Hanigan collects three hits in Rockies debut
Gary Sanchez (biceps) to be activated Friday
Mike Trout getting the night off Thursday
Bryce Harper day-to-day with groin tightness
Price (elbow) on track to return in late May
Ian Kennedy diagnosed with hamstring strain
Ryan Braun (trapezius) remains out Thursday
Steven Wright to have season-ending surgery
Buxton has passed initial concussion tests
Bryce Harper removed with apparent injury
Frazier scratched Thursday due to stiff back
White Sox place Nate Jones (elbow) on DL
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Alexi Amarista
(OF)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Hanigan | Catcher | #30
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 8/16/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Rollins
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Hanigan drove in two runs as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon Thursday in the Rockies’ 11-inning win over the Padres.
After starting the day 0-for-2, Hanigan crushed a solo shot to left field off Ryan Buchter in the seventh inning. In doing so, Hanigan became the 13th player to homer in his Rockies’ debut. After the bullpen blew a 2-0 lead, Hanigan put the Rockies ahead for good by plating Ian Desmond on an infield single in the 11th inning. Despite his strong showing on Thursday, the 36-year-old journeyman is not worth rostering in fantasy.
May 4 - 8:19 PM
Rockies selected the contract of C Ryan Hanigan from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Hanigan receives the call up due to the fact that regular Rockies starting backstop Tony Wolters has been diagnosed with a concussion after taking a Manuel Margot backswing to the mask on Tuesday. The veteran backstop will see at-bats when fellow catcher Dustin Garneau is not starting, but is just a .250/.345/.334 hitter at the major league level and holds no particular fantasy intrigue.
May 3 - 6:37 PM
Rockies signed C Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract.
Hanigan caught on quickly after being cut loose by the Phillies on Monday. MLB.com's Thomas Harding says the deal is worth $1.25 million if Hanigan is in the majors. It's unclear whether the plan is for the Rockies to immediately add him to the big league roster, but he could serve as Tony Wolters' backup while Tom Murphy (forearm) recovers.
Mar 28 - 7:56 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Phillies released C Ryan Hanigan.
Andrew Knapp will open the 2017 regular season as the Phillies' backup catcher. Hanigan was in camp this spring on a non-guaranteed minor league contract.
Mar 27 - 2:24 PM
Hanigan collects three hits in Rockies debut
May 4 - 8:19 PM
Ryan Hanigan receives call to the Rockies
May 3 - 6:37 PM
Ryan Hanigan inks minors deal with Rockies
Mar 28 - 7:56 PM
Phillies release veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan
Mar 27 - 2:24 PM
More Ryan Hanigan Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
7
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
34
0
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 4
@ SD
1
5
3
0
0
1
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.200
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
13
39
11
3
0
0
6
9
6
12
0
0
.282
.360
.359
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
7-Day DL
Rockies placed C Tony Wolters on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Wolters was diagnosed with a concussion after being plunked in the mask by Manuel Margot's backswing on Tuesday. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be laid out, but should become more clear when he is a little further removed from the head injury. The Rockies called up veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan in a corresponding move to help ease the loss of Wolters.
May 3
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Tom Murphy has been fitted with a soft cast for his fractured right wrist.
He's out of the hard cast but not progressing as quickly as the Rockies had hoped. Murphy missed all of April and still isn't doing any baseball activities. His absence could easily extend into June.
May 2
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
Rockies manager Bud Black said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Tuesday morning that David Dahl (rib) is "still a ways away."
Dahl hasn't had any setbacks with his rib, but Black said that he's still not able to show "100 percent exertion on the swing." He'll obviously need to get to that point to go out on a minor league rehab assignment, but it's unclear when that will happen. Dahl will have a role in the Rockies' outfield when healthy, but Ian Desmond is currently seeing some time out there in order to keep Mark Reynolds in the lineup.
May 2
2
Gerardo Parra
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Jon Gray was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Friday and will miss at least a month of action.
Gray had been battling what the club believed to be a toe injury, but X-rays revealed that he indeed has a stress fracture. It sounds like he'll be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks before being re-evaluated. It's a difficult blow to the Rockies and to fantasy owners who invested an early pick in the hard-throwing right-hander.
Apr 14
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
German Marquez
7
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
6
Carlos Estevez
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Scott Oberg
10
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
