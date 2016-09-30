Yovani Gallardo | Starting Pitcher | #49 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (30) / 2/27/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: $13 million club option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mariners acquired RHP Yovani Gallardo and cash from the Orioles in exchange for OF Seth Smith. The Mariners needed a starter, but it's puzzling as to why they'd be interested in Gallardo, who has been in a backslide for a few years now that culminated in a 5.42 ERA across 23 starts last season. The righty had at least been an innings-eater prior to 2016, but there's no guarantee he'll regain his durability given that he'll soon be 31 and has a lot of mileage on his arm. Gallardo gets to go to a more pitcher-friendly ballpark, but he's not going to have mixed-league value in 2017.

Yovani Gallardo spun six innings of one-run ball in an 8-1 win over the Yankees on Friday. This is a crucial series for Baltimore and Gallardo answered the call in the opener, holding the Yankees to just two hits while walking four and striking out three. The only run scored on a sacrifice fly from Mark Teixeira in the fourth inning. The veteran right-hander will finish the regular season with a disappointing 5.42 ERA over 23 starts, but he allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight out of his last 10 starts.

Yovani Gallardo will make his final start of the regular season in Friday's game against the Yankees. Gallardo and the O's are currently in the lead for the second Wild Card, with the Tigers (1.0 GB), Mariners (1.5 GB) and Astros (3.0 GB) all nipping at their heels. Wade Miley and Kevin Gausman are likely to start the final two games against New York. Source: Steve Melewski on Twitter