Yovani Gallardo | Starting Pitcher | #49

Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Tannehill (knee) back at practice Friday
Dolphins surprisingly waive DL Jason Jones
Ladarius Green DNP Friday, still in protocol
Cowboys lead way with 5 first-team All-Pros
Matt Ryan named first-team All-Pro over Brady
BUF still expected to decline Tyrod's option
Report: Gus Bradley atop Redskins' DC list
Steve Smith officially inks retirement papers
Report: Colts keeping Pagano, Grigson for '17
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Payton, Saints fire five assistant coaches
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) to play Friday
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) questionable Friday
Trust The Process: Embiid (illness) probable
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) doubtful Fri
Kevin Love (illness) will play on Friday
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) probable for Friday
Paul Millsap scores 17 points in win vs. NOP
Pat Beverley plays, but wrist still an issue
Kyle Lowry scores 33 points in win, 19 in 4Q
Russell Westbrook's 49 points not enough
Brandon Ingram will start for Luol Deng
Myles Turner explodes for 25-15 with 5 blocks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
David Backes might be back on Saturday
Brendan Gallagher out for at least 8 weeks
Boston summons goalie prospect Zane McIntyre
Mikael Granlund's hot streak continues
Eric Staal's three points lead Wild comeback
Jared Coreau picks up first career SO
USA beats CAN in shootout to win WJHC gold
Kyle Okposo scores 1G, 1A in OTL to 'Hawks
Patrick Kane scores OT winner against BUF
Derek Ryan scores 2 goals in win over STL
Colton Sissons scores 3 goals in win over TB
Patrice Bergeron scores 1G, 1A in loss to EDM
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Gators also losing DT Brantley to NFL Draft
Top-rated S Adams declares for the NFL Draft
NFC exec views CB Tankersley as a 4th rounder
O.J. Howard's ability compared to Jimmy G's
Lowell Lotulelei expected to stay at Utah
Minnesota set to hire P.J. Fleck as next HC
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
Crystal Palace depleted for FA Cup weekend
Allardyce says Sako to stay at Palace
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Paul Fry
(S)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Jean Segura
(2B)
Steven Baron
(C)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Steve Johnson
(R)
James Paxton
(S)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Nate Karns
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Endy Chavez
(OF)
Kevin Gregg
(R)
Dae-Ho Lee
(1B)
D.J. Peterson
(3B)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Cody Martin
(S)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Chris Heston
(S)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Xavier Nady
(OF)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yovani Gallardo | Starting Pitcher | #49
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/27/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $9 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: $13 million club option ($2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners acquired RHP Yovani Gallardo and cash from the Orioles in exchange for OF Seth Smith.
The Mariners needed a starter, but it's puzzling as to why they'd be interested in Gallardo, who has been in a backslide for a few years now that culminated in a 5.42 ERA across 23 starts last season. The righty had at least been an innings-eater prior to 2016, but there's no guarantee he'll regain his durability given that he'll soon be 31 and has a lot of mileage on his arm. Gallardo gets to go to a more pitcher-friendly ballpark, but he's not going to have mixed-league value in 2017.
Jan 6 - 1:26 PM
Yovani Gallardo spun six innings of one-run ball in an 8-1 win over the Yankees on Friday.
This is a crucial series for Baltimore and Gallardo answered the call in the opener, holding the Yankees to just two hits while walking four and striking out three. The only run scored on a sacrifice fly from Mark Teixeira in the fourth inning. The veteran right-hander will finish the regular season with a disappointing 5.42 ERA over 23 starts, but he allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight out of his last 10 starts.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 10:47:00 PM
Yovani Gallardo will make his final start of the regular season in Friday's game against the Yankees.
Gallardo and the O's are currently in the lead for the second Wild Card, with the Tigers (1.0 GB), Mariners (1.5 GB) and Astros (3.0 GB) all nipping at their heels. Wade Miley and Kevin Gausman are likely to start the final two games against New York.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 05:44:00 PM
Source:
Steve Melewski on Twitter
Yovani Gallardo pitched well in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two runs on six hits over his six innings.
The veteran right-hander punched out five while issuing two free passes. The Diamondbacks struck for single runs in the first and second innings, then Gallardo settled in and kept them off the scoreboard the remainder of his night. A major disappointment for most of the season, he'll carry a 5.63 ERA and 1.62 WHIP into his regular season finale against the Yankees in New York on Friday.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 11:49:00 PM
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Jan 6 - 1:26 PM
Gallardo gives up one run in win over Yankees
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 10:47:00 PM
Yovani Gallardo slated to start on Friday
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 05:44:00 PM
Yovani Gallardo pitches well in no-decision
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 11:49:00 PM
More Yovani Gallardo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
23
23
6
8
0
0
118
126
74
71
61
85
0
0
5.42
1.58
Yovani Gallardo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Yovani Gallardo's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yovani Gallardo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Yovani Gallardo's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Frederick(CARO)
A
1
1
0
0
0
3
7
3
3
2
4
0
0
9.000
3.000
Norfolk(INT)
AAA
2
2
1
0
0
10
5
4
4
4
10
0
0
3.600
.900
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Jesus Sucre
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
3
D.J. Peterson
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Seth Smith
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Ben Gamel
2
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Yovani Gallardo
5
Ariel Miranda
6
Nate Karns
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek will be sidelined for the next 4-6 months after having surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Cishek spent time on the disabled list but returned to pitch with the injury in the second half this season. However, he decided to go ahead and get it taken care of now. Given that Opening Day is less than six months away, there would seem to be a pretty good chance the reliever might begin next year on the DL.
Oct 17
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Cody Martin
10
Paul Fry
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
