Brandon Moss | Outfielder | #37

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/16/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 8 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Orioles have expressed interest in free agent slugger Brandon Moss.
Morosi notes that the interest remains despite acquiring Seth Smith from the Mariners on Friday. The O's currently have a vacancy in their lineup for a designated hitter, and Moss would seem to be a nice fit. Moss clubbed 28 homers for the Cardinals in 2016 while slashing .225/.300/.484. Jan 7 - 9:43 AM
Source: MLB.com
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
128413931922867663914110.225.300.484.784
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016064000720
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Springfield(TEX)AA380000101100.000.100.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
4Eliezer Alvarez
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Edmundo Sosa
3Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Jedd Gyorko
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Alex Reyes
6Luke Weaver
7Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Kevin Siegrist
3Brett Cecil
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Michael Wacha
9Sam Tuivailala
10John Gant
11Miguel Socolovich
12Rowan Wick
13Zach Duke
14Zach Phillips
 

 