Boone Logan | Relief Pitcher | #48 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (32) / 8/13/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: Temple (TX) JC Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 20 (0) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.25 million, 2017: Free Agent

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Indians have reached a deal with free agent reliever Boone Logan. It's a one-year deal with a club option for 2018. Logan registered a strong 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio across 46 1/3 innings last season for the Rockies while making half of his appearances in the most hitter-friendly park in the majors. He held left-handed batters to a ridiculous .142/.222/.255 slash line. The 32-year-old southpaw should fit in nicely with Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw, and Dan Otero in the Cleveland bullpen. It's arguably the best group of relievers in Major League Baseball. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Blue Jays are showing interest in free agent relievers Boone Logan and Jerry Blevins. Toronto wants to add a left-handed bullpen upgrade before all is said and done, and these two stand as some of the better options out there. Logan, 32, produced a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio in 46 1/3 innings this past season for the Rockies. Blevins, 33, had a 2.79 ERA in 42 innings with the Mets. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Mets and Yankees are among a group of clubs who have expressed interest in free agent reliever Boone Logan. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported earlier Thursday that the Mariners are also interested, so he should have plenty of teams to choose from this offseason. The 32-year-old lefty posted a 3.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 57/20 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 innings this season. He previously pitched for the Yankees from 2010-2013. Source: New York Post