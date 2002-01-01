Player Page

Carlos Gomez | Outfielder | #14

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/4/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 218
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Carlos Gomez departed Tuesday's game against the White Sox after jamming his left shoulder while sliding into third base following a triple.
The Rangers don't think the injury is serious, so it sounds like his exit was precautionary. However, Gomez will be re-evaluated on Wednesday and we should know more about his status then. The fiery outfielder is having a nice spring so far, going 11-for-32 at the plate with three home runs. Mar 21 - 10:46 PM
Source: Evan Grant on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1184119522113534534136185.231.298.384.682
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001115
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)AA5205001130601.250.286.400
Round Rock(PCL)AAA3134110210500.308.357.538
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Brett Hayes
5Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Jurickson Profar
2Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Eddie Gamboa
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Dario Alvarez
13Anthony Bass
 

 