Ryan Hanigan | Catcher | #30

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (36) / 8/16/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Rollins
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / CIN
Ryan Hanigan drove in two runs as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon Thursday in the Rockies’ 11-inning win over the Padres.
After starting the day 0-for-2, Hanigan crushed a solo shot to left field off Ryan Buchter in the seventh inning. In doing so, Hanigan became the 13th player to homer in his Rockies’ debut. After the bullpen blew a 2-0 lead, Hanigan put the Rockies ahead for good by plating Ian Desmond on an infield single in the 11th inning. Despite his strong showing on Thursday, the 36-year-old journeyman is not worth rostering in fantasy. May 4 - 8:19 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600120100001073
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20171000000
201634000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 4@ SD15300121010000.600.6001.200
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA1339113006961200.282.360.359
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6German Marquez
7Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Carlos Estevez
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Scott Oberg
10Jairo Diaz
 

 