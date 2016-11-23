Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Rangers considering righty Jason Hammel
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Victor Marte
(R)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Eliezer Alvarez
(2B)
John Gant
(S)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Dean Anna
(SS)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Brayan Peña
(C)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Edmundo Sosa
(SS)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
Brandon Moss | Outfielder | #37
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/16/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 8 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Orioles have expressed interest in free agent slugger Brandon Moss.
Morosi notes that the interest remains despite acquiring Seth Smith from the Mariners on Friday. The O's currently have a vacancy in their lineup for a designated hitter, and Moss would seem to be a nice fit. Moss clubbed 28 homers for the Cardinals in 2016 while slashing .225/.300/.484.
Jan 7 - 9:43 AM
Source:
MLB.com
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports passes along word that the Yankees have shown interest in free agent Brandon Moss.
Moss struggled down the stretch this past season, hitting just .091/.173/.192 over the course of 110 plate appearances over the final three weeks of the campaign. Overall, he finished the year with a .225/.300/.484 triple-slash while cracking 28 homers and driving in 67 runs. He entered free agency after the Cardinals decided against extending him a qualifying offer.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 07:00:00 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
According to Mark Saxon of ESPN, the Cardinals will not extend a qualifying offer to Brandon Moss.
The qualifying offer for free agents this winter is one-year, $17.2 million and the Cardinals obviously don't view Moss as being worth that kind of dough. Moss got off to a very good start in 2016, but he batted just .091/.173/.192 in 110 plate appearances between August 29 and October 2. That late-season slump is going to cost him millions.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Brandon Moss slugged a two-run homer against the Pirates on Friday.
Moss is now up to 28 homers on the year, though it has been quite a struggle for him over the past month. Coming into Friday’s action, he was hitting .074 (7-for-95) over his previous 28 games. He was hitting .270 as recently as August 26, but he’s now sitting at .225 on the year.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:57:00 AM
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jan 7 - 9:43 AM
Yankees have checked in with Brandon Moss
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 07:00:00 PM
Cards will not extend QO to Brandon Moss
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 03:18:00 PM
Moss slugs two-run homer vs. Pirates
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 12:57:00 AM
More Brandon Moss Player News
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
128
413
93
19
2
28
67
66
39
141
1
0
.225
.300
.484
.784
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
64
0
0
0
72
0
Brandon Moss's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brandon Moss's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brandon Moss's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Brandon Moss's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Springfield(TEX)
AA
3
8
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
.000
.100
.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
4
Eliezer Alvarez
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Edmundo Sosa
3
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
Sidelined
Lance Lynn told KFNS 590 in St. Louis on Thursday that he expects to hit the open market after the 2017 season.
Lynn said he's open to remaining with the Cardinals via that process but wants to "see what free agency has to offer" following the final year of a three-year, $22 million deal signed in January 2015. The big right-hander should be close to 100 percent recovered from last winter's Tommy John surgery heading into camp this spring and he put up a 2.87 ERA in 379 innings between 2014-2015. Lynn could be in for a big payday next winter if the elbow fully rebounds.
Dec 15
4
Mike Leake
5
Alex Reyes
6
Luke Weaver
7
Mike Mayers
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Kevin Siegrist
3
Brett Cecil
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons underwent knee surgery on Tuesday.
A right knee injury kept Lyons out of action for the final two months of the 2016 season, and on November 5 general manager John Mozeliak relayed that the injury was "not responding as quickly as we hoped." Lyons' current recovery timetable from the surgery is set at 5-6 months. Along those lines, a return in late spring would be the most optimistic outlook here. Prior to the season-ending injury, Lyons had pitched to a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 46/14 K/BB ratio over 48 frames.
Nov 9
8
Michael Wacha
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
John Gant
11
Miguel Socolovich
12
Rowan Wick
13
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
14
Zach Phillips
