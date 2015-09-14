Brian Wilson | Relief Pitcher Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (34) / 3/16/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Share: Tweet

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Rays have shown interest in free agent Brian Wilson. Wilson is trying to make a comeback as a knuckleballer, and the cash-strapped Rays are typically open to experiments. Wilson, who turns 35 years old next month, has not appeared in a major league game since 2014. He also no longer has a beard. The right-hander will almost certainly have to settle for a non-guaranteed minor league contract wherever he lands for the 2017 season. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Brian Wilson is hoping to pitch again as a knuckleballer. This is exactly as odd as it sounds. Wilson -- who once consistently sat his fastball in the mid-to-high 90's -- has not pitched in the majors since 2014. He tinkered with a knuckleball on the side during his big-league career, though, and has been honing the pitch in the interim. On Wednesday, he threw a 30-pitch bullpen mostly consisting of knuckleballs and within the last month, he has thrown for "at least two teams," according to Yahoo Sports' Tim Brown. Wilson turns 35 in March. It's a longshot that he makes a major league bullpen via his flutterball prowess, but late career renaissances with the pitch are not impossible. Look no further than R.A. Dickey, who only began throwing it when he was in the vicinity of 30 years old. Source: Yahoo Sports

Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports that Brian Wilson is working out and soon will begin throwing with an eye on returning to the majors in 2016. Wilson, 33, was released by the Dodgers last winter and never caught on with anyone else (though he still collected a $9.5 million paycheck). The former Giants closer put up a 4.66 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 54/29 K/BB ratio over 48 1/3 innings in 2014 and figures to have to settle for a minor league contract over the offseason. Source: Tim Brown on Twitter