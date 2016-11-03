Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ben Zobrist | Second Baseman | #18

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/26/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Dallas Baptist
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ben Zobrist has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to a stiff neck.
This does not appear to be anything major, but with the season rapidly approaching, the Cubs figure to play it safe with any minor spring aches and pains when it comes to their core players such as Zobrist. Mar 22 - 6:35 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Ben Zobrist Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
147523142313187694968264.272.386.446.831
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160111910460
Ben Zobrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ben Zobrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ben Zobrist's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Ben Zobrist's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory
 

 