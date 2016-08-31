Drew Stubbs | Outfielder | #18

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
Report: Rangers, Napoli have deal in place
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
Nats and White Sox discussing Robertson trade
Royals and Jason Hammel agree to $16M deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 7
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
Pack release James Starks after seven seasons
Falcons expect Trufant extension 'very soon'
Dimitroff optimistic about extending Freeman
Tevin Coleman (ankle) likely to avoid surgery
Alex Mack (leg) not expected to need surgery
Rams expected to name Matt LaFleur OC
Julio Jones to have toe evaluated next month
Falcons will name Steve Sarkisian next OC
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Ain't No Half Stephen
Feb 7
Dose: Boogie Down w/ 16th tech
Feb 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 6
Dose: Super Sunday
Feb 6
Jamal Crawford's Pickup Games
Feb 5
Wired: Yogi & Top NBA Pickups!
Feb 5
Dose: Whiteside Was Wonderful
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damian Lillard (ankle) warming up to play
Dirk Nowitzki won't have restrictions Tuesday
Deron Williams (toe) will not play Friday
Dinwiddie starting, Whitehead to the bench
Cody Zeller (quad) out, Kaminsky starting
DeMarcus Cousins suspended and fined $25k
Joel Embiid (knee) not on the injury report
Report: ORL shopping Vuc, Green and Ibaka
Report: Sacramento may move Collison, Koufos
Tyreke Evans (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday
Jimmy Butler (heel) a game-time call vs. GS
Zaza Pachulia, West out Wednesday vs. Chicago
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Fired Down
Feb 7
Dose: Nelson a Hero
Feb 7
PPR: Sebastian Aho is AOK
Feb 6
Grubauer, Talbot and Montoya
Feb 6
Waiver Wired: Zucker's on fire
Feb 5
Dose: First Tricks, Road Trips
Feb 5
Carey the Load
Feb 4
Healthy Panthers best Ducks
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Killorn not in TB lineup on Tuesday
Eddie Lack will start against Washington
Travis Konecny will miss 4-6 weeks with LBI
Tyler Myers (LBI) underwent surgery
Kevin Hayes will be a GTD, should play Tues.
Senators will start Andrew Hammond Tuesday
Bruins fire long-time coach Claude Julien
Rookie Pavel Zacha gets two points in 2-1 win
Blues G Carter Hutton shuts out Philadelphia
Three points for Brock Nelson in Isles OT win
Travis Konecny suffers injury on Monday night
Sebastian Aho receives first star of the week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
Brad Keselowski 3rd-best at Texas
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Bristol
2016 segmentation?: Matt Kenseth 4th
Jamie McMurray 5th-best at Richmond
Kyle Busch, Erik Jones to run Winter Showdown
Kevin Harvick best at Talladega
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
Garcia wins 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
Attorney may bring lawsuit against Minnesota
Mixon didn't receive Rd. 1 grade from board
Report: Asiasi seeks transfer to West Coast
Feldman: Hoke expected to be Tenn DL coach
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 24
Feb 6
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Chambers quells injury worries for Boro
Hazard reaches statistical landmark
Fuchs calls for bouncebackability at Swansea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Justin Haley
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jake Reed
(S)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Tim Wood
(R)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Drew Stubbs | Outfielder | #18
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 10/4/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'4 / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (8) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Twins signed OF Drew Stubbs to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Stubbs batted just .225/.330/.338 with three home runs and nine stolen bases in 59 games last season between the Orioles, Rangers, and Braves. He's always had decent power and speed, but the 32-year-old outfielder carries a .244/.314/.394 career batting line into Twins camp this spring. He'll compete for a spot on the Minnesota bench.
Feb 7 - 7:37 PM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Orioles claimed OF Drew Stubbs off irrevocable release waivers.
Stubbs was released by the Rangers after turning down an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock several days ago. He was hitting .259/.343/.414 over 67 plate appearances with the Rangers prior to his release. There is no fantasy intrigue here.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 05:20:00 PM
Rangers released OF Drew Stubbs.
Stubbs refused an assignment to Triple-A Round Rock after getting pushed off the Rangers' 40-man roster last week. He'll officially become a free agent once he clears irrevocable release waivers. The 31-year-old outfielder is hitting .259/.343/.414 in 67 plate appearances this season between Atlanta and Arlington.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Rangers designated OF Drew Stubbs for assignment.
The Rangers needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Carlos Gomez, who is making his Texas debut Thursday against Cleveland. The well-traveled 31-year-old has hit .259 with three homers and eight steals across 59 at-bats this season. There's a good chance he'll get snatched up on waivers.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 04:56:00 PM
Source:
Stefan Stevenson on Twitter
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Feb 7 - 7:37 PM
Orioles scoop up Drew Stubbs after cut
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 05:20:00 PM
Rangers release OF Drew Stubbs
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Rangers designate Stubbs for assignment
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 04:56:00 PM
More Drew Stubbs Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Romo
SF
(3347)
2
J. Blevins
NYM
(2789)
3
C. Carter
MLW
(2694)
4
R. Weeks
TB
(2468)
5
J. Kang
PIT
(1754)
6
J. Smith
CHC
(1740)
7
J. Hammel
CHC
(1673)
8
D. Ackley
LAA
(1643)
9
W. Harris
HOU
(1569)
10
B. Park
MIN
(1564)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
59
80
18
0
0
3
7
13
12
38
9
1
.225
.330
.338
.667
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
49
2
Drew Stubbs's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Drew Stubbs's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Drew Stubbs's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Drew Stubbs's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Surprise(ARIZ)
R
3
9
2
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
.222
.300
.222
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
12
39
9
4
0
2
10
10
10
8
2
1
.231
.373
.487
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Hat-tip to Phil Hughes, who had the scoop first. The 30-year-old right-hander underwent surgery last July for thoracic outlet syndrome, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for the start of 2017. Hughes has disappointed with a 4.83 ERA (85 ERA+) in 36 starts and three relief appearances over the past two seasons.
Jan 11
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
JT Chargois
8
Ryan O'Rourke
9
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins (shoulder) is hoping to throw off a mound by February 7.
The left-hander will head to the Twins' spring training facility on Tuesday. Perkins has been long-tossing up to 120 feet and seems to be making good progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery. It remains unclear if Perkins will be ready for Opening Day or if he'll reclaim the closer role from Brandon Kintzler.
Jan 28
10
Nick Tepesch
11
Nick Greenwood
12
Alex Wimmers
13
Raul Fernandez
Headlines
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking San Francisco Giants in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
»
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
»
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
MLB Headlines
»
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
»
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
»
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
»
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
»
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
»
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
»
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
»
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
»
Report: Rangers, Napoli have deal in place
»
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
»
Nats and White Sox discussing Robertson trade
»
Royals and Jason Hammel agree to $16M deal
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved