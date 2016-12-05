Player Page

Lorenzo Cain | Outfielder | #6

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/13/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Tallahassee (FL) CC
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 17 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Lorenzo Cain was scratched from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox due to tightness in his left side.
Alex Gordon will take his place in center field with Brandon Moss handling left. Cain felt tightness during batting practice and was scratched as a precaution. Until the Royals update his status, consider Cain day-to-day. Mar 28 - 4:13 PM
Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
103397114191956563184145.287.339.408.747
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001010
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Omaha(PCL)AAA283000000100.375.375.375
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Travis Wood
5Chris Young
6Mike Minor
7Kevin McCarthy
8Peter Moylan
9Brian Flynn
10Seth Maness
 

 