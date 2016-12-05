Lorenzo Cain | Outfielder | #6 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (30) / 4/13/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Tallahassee (FL) CC Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 17 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6.5 million, 2017: $11 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Lorenzo Cain was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox due to tightness in his left side. Alex Gordon will take his place in center field with Brandon Moss handling left. Cain felt tightness during batting practice and was scratched as a precaution. Until the Royals update his status, consider Cain day-to-day. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter

Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and a stolen base in Monday’s win over the Athletics. After injuries limited Cain to 103 games last season, he has put together a strong spring by batting .286 (12-for-42) with an .830 OPS. The 30-year-old is capable of making an impact across all categories in fantasy leagues, but his health is a bit of a red flag. He’s one of a few prominent Royals going into their walk year.

Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's split-squad win over the Giants. Cain's two-run homer off Kraig Sitton in the fifth inning would stand as the decisive blow in what ended as a 2-0 final score in the Royals' advantage. Injuries limited him to just 103 games played last season. If he can maintain his health in 2017, he makes for a rock-solid fantasy option.