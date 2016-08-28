Player Page

Geovany Soto | Catcher | #18

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/20/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 11 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that the White Sox have signed catcher Geovany Soto to a minor league contract.
Soto, who previously played for the White Sox in 2015, was limited to 26 games with the Angels last season due to knee issues. Still, he would seem to be in a great position to make the Opening Day roster with Chicago and maybe even start. Jan 5 - 11:08 PM
Source: Bruce Levine on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
26782150491162100.269.321.487.809
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201623100100
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA10367401821700.194.216.389
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8Alex Meyer
9Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Blake Parker
13Justin Miller
 

 