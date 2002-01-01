Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Brett Hayes
(C)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Sam Dyson
(R)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Jared Burton
(R)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Keone Kela
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Matt Bush
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Allen Webster
(S)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Carlos Gomez | Outfielder | #14
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/4/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 218
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $11.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Carlos Gomez departed Tuesday's game against the White Sox after jamming his left shoulder while sliding into third base following a triple.
The Rangers don't think the injury is serious, so it sounds like his exit was precautionary. However, Gomez will be re-evaluated on Wednesday and we should know more about his status then. The fiery outfielder is having a nice spring so far, going 11-for-32 at the plate with three home runs.
Mar 21 - 10:46 PM
Source:
Evan Grant on Twitter
Carlos Gomez slugged a two-run homer in the Rangers' 3-2 Cactus League defeat of the Mariners on Sunday.
Gomez went deep off Mariners left-hander Dillon Overton in the bottom of the third inning. It was the third home run of the spring for the 31-year-old center fielder, who's sporting a .333 batting average and 1.115 OPS through 34 plate appearances in the Cactus League.
Mar 19 - 6:48 PM
Carlos Gomez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles in Saturday's Cactus League win over the White Sox.
After being dumped by the Astros last season, the Rangers picked up Gomez. He went on to hit .284 while swatting eight homers and posting a .905 OPS across 33 games with his new team. There is no guarantee that Car-Go can pull off that act over the course of a full campaign, but at the very least he is worth consideration for those drafting in AL-only formats.
Mar 11 - 6:56 PM
Carlos Gomez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double, and two runs scored Friday in an 8-2 victory over the Mariners in Cactus League action.
The homer was his first of the spring. Gomez batted .284 with eight home runs and a .905 OPS in 33 games after signing with the Rangers last season. While the upside might not be what it once was, he could prove to be a nice value playing a full year in Texas.
Mar 3 - 6:09 PM
Carlos Gomez exits after jamming shoulder
Mar 21 - 10:46 PM
Carlos Gomez slugs two-run homer vs. M's
Mar 19 - 6:48 PM
Carlos Gomez doubles twice against Chi-Sox
Mar 11 - 6:56 PM
Gomez homers in win over Mariners
Mar 3 - 6:09 PM
More Carlos Gomez Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
118
411
95
22
1
13
53
45
34
136
18
5
.231
.298
.384
.682
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
111
5
Carlos Gomez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Carlos Gomez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carlos Gomez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Carlos Gomez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)
AA
5
20
5
0
0
1
1
3
0
6
0
1
.250
.286
.400
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
3
13
4
1
1
0
2
1
0
5
0
0
.308
.357
.538
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
Sidelined
Brett Nicholas will undergo surgery Friday for a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Nicholas is going to need around a month of rest and rehab before he can resume baseball activities. It's a minor blow to the Rangers' organizational depth chart at catcher, but Nicholas was not in line for an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 9
4
Brett Hayes
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
Sidelined
Hanser Alberto is still experiencing soreness in his right shoulder when he throws.
Alberto was cleared to resume throwing a few days ago but is still having issues. He'll be shut down again for the time being and his availability for Opening Day would seem to be in question.
Mar 21
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
Sidelined
Andrew Cashner (biceps) will pitch in a minor league game Wednesday.
Cashner resumed throwing from a mound last Friday following a pain-killing injection for his right biceps tendinitis, and he's now ready for game action. Having him pitch against minor leaguers would allow the Rangers to backdate a disabled list stint, although it's unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined.
Mar 20
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) will throw a live batting practice session on Wednesday.
It will be the first time he's faced hitters since he underwent thoracic outlet surgery last October. Ross has hit every benchmark in his recovery to this point, but obviously he has a ways to go. The Rangers are hoping he'll be ready to join their rotation at some point during the first half.
Mar 19
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Dario Alvarez
13
Anthony Bass
