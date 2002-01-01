Carlos Gomez | Outfielder | #14 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (31) / 12/4/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 218 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $11.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Carlos Gomez departed Tuesday's game against the White Sox after jamming his left shoulder while sliding into third base following a triple. The Rangers don't think the injury is serious, so it sounds like his exit was precautionary. However, Gomez will be re-evaluated on Wednesday and we should know more about his status then. The fiery outfielder is having a nice spring so far, going 11-for-32 at the plate with three home runs. Source: Evan Grant on Twitter

Carlos Gomez slugged a two-run homer in the Rangers' 3-2 Cactus League defeat of the Mariners on Sunday. Gomez went deep off Mariners left-hander Dillon Overton in the bottom of the third inning. It was the third home run of the spring for the 31-year-old center fielder, who's sporting a .333 batting average and 1.115 OPS through 34 plate appearances in the Cactus League.

Carlos Gomez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles in Saturday's Cactus League win over the White Sox. After being dumped by the Astros last season, the Rangers picked up Gomez. He went on to hit .284 while swatting eight homers and posting a .905 OPS across 33 games with his new team. There is no guarantee that Car-Go can pull off that act over the course of a full campaign, but at the very least he is worth consideration for those drafting in AL-only formats.