Brandon Moss | Outfielder | #37 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (33) / 9/16/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 8 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8.25 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Orioles have expressed interest in free agent slugger Brandon Moss. Morosi notes that the interest remains despite acquiring Seth Smith from the Mariners on Friday. The O's currently have a vacancy in their lineup for a designated hitter, and Moss would seem to be a nice fit. Moss clubbed 28 homers for the Cardinals in 2016 while slashing .225/.300/.484. Source: MLB.com

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports passes along word that the Yankees have shown interest in free agent Brandon Moss. Moss struggled down the stretch this past season, hitting just .091/.173/.192 over the course of 110 plate appearances over the final three weeks of the campaign. Overall, he finished the year with a .225/.300/.484 triple-slash while cracking 28 homers and driving in 67 runs. He entered free agency after the Cardinals decided against extending him a qualifying offer. Source: FanRag Sports

According to Mark Saxon of ESPN, the Cardinals will not extend a qualifying offer to Brandon Moss. The qualifying offer for free agents this winter is one-year, $17.2 million and the Cardinals obviously don't view Moss as being worth that kind of dough. Moss got off to a very good start in 2016, but he batted just .091/.173/.192 in 110 plate appearances between August 29 and October 2. That late-season slump is going to cost him millions. Source: ESPN.com