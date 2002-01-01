Ryan Hanigan | Catcher | #30

Ryan Hanigan drove in two runs as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon Thursday in the Rockies’ 11-inning win over the Padres.

After starting the day 0-for-2, Hanigan crushed a solo shot to left field off Ryan Buchter in the seventh inning. In doing so, Hanigan became the 13th player to homer in his Rockies’ debut. After the bullpen blew a 2-0 lead, Hanigan put the Rockies ahead for good by plating Ian Desmond on an infield single in the 11th inning. Despite his strong showing on Thursday, the 36-year-old journeyman is not worth rostering in fantasy.