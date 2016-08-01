Scott Feldman | Starting Pitcher | #46 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (33) / 2/7/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 207 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: San Mateo (CA) JC Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 30 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. Per Rosenthal, Feldman has already passed his physical. In addition to his $2.3 million base salary for 2017, the Reds' deal with the right-hander also includes $2.2 million in possible incentives. Feldman began the 2016 season with the Astros, who traded him to the Blue Jays at the beginning of August. Between the two squads, he posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 42/13 K/BB ratio across 77 innings. Feldman offers the Reds a fair bit of versatility, as he has experience as both a starter and reliever. He turns 34 in February. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Blue Jays acquired RHP Scott Feldman from the Astros for RHP Guadalupe Chavez. The two sides are playing a series right now in Houston, so Feldman simply walked across to the visitors clubhouse Monday and donned his new jersey. He was rocking a 2.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 42/13 K/BB ratio through 62 innings (five starts and 21 relief appearances) this season with the Astros. Toronto will likely use Feldman out of the bullpen initially, but he could be tried again as a starter somewhere down the stretch.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports that the Astros have traded Scott Feldman to the Blue Jays. Feldman was sporting a 2.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 42/13 K/BB ratio through 62 innings (five starts and 21 relief appearances) this season with Houston. The right-hander figures to fill a middle relief role in Toronto. Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter