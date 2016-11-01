Josh Johnson | Starting Pitcher Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (32) / 1/31/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 250 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Josh Johnson is retiring from baseball, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com. That's a shame. It's ultimately not all that surprising, as his body simply hasn't cooperated with him. Johnson has dealt with all sorts of injuries for a few years and hasn't pitched in a major league game since 2013. He underwent a third Tommy John surgery in September of 2015, but wasn't able to make his way back. While the injuries have overshadowed things in recent years, it's easy to forget that Johnson was one of the game's best starting pitchers for a stretch. He made two All-Star appearances during his nine-year career and led the NL with a 2.30 ERA in 2010. He'll finish his career with a 58-45 record to go along with a 3.40 ERA (124 ERA+) and 915 strikeouts in 998 innings. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Giants signed RHP Josh Johnson to a minor league contract. Johnson hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2013, when he registered a 6.20 ERA in 81 1/3 innings (16 starts) with the Blue Jays. The 32-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery for the third time in his career last September and is a longshot to make a meaningful impact with the Giants. He was an All-Star with the Marlins in 2009 and 2010. Source: MiLB Tracker on Twitter

CBS Sports' Jon Heyman reports that Josh Johnson will undergo a third Tommy John surgery. Brutal. Johnson has encountered multiple setbacks along the way in his rehab from a second Tommy John surgery and apparently his ligament snapped again. Heyman says that the right-hander plans to go through the rehab process again and attempt a return rather than hang it up. Johnson, 31, has made just one rehab start and zero starts in the majors over the last two seasons due to injury. Source: CBSSports.com