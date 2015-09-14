Player Page

Brian Wilson | Relief Pitcher

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 3/16/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have shown interest in free agent Brian Wilson.
Wilson is trying to make a comeback as a knuckleballer, and the cash-strapped Rays are typically open to experiments. Wilson, who turns 35 years old next month, has not appeared in a major league game since 2014. He also no longer has a beard. The right-hander will almost certainly have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract wherever he lands for the 2017 season. Feb 16 - 10:28 AM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
