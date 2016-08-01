Player Page

Scott Feldman | Starting Pitcher | #46

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/7/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 207
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: San Mateo (CA) JC
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 30 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract.
Per Rosenthal, Feldman has already passed his physical. In addition to his $2.3 million base salary for 2017, the Reds' deal with the right-hander also includes $2.2 million in possible incentives. Feldman began the 2016 season with the Astros, who traded him to the Blue Jays at the beginning of August. Between the two squads, he posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 42/13 K/BB ratio across 77 innings. Feldman offers the Reds a fair bit of versatility, as he has experience as both a starter and reliever. He turns 34 in February. Jan 25 - 8:39 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR4057400778742341956003.971.38
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3A.J. Jimenez
4Juan Graterol
5Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Ezequiel Carrera
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6T.J. House
7Casey Lawrence
8Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Biagini
4Aaron Loup
5Ryan Tepera
6Danny Barnes
7Dominic Leone
8Chris Smith
9Matt Dermody
10Chad Girodo
11Glenn Sparkman
12Leonel Campos
13Gavin Floyd
14Brett Oberholtzer
 

 