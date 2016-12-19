Player Page

Boone Logan | Relief Pitcher | #48

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/13/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: Temple (TX) JC
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 20 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have reached a deal with free agent reliever Boone Logan.
It's a one-year deal with a club option for 2018. Logan registered a strong 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio across 46 1/3 innings last season for the Rockies while making half of his appearances in the most hitter-friendly park in the majors. He held left-handed batters to a ridiculous .142/.222/.255 slash line. The 32-year-old southpaw should fit in nicely with Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, and Dan Otero in the Cleveland bullpen. It's arguably the best group of relievers in Major League Baseball. Feb 2 - 3:04 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL6602512846.12723192057003.691.01
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA1000010000100.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Jairo Diaz
11Rayan Gonzalez
12Sam Moll
13Matt Carasiti
 

 