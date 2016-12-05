Lorenzo Cain | Outfielder | #6

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
ST Daily: Rotation for Ryu
Mar 28
Podcast: Rangers Check-In
Mar 28
2017 Breakdowns: Relievers
Mar 27
Final Standard Mock
Mar 27
ST Daily: Critical Matz
Mar 27
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
DeShields could be everyday LF, leadoff man
Thornburg has right shoulder impingement
Girardi hasn't decided on starting RF yet
Lorenzo Cain scratched with side tightness
Raisel Iglesias fine after side session Tues.
Maddon not considering DL for Russell
Molina could get 3 years, $45-55 million
Ervin Santana to start Opening Day for Twins
A.J. Pierzynski to join Fox Sports full time
Julio Urias to begin the year in minors
Reds claim Scooter Gennett off waivers
Chacin to start Opening Day for Padres
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 28
On the Move: Raiders to Vegas
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 27
Pre-Draft Rookie Rankings
Mar 27
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bengals planning to use Andre Smith at guard
'Arrow pointing up' on Colts TE Erik Swoope
Schneider on Sherman: Most deals never happen
Saints 'kicking the tires' on Malcolm Butler
Browns: We aren't trading No. 1 overall pick
NFL bans 'leaping' on field goal attempts
DeMarco Murray still the Titans' 'workhorse'
Witten's contract includes no new gtd. money
Pagano: Adding a young runner is 'paramount'
Chris Long signs one-year deal with Eagles
Ravens would be interested in Anquan Boldin
Harbaugh: Terrance West No. 1 running back
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Tower Records
Mar 28
Dose: LeBron, Cavs hurt Monday
Mar 28
Season Long Pod for Mar. 27
Mar 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 23
Mar 27
Dose: The End is Near
Mar 27
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 27
The Mirotic Mile
Mar 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 23
Mar 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Al Jefferson will miss at least 2 weeks
Rodney Stuckey (knee) to miss 4-6 weeks
Anthony, Rose not listed as starters vs. MIA
J.J. Redick (ankle) questionable Wednesday
Brandon Ingram (knee) out Tuesday vs. Wizards
Khris Middleton (ill) questionable Tuesday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will not play Tuesday
Tyronn Lue considering resting his stars?
Jackson (knee) possibly done for the season
LeBron James (neck) will play on Thursday
Anthony Davis scores 36 w/ 17 boards in loss
Gobert scores 20 w/ 19 boards and 5 blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Changes: From Ekblad to Worse
Mar 28
Monahan leads Flames to Win
Mar 28
Kucherov won't be denied on PP
Mar 27
Dose: Getzlaf and the Ducks
Mar 27
Waiver Wired: Down the Stretch
Mar 26
Dose: Bobbing for the Vezina
Mar 26
Can't Trust Tuukka
Mar 25
Halak back from AHL, tops Pens
Mar 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kyle Okposo (illness) expected to sit Tuesday
Eddie Lack has a strained neck
Patrik Laine expected to play Tuesday night
Dustin Byfuglien returns to action Tuesday
Tuukka Rask back in goal for Tuesday night
Alexander Steen has four assists in 4-1 win
Colorado forward Sven Andrighetto is on fire
Jonathan Drouin nets two in TB's overtime win
D-man Justin Faulk scores twice in OT loss
Andreas Athanasiou scores OT goal for Detroit
Eddie Lack stretchered off the ice on Monday
Clayton Keller will make NHL debut on Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 24
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ben Rhodes: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Grant Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Cody Coughlin making Martinsville debut
Matt Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
Hemric: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Service King 300 results
Koch Top-10 in points after Service King 300
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 27
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 24
Podcast: Cook vs McCaffrey
Mar 24
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: OSU LB Browning has shoulder surgery
USF DB Childs out after road rage incident
Kentucky WR Jeff Badet transfers to Oklahoma
RB Cook turns in mid-4.4s forty at pro day
RB Foreman blazes 4.45s forty at 234 pounds
CLE HC Jackson: We aren't trading No. 1 pick
CB Tabor clocks awful 4.75s forty at pro day
Franks pulls ahead of Trask in UF QB derby
Could Haason Reddick land in the top five?
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
Trubisky to attend Browns' local prospect day
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 30
Mar 28
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Okazaki hits Japan milestone
Adam Lallana expected to miss four weeks
Early signs do not look good for Smalling
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
Shaw and Rose's futures intertwined
Stoke target Hull City's Andrew Robertson
Hull's Josh Tymon wanted by West Ham
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dean Anna
(2B)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Jake Junis
(S)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Nate Karns
(S)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Matt Strahm
(S)
Drew Butera
(C)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Seth Maness
(R)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Jason Hammel
(S)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Cory Wade
(R)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Mike Minor
(S)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Travis Wood
(S)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
George Sherrill
(R)
Chris Young
(S)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Lorenzo Cain | Outfielder | #6
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/13/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Tallahassee (FL) CC
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 17 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.5 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lorenzo Cain was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox due to tightness in his left side.
Alex Gordon will take his place in center field with Brandon Moss handling left. Cain felt tightness during batting practice and was scratched as a precaution. Until the Royals update his status, consider Cain day-to-day.
Mar 28 - 4:13 PM
Source:
Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and a stolen base in Monday’s win over the Athletics.
After injuries limited Cain to 103 games last season, he has put together a strong spring by batting .286 (12-for-42) with an .830 OPS. The 30-year-old is capable of making an impact across all categories in fantasy leagues, but his health is a bit of a red flag. He’s one of a few prominent Royals going into their walk year.
Mar 27 - 7:26 PM
Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's split-squad win over the Giants.
Cain's two-run homer off Kraig Sitton in the fifth inning would stand as the decisive blow in what ended as a 2-0 final score in the Royals' advantage. Injuries limited him to just 103 games played last season. If he can maintain his health in 2017, he makes for a rock-solid fantasy option.
Mar 4 - 7:16 PM
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Rangers have had discussions about Lorenzo Cain.
It's not a surprise, as the Rangers are looking for a right-handed hitting center fielder and the Royals are reportedly fielding offers for Cain. The Rangers also have interest in bringing back Ian Desmond and Carlos Gomez. Cain has drawn interest from the Cardinals and Dodgers.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 06:10:00 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Lorenzo Cain scratched with side tightness
Mar 28 - 4:13 PM
Cain has two hits, scores two runs Monday
Mar 27 - 7:26 PM
Lorenzo Cain swats two-run homer in win
Mar 4 - 7:16 PM
Lorenzo Cain among options for Rangers
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 06:10:00 PM
More Lorenzo Cain Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(3660)
2
K. Glover
WAS
(3503)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3336)
4
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3218)
5
J. Martinez
DET
(3204)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(3102)
7
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3079)
8
I. Desmond
COL
(2974)
9
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2955)
10
G. Holland
COL
(2926)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
103
397
114
19
1
9
56
56
31
84
14
5
.287
.339
.408
.747
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
101
0
Lorenzo Cain's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Lorenzo Cain's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Lorenzo Cain's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Lorenzo Cain's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
2
8
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.375
.375
.375
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Brayan Peña
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored Monday against the Athletics.
Moustakas is hitting just .204 (11-for-54) this spring, but he has slugged five homers along the way. He could be a sneaky option in fantasy leagues after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. The 28-year-old hit 22 homers with an .817 OPS back in 2015.
Mar 27
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
Sidelined
Lorenzo Cain was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox due to tightness in his left side.
Alex Gordon will take his place in center field with Brandon Moss handling left. Cain felt tightness during batting practice and was scratched as a precaution. Until the Royals update his status, consider Cain day-to-day.
Mar 28
2
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
Sidelined
Jorge Soler has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain and will be held out of baseball activities for a week.
It's the mildest of the strains, and the Royals haven't even officially made a decision on a disabled list stint for Soler yet even though Opening Day is in a week. Ultimately, a stay on the DL is virtually a given here, although it sounds like there's hope that he won't miss much time.
Mar 27
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
6
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Travis Wood
5
Chris Young
6
Mike Minor
7
Kevin McCarthy
8
Peter Moylan
9
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
10
Seth Maness
Headlines
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
More MLB Columns
»
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 28
»
ST Daily: Rotation for Ryu
Mar 28
»
Podcast: Rangers Check-In
Mar 28
»
2017 Breakdowns: Relievers
Mar 27
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 27
»
ST Daily: Critical Matz
Mar 27
»
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
»
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
MLB Headlines
»
DeShields could be everyday LF, leadoff man
»
Thornburg has right shoulder impingement
»
Girardi hasn't decided on starting RF yet
»
Lorenzo Cain scratched with side tightness
»
Raisel Iglesias fine after side session Tues.
»
Maddon not considering DL for Russell
»
Molina could get 3 years, $45-55 million
»
Ervin Santana to start Opening Day for Twins
»
A.J. Pierzynski to join Fox Sports full time
»
Julio Urias to begin the year in minors
»
Reds claim Scooter Gennett off waivers
»
Chacin to start Opening Day for Padres
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved