Josh Johnson | Starting Pitcher

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Angels reportedly close to deal with Valbuena
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 18
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Browns closing in on deal w/ Collins
Redskins interviewed John Pagano for DC job
Report: 49ers wanted Vic Fangio back as DC
Bills tap Rick Dennison to coordinate offense
Davante Adams won't guarantee he will play
Jordy Nelson (ribs) practices without pads
Ladarius Green downgraded to 'DNP' Thursday
Pack: WRs only playing because it's playoffs
Jets owner expected to be named UK ambassador
Julio not practicing, but insists he'll play
Seahawks could be docked second-round pick
Eliot Wolf pulls out of 49ers' GM search
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Promising Rookies
Jan 19
Dose: Rudy Gay's season over?
Jan 19
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Pau Gasol breaks bone in left hand
David Lee starting for Pau Gasol vs. DEN
Dejounte Murray will start for Parker vs. DEN
Tony Parker (foot) ruled out for Thursday
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) ruled out vs. Spurs
Tristan Thompson likely to return to game
Kristaps Porzingis coming off the bench
Jodie Meeks (right thumb) out 4-6 weeks
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) ruled out for Friday
Joakim Noah ruled out for Thursday night
Rudy Gay suffers full rupture of Achilles
Kevin Love (back) out; James Jones starting
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
Dose: Another McDavid Night
Jan 19
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Logan Couture a GTD vs Tampa Bay on Thurs
GM Chayka on why Duclair was sent to AHL
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Thursday
Jonathan Huberdeau might miss rest of 2016-17
Aleksander Barkov might not return in 16-17
Flames will scratch Sam Bennett on Thursday
Hawks will start Scott Darling Friday night
Johnny Boychuk (UBI) won't play on Thursday
Al Montoya is expected to start Friday
Andrei Markov will stay off the ice for now
Mikael Granlund has flourished on the wing
Connor McDavid gets last minute GWG over FLA
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd in the summer?
Koeman yet to decide on starting keeper
Carroll expected to overcome whiplash injury
Gradel to Watford rumours losing credibility
Elabdellaoui to arrive to Hull on loan?
West Brom looking to sign Odion Ighalo
Arsenal extend Big Per for additional year
Kieran Gibbs available for Week 22
Koeman backs Baines to recover from injury
Francis Coquelin could start vs Clarets
Olivier Giroud shakes off injury for Week 22
Bilic confident WHU four will be fit.
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
George Kontos
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Jose Dominguez
(R)
Derek Law
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ty Blach
(S)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Javier Lopez
(R)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Ray Black
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Daniel Slania
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Ian Gardeck
(R)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Will Smith
(R)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Reyes Moronta
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Matt Cain
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(3B)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Orlando Calixte
(SS)
Grant Green
(2B)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Jimmy Rollins
(SS)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Chase Johnson
(S)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Josh Johnson | Starting Pitcher
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 1/31/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Johnson is retiring from baseball, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.
That's a shame. It's ultimately not all that surprising, as his body simply hasn't cooperated with him. Johnson has dealt with all sorts of injuries for a few years and hasn't pitched in a major league game since 2013. He underwent a third Tommy John surgery in September of 2015, but wasn't able to make his way back. While the injuries have overshadowed things in recent years, it's easy to forget that Johnson was one of the game's best starting pitchers for a stretch. He made two All-Star appearances during his nine-year career and led the NL with a 2.30 ERA in 2010. He'll finish his career with a 58-45 record to go along with a 3.40 ERA (124 ERA+) and 915 strikeouts in 998 innings.
Jan 19 - 8:17 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Giants signed RHP Josh Johnson to a minor league contract.
Johnson hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2013, when he registered a 6.20 ERA in 81 1/3 innings (16 starts) with the Blue Jays. The 32-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery for the third time in his career last September and is a longshot to make a meaningful impact with the Giants. He was an All-Star with the Marlins in 2009 and 2010.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 08:49:00 PM
Source:
MiLB Tracker on Twitter
CBS Sports' Jon Heyman reports that Josh Johnson will undergo a third Tommy John surgery.
Brutal. Johnson has encountered multiple setbacks along the way in his rehab from a second Tommy John surgery and apparently his ligament snapped again. Heyman says that the right-hander plans to go through the rehab process again and attempt a return rather than hang it up. Johnson, 31, has made just one rehab start and zero starts in the majors over the last two seasons due to injury.
Wed, Sep 16, 2015 11:18:00 AM
Source:
CBSSports.com
Josh Johnson (elbow) has been ruled out for the season and will visit with Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.
Johnson had yet another setback when he had to exit a rehab start Friday after just four pitches. It's unclear whether another elbow surgery might be required, but the right-hander's future looks very cloudy.
Sun, Sep 6, 2015 02:19:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Sanders on Twitter
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Jan 19 - 8:17 PM
Giants sign Josh Johnson to minors deal
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 08:49:00 PM
Josh Johnson to get 3rd Tommy John surgery
Wed, Sep 16, 2015 11:18:00 AM
Josh Johnson (elbow) done for season
Sun, Sep 6, 2015 02:19:00 PM
More Josh Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(4282)
2
M. Saunders
PHI
(3118)
3
T. Ross
TEX
(2533)
4
J. Arrieta
CHC
(2415)
5
W. Myers
SD
(2231)
6
N. Feliz
MLW
(2140)
7
C. Iannetta
ARZ
(1981)
8
C. Crawford
LA
(1812)
9
I. Kinsler
DET
(1740)
10
F. Freeman
ATL
(1728)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Josh Johnson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Josh Johnson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Johnson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Josh Johnson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Ehire Adrianza
3
Jimmy Rollins
4
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
RF
1
Hunter Pence
2
Gorkys Hernandez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
8
Chase Johnson
9
Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Ray Black
10
Ian Gardeck
11
Reyes Moronta
12
Matt Reynolds
13
Michael Roth
14
Jose Dominguez
Headlines
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
The Houston Astros are casting a wide net in their search for a top starter on the trade market. Catch up on those rumors and more.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
MLB Headlines
»
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
»
Angels reportedly close to deal with Valbuena
»
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
»
Report: Trumbo gets 3 years, $37.5M from O's
»
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
»
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
»
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
»
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
»
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
»
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
»
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
»
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved