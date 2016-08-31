Player Page

Drew Stubbs | Outfielder | #18

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/4/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4 / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (8) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Twins signed OF Drew Stubbs to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Stubbs batted just .225/.330/.338 with three home runs and nine stolen bases in 59 games last season between the Orioles, Rangers, and Braves. He's always had decent power and speed, but the 32-year-old outfielder carries a .244/.314/.394 career batting line into Twins camp this spring. He'll compete for a spot on the Minnesota bench. Feb 7 - 7:37 PM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
598018003713123891.225.330.338.667
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000492
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Surprise(ARIZ)R392000101300.222.300.222
Round Rock(PCL)AAA12399402101010821.231.373.487
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7JT Chargois
8Ryan O'Rourke
9Glen Perkins
10Nick Tepesch
11Nick Greenwood
12Alex Wimmers
13Raul Fernandez
 

 