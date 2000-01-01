James Shields | Starting Pitcher | #33 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (35) / 12/20/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 212 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 16 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $21 million, 2018: $21 million, 2019: $16 million club option Share: Tweet

Wednesday's game between the Tigers and White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 26. It's the second game in the series to be rained out after Monday's opener was also canceled due to inclement weather. James Shields had been scheduled to go against Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on Wednesday. Those two will presumably toe the rubber Thursday in the series finale. Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter

James Shields yielded three earned runs over five innings Sunday in his Cactus League start against the Giants. All three of those runs came in the top of the second, with Tim Federowicz slapping an RBI single that deflected off White Sox infielder Tyler Saladino and Eduardo Nunez adding a two-run double. Shields struck out three but walked two in the so-so outing. The veteran right-hander makes for a poor fantasy bet in 2017 after posting a rough 5.85 ERA across 181 2/3 innings in 2016.

James Shields struck out six across six shutout frames versus the Rangers on Tuesday. Shields wasn't great in his other two starts this spring, so this was a nice step forward. He surrendered just three hits and a walk to go along with his six punchouts. The veteran right-hander is looking to bounce back in 2017 after posting an ugly 5.85 ERA in 2016.