Ben Zobrist | Second Baseman | #18 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (35) / 5/26/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Dallas Baptist Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10 million, 2017: $16 million, 2018: $16 million, 2019: $12 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ben Zobrist has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to a stiff neck. This does not appear to be anything major, but with the season rapidly approaching, the Cubs figure to play it safe with any minor spring aches and pains when it comes to their core players such as Zobrist. Source: ESPN.com

Ben Zobrist went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Cactus League showdown with the Diamondbacks. Zobrist and Addison Russell went belly-to-belly with solo home runs off Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning. The dingers were the first spring shots for both players. For his part, Zobrist had to breathe just a little easier after socking that homer. He entered Wednesday's contest with a mere four hits in 21 at-bats.

Ben Zobrist was named World Series MVP after hitting a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning of Wednesday night's Game 7 win over the Indians. With runners on first and second and the score knotted at 6-6 in the 10th, Zobrist stepped to the plate against Bryan Shaw and promptly came through with a hit that will go down in the annals of World Series history. His sharp RBI double down the left field line brought home the Cubs' first run of the frame, and Miguel Montero would subsequently pad out the newfound lead with an RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th, the Cubs would allow one run before finally putting the Indians to rest by a final score of 8-7. For the World Series as a whole, Zobrist went 10-for-28. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter