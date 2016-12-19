Boone Logan | Relief Pitcher | #48

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
STL announces $51M extension with Martinez
Desmond Jennings close to finding a team?
FA slugger Carter is 'reluctant to leave MLB'
Rockies ink Reynolds to minor league deal
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Eric Berry: I'll sit out if franchise tagged
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
49ers reportedly remain high on Kirk Cousins
Bills hope to keep Tyrod with cheaper deal?
Report: Bills have significant Romo interest
Savage will get 'every opportunity' to start
Report: Bears are 'moving on' from Jay Cutler
Report: Bears will make strong Garoppolo bid
Kraft: Bill Belichick will return for 2017
Rivera: We'll probably have to tag DT Short
Report: ILB Washington reinstatement unlikely
Ravens would 'inquire' about Brandon Marshall
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Elite Handcuffs
Feb 2
Dose: Studs & Duds
Feb 2
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
Dose: Free Willy Time? Maybe
Feb 1
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) out for Friday vs. IND
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) questionable vs. HOU
Draymond Green (shoulder) out for Thursday
Danilo Gallinari (groin) ruled out for Friday
ESPN: MIL acquires Hawes, Hibbert for Plumlee
Report: Wilson Chandler wants out of Denver
Robert Covington (hand) doubtful Thursday
Joel Embiid (knee) will not play Thursday
LaMarcus Aldridge (sore knee) out Thursday
Denver 'quietly exploring' market for Mudiay?
Julius Randle will be limited Thursday
Rodney Stuckey (ankle) ruled out Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 17
Feb 2
Podcast: Pacioretty is Red-hot
Feb 2
Dose: Hitch gets Unhitched
Feb 2
Behind The Net Shot Assists
Feb 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 1
Luongo Earns 450th Career Win
Feb 1
Line Changes: Break Point
Jan 31
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1994-2016
Jan 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jimmy Howard might start in AHL Saturday
Kari Lehtonen is projected to play Thursday
Michal Neuvirth will likely start on Thursday
Peter Budaj records sixth SO against Avs
J Carter’s 2G pushes him to 2nd in the league
Devan Dubnyk ends four-game winning streak
Brad Marchand scores 2G, 1A in loss to WSH
Nicklas Backstrom nets 3 pts in win over BOS
Evgeny Kuznetsov gets first star of January
Aleksander Barkov may be back next week
Conor Sheary out 4-6 weeks due to UBI
Alex Galchenyuk ready to return Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
LSU fires WR coach Dameyune Craig
Northwestern snags Oregon grad transfer Brown
QB Browning (shoulder) cleared for the spring
4-st. outer space commit spurns Terps for UCF
RB Hill (shoulder) out for spring practices
Report: Park to enroll at Bama as a grayshirt
Schefter: Corey Davis had minor ankle surgery
TE coach: Njoku has most upside I've seen
Seminoles ink stud five-star DT Marvin Wilson
Nebraska flips 4-star CB Blades from Florida
Trojans brings in five-star WR Joseph Lewis
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
Team News - Week 23
Jan 31
DFS Soccer: Week 23
Jan 30
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
Fraser signs Bournemouth contract extension
New contract for Tuanzebe after Man U debut
Clarets boost left side options with Brady
Westwood another deadline day signing for BUR
Swansea add another Ayew, swap Taylor to AVL
Jones injury could hand Bailly a recall
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Boone Logan
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brendan Rodgers
(SS)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Sam Moll
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Greg Holland
(R)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Shane Carle
(S)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Boone Logan | Relief Pitcher | #48
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/13/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Left
College:
Temple (TX) JC
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 20 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have reached a deal with free agent reliever Boone Logan.
It's a one-year deal with a club option for 2018. Logan registered a strong 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio across 46 1/3 innings last season for the Rockies while making half of his appearances in the most hitter-friendly park in the majors. He held left-handed batters to a ridiculous .142/.222/.255 slash line. The 32-year-old southpaw should fit in nicely with Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, and Dan Otero in the Cleveland bullpen. It's arguably the best group of relievers in Major League Baseball.
Feb 2 - 3:04 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Blue Jays are showing interest in free agent relievers Boone Logan and Jerry Blevins.
Toronto wants to add a left-handed bullpen upgrade before all is said and done, and these two stand as some of the better options out there. Logan, 32, produced a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio in 46 1/3 innings this past season for the Rockies. Blevins, 33, had a 2.79 ERA in 42 innings with the Mets.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:06:00 AM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mets and Yankees are among a group of clubs who have expressed interest in free agent reliever Boone Logan.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported earlier Thursday that the Mariners are also interested, so he should have plenty of teams to choose from this offseason. The 32-year-old lefty posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 innings this season. He previously pitched for the Yankees from 2010-2013.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Source:
New York Post
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that free agent reliever Boone Logan is drawing "strong interest."
Logan is coming off a strong walk year where he posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 innings. Morosi notes that the Blue Jays and Giants were among the clubs who liked him before the trade deadline this summer.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 11:35:00 AM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
Feb 2 - 3:04 PM
Jays expressing interest in Logan and Blevins
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:06:00 AM
Mets, Yankees interested in Boone Logan
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 11:33:00 PM
Logan drawing strong interest in free agency
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 11:35:00 AM
More Boone Logan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Carter
MLW
(2904)
2
M. Wieters
BAL
(2835)
3
M. Napoli
CLE
(2226)
4
B. Moss
KC
(2112)
5
S. Romo
SF
(2103)
6
J. Dyson
SEA
(1883)
7
B. Anderson
CHC
(1874)
8
K. Medlen
ATL
(1565)
9
F. Hernandez
SEA
(1562)
10
B. Miller
TB
(1559)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
66
0
2
5
1
28
46.1
27
23
19
20
57
0
0
3.69
1.01
Boone Logan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Boone Logan's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Boone Logan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Boone Logan's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Gerardo Parra
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
2
Stephen Cardullo
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Jake McGee
3
Mike Dunn
4
Jason Motte
5
Chad Qualls
6
Scott Oberg
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Rockies activated RHP Jairo Diaz from the 60-day disabled list.
Diaz missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He'll likely get a late start on the 2017 campaign.
Nov 8
11
Rayan Gonzalez
12
Sam Moll
13
Matt Carasiti
Headlines
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Saves and Steals returns to Rotoworld with the 2017 All Bullpen Review.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
»
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
MLB Headlines
»
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
»
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
»
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
»
STL announces $51M extension with Martinez
»
Desmond Jennings close to finding a team?
»
FA slugger Carter is 'reluctant to leave MLB'
»
Rockies ink Reynolds to minor league deal
»
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
»
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
»
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
»
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
»
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved