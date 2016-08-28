Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Geovany Soto | Catcher | #18
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/20/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 11 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2.8 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that the White Sox have signed catcher Geovany Soto to a minor league contract.
Soto, who previously played for the White Sox in 2015, was limited to 26 games with the Angels last season due to knee issues. Still, he would seem to be in a great position to make the Opening Day roster with Chicago and maybe even start.
Jan 5 - 11:08 PM
Source:
Bruce Levine on Twitter
Geovany Soto (knee) has yet to resume baseball activities.
Soto remains limited to physical therapy as he works his way back from right knee inflammation. He's had issues with both knees this season, as well as a thumb ailment.
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 11:49:00 AM
Source:
Orange County Register
Angels placed C Geovany Soto on the 15-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.
Carlos Perez has been called back up in a corresponding move. No word as of yet as to when Soto might be able to return to action. He was just activated off the disabled list on August 9 following a bout of left knee inflammation. Also, he is dealing with a thumb injury. The life and times of a major league catcher.
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 07:19:00 PM
Geovany Soto was scratched from the Angels' lineup Tuesday with right knee inflammation.
Soto has also been bothered by a bruised thumb. Jett Bandy started behind the plate versus Seattle.
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 10:33:00 PM
Source:
Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter
White Sox to sign Geovany Soto to minors deal
Jan 5 - 11:08 PM
Geovany Soto (knee) remains shut down
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 11:49:00 AM
Angels send Soto (knee) to disabled list
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 07:19:00 PM
Soto scratched Tuesday with sore right knee
Tue, Aug 16, 2016 10:33:00 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Dozier
MIN
(3211)
2
J. Bautista
TOR
(3139)
3
M. Napoli
CLE
(2751)
4
J. Hammel
CHC
(2424)
5
B. Posey
SF
(2020)
6
M. Wieters
BAL
(1896)
7
M. Adams
STL
(1765)
8
D. Murphy
WAS
(1746)
9
M. Brantley
CLE
(1649)
10
C. Vazquez
BOS
(1643)
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
26
78
21
5
0
4
9
11
6
21
0
0
.269
.321
.487
.809
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
23
1
0
0
1
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
10
36
7
4
0
1
8
2
1
7
0
0
.194
.216
.389
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Albert Pujols underwent successful surgery on Friday to release his right plantar fascia.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in North Carolina. The typical recovery time for this surgery is estimated at four months, which will impact his availability early in spring training as well as his regular off-season routine. This news should push Pujols down a couple of rounds in early fantasy drafts.
Dec 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that the team will not overwork Garrett Richards (elbow) in 2017.
Richards underwent stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in May, ending his season at that very early juncture. He is expected to be ready for spring training, but the Angels are going to be reasonably cautious as the season unfolds. Said Scioscia, "You’re not going to see Garrett throwing 220 innings next year. I hate to put a floor on (the innings) and have to get into a range right now, but I can tell you that we are going to be very, very careful with where Garrett is and make sure that he rebounds and maintains his stuff." Richards has pitched more than 170 innings just once in his big league career.
Dec 7
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
8
Alex Meyer
9
Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
15-Day DL
Cam Bedrosian underwent surgery Tuesday on the embolus in his right armpit.
Embolus is the scientific term for a blood clot. Bedrosian is expected to be able to resume full baseball activities in 6-8 weeks, so he should enter spring training next February at 100 percent health. The 24-year-old right-hander finished the 2016 season with a stellar 1.12 ERA and 51/14 K/BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings.
Sep 6
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Blake Parker
13
Justin Miller
