
12
Leonel Campos
13
Gavin Floyd
14
Brett Oberholtzer
Headlines
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
At long last, the Dodgers have found a second baseman. Nick Nelson discusses their trade and more in the latest Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Reds ink Feldman to one-year deal
»
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
»
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
»
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
»
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
»
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
»
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
»
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
»
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
»
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
»
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
»
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved