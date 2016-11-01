Player Page

Josh Johnson | Starting Pitcher

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/31/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 250
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Josh Johnson is retiring from baseball, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.
That's a shame. It's ultimately not all that surprising, as his body simply hasn't cooperated with him. Johnson has dealt with all sorts of injuries for a few years and hasn't pitched in a major league game since 2013. He underwent a third Tommy John surgery in September of 2015, but wasn't able to make his way back. While the injuries have overshadowed things in recent years, it's easy to forget that Johnson was one of the game's best starting pitchers for a stretch. He made two All-Star appearances during his nine-year career and led the NL with a 2.30 ERA in 2010. He'll finish his career with a 58-45 record to go along with a 3.40 ERA (124 ERA+) and 915 strikeouts in 998 innings. Jan 19 - 8:17 PM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
