Drew Stubbs | Outfielder | #18 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (32) / 10/4/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4 / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (8) / CIN Contract: view contract details 2017: Minor League Contract

Twins signed OF Drew Stubbs to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Stubbs batted just .225/.330/.338 with three home runs and nine stolen bases in 59 games last season between the Orioles, Rangers, and Braves. He's always had decent power and speed, but the 32-year-old outfielder carries a .244/.314/.394 career batting line into Twins camp this spring. He'll compete for a spot on the Minnesota bench. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Orioles claimed OF Drew Stubbs off irrevocable release waivers. Stubbs was released by the Rangers after turning down an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock several days ago. He was hitting .259/.343/.414 over 67 plate appearances with the Rangers prior to his release. There is no fantasy intrigue here.

Rangers released OF Drew Stubbs. Stubbs refused an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock after getting pushed off the Rangers' 40-man roster last week. He'll officially become a free agent once he clears irrevocable release waivers. The 31-year-old outfielder is hitting .259/.343/.414 in 67 plate appearances this season between Atlanta and Arlington.