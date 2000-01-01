Player Page

James Shields | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/20/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2000 / Rd. 16 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Wednesday's game between the Tigers and White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 26. It's the second game in the series to be rained out after Monday's opener was also canceled due to inclement weather. James Shields had been scheduled to go against Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann on Wednesday. Those two will presumably toe the rubber Thursday in the series finale. Apr 5 - 9:37 AM
Source: Dan Hayes on Twitter
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Cody Asche
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Anthony Swarzak
8Juan Minaya
 

 