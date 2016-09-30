Player Page

Yovani Gallardo | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 2 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Mariners acquired RHP Yovani Gallardo and cash from the Orioles in exchange for OF Seth Smith.
The Mariners needed a starter, but it's puzzling as to why they'd be interested in Gallardo, who has been in a backslide for a few years now that culminated in a 5.42 ERA across 23 starts last season. The righty had at least been an innings-eater prior to 2016, but there's no guarantee he'll regain his durability given that he'll soon be 31 and has a lot of mileage on his arm. Gallardo gets to go to a more pitcher-friendly ballpark, but he's not going to have mixed-league value in 2017. Jan 6 - 1:26 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL2323680011812674716185005.421.58
Yovani Gallardo's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Frederick(CARO)A11000373324009.0003.000
Norfolk(INT)AAA2210010544410003.600.900
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Jesus Sucre
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
3D.J. Peterson
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Seth Smith
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Ben Gamel
2Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Yovani Gallardo
5Ariel Miranda
6Nate Karns
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Cody Martin
10Paul Fry
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
 

 