Ben Zobrist | Second Baseman | #18

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Final Standard Mock
Mar 22
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ben Zobrist (neck) scratched from lineup
Travis (knee) set for Grapefruit debut Friday
Miguel Cabrera (back) held out until Friday
Sal Perez (elbow) back in lineup as DH
Carlos Gomez downplays shoulder issue
Carlos Martinez to start Opening Day for STL
Greg Bird named Yanks' starting first baseman
Bautista to return to game action Friday
Roark, bullpen pitch USA into '17 WBC final
Trevor May having Tommy John surgery Wed.
ATL showing 'continued interest' in Quintana
Scott Kazmir (hip) to return to Cactus games
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
Dolphins sign RFA Alonso to four-year deal
Charles Johnson undergoing back operation
Newton needs surgery on throwing shoulder
Marshawn Lynch's agent: He misses football
LB Manti Te'o signs two-year deal with Saints
Jets 'very intrigued' by QB Mitchell Trubisky
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
Mar. 20 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 20
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid (left knee) will have surgery
Cris Felicio ruled out; Lauvergne starting
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will play
Nets 'hopeful' Lin (ankle) will play Thursday
Whiteside (hand) 'intends to play' Thursday
Chandler (groin) expects to play Wednesday
Danilo Gallinari (knee) ruled out Wednesday
Jeff Green (back) will not play Wednesday
Whiteside (hand) uncertain for Thursday night
Ivica Zubac scores 17 points on 8-of-14 FGs
Brandon Ingram scores 21 points in 40 minutes
Khris Middleton helps Bucks beat Blazers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
Marchand leads Bruins PP beat
Mar 20
Dose: Crosby back on Top
Mar 20
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
Jake Guentzel suffers concussion on Tuesday
Ryan Hartman scores twice in OTL to VAN
Daniel Sedin nets GWG, assist in OT win v CHI
Mark Barberio gets back-to-back points
Wild (finally) snap five-game losing streak
Anthony Mantha nets OT winner vs. Habs
Joseph Blandisi scores OT winner vs. NYR
Sidney Crosby scores incredible goal vs BUF
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (flu) won't play on Tue
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Elliott Sadler: Service King 300 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 advance
Michael Annett: Service King 300 advance
William Byron: Service King 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: Service King 300 advance
Earnhardt Jr. set to make milestone start
Hamlin’s 3rd at ACS last year was an anomaly
Jeffrey Earnhardt: mid-30s on two-milers
Almirola will earn place-diff points at ACS
Michael McDowell could break into top-30
Gray Gaulding will finish in final 25% at ACS
Houff to debut in XFINITY Series at Bristol
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
McIlroy ready for a familiar foe in WGC R1
Garcia seeking Ryder/Mickelson match vibes
Monagle leads the pack at Puerto Rico OQ
Pieters looks to shine at WGC-Dell Match Play
RCB returns to scene of biggest Tour purse
Hatton ties career-TOUR-best with T4 at API
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jones (Achilles): I'm the NFL Draft's best CB
Ex-Florida QB Harris looking like QB1 at TSU
UT HC Herman confirms interest in QB Harris
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
Steelers, Seahawks, Saints to host Melifonwu
Caplan: TE David Njoku visited the Bucs
Saints put Mahomes through a private workout
Trubisky draws an Aaron Rodgers comparison
Eckel: Eagles will not take a RB in round one
Takk McKinley to meet with CLE, DAL & others
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
Kyle Walker calms injury fears
Moses to fly the Super Eagles Nest
Hazard in a race to face Crystal Palace
Alexis rumored to be fit for Chile duty
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Manny Parra
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Javier Baez
(SS)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Ian Happ
(2B)
James McDonald
(S)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Ali Solis
(C)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ben Zobrist | Second Baseman | #18
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 5/26/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Dallas Baptist
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10 million, 2017: $16 million, 2018: $16 million, 2019: $12 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Zobrist has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to a stiff neck.
This does not appear to be anything major, but with the season rapidly approaching, the Cubs figure to play it safe with any minor spring aches and pains when it comes to their core players such as Zobrist.
Mar 22 - 6:35 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ben Zobrist went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Cactus League showdown with the Diamondbacks.
Zobrist and Addison Russell went belly-to-belly with solo home runs off Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning. The dingers were the first spring shots for both players. For his part, Zobrist had to breathe just a little easier after socking that homer. He entered Wednesday's contest with a mere four hits in 21 at-bats.
Mar 16 - 1:01 AM
Ben Zobrist was named World Series MVP after hitting a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning of Wednesday night's Game 7 win over the Indians.
With runners on first and second and the score knotted at 6-6 in the 10th, Zobrist stepped to the plate against Bryan Shaw and promptly came through with a hit that will go down in the annals of World Series history. His sharp RBI double down the left field line brought home the Cubs' first run of the frame, and Miguel Montero would subsequently pad out the newfound lead with an RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th, the Cubs would allow one run before finally putting the Indians to rest by a final score of 8-7. For the World Series as a whole, Zobrist went 10-for-28.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 01:20:00 AM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Indians in Game 2 of the World Series.
Zobrist's fifth-inning RBI triple opened the scoring in what would evolve into a three-run frame by the road team. The veteran infielder now has three multi-hit efforts this postseason. In two World Series games, he is 5-for-8 with a double and a triple.
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:20:00 PM
Ben Zobrist (neck) scratched from lineup
Mar 22 - 6:35 PM
Zobrist swats solo home run vs. Diamondbacks
Mar 16 - 1:01 AM
Ben Zobrist named 2016 World Series MVP
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 01:20:00 AM
Ben Zobrist picks up RBI triple in win
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 11:20:00 PM
More Ben Zobrist Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Carrasco
CLE
(3005)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2976)
3
J. Martinez
DET
(2813)
4
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2476)
5
D. Price
BOS
(2471)
6
C. Seager
LA
(2405)
7
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2382)
8
D. Dahl
COL
(2367)
9
S. Gray
OAK
(2243)
10
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2185)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
147
523
142
31
3
18
76
94
96
82
6
4
.272
.386
.446
.831
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
1
119
1
0
46
0
Ben Zobrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ben Zobrist's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ben Zobrist's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ben Zobrist's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Jake Buchanan
8
Ryan Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Brian Duensing
10
Eddie Butler
11
Fernando Rodriguez
12
Daniel Moskos
13
Caleb Smith
14
Jim Henderson
Headlines
Final Standard Mock
Mar 22
Follow along as the Rotoworld crew runs through one final standard mock draft, with round-by-round analysis from Drew Silva.
More MLB Columns
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 22
»
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
»
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
»
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
»
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
»
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
»
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 20
MLB Headlines
»
Ben Zobrist (neck) scratched from lineup
»
Travis (knee) set for Grapefruit debut Friday
»
Miguel Cabrera (back) held out until Friday
»
Sal Perez (elbow) back in lineup as DH
»
Carlos Gomez downplays shoulder issue
»
Carlos Martinez to start Opening Day for STL
»
Greg Bird named Yanks' starting first baseman
»
Bautista to return to game action Friday
»
Roark, bullpen pitch USA into '17 WBC final
»
Trevor May having Tommy John surgery Wed.
»
ATL showing 'continued interest' in Quintana
»
Scott Kazmir (hip) to return to Cactus games
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved