Evan Longoria | Third Baseman | #3

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/7/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (3) / TB
Evan Longoria admitted Monday that he's dealt with soreness in his left foot recently that feels similar to when he had plantar fasciitis in his right foot back in 2013.
Longoria didn't miss many games when he had the issue a few years ago, but it did appear to hamper his production for a while. The veteran infielder is in the midst of a 3-for-29 slump and isn't playing Monday, but he hopes to be back in there Tuesday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him serve as a designated hitter for a while as the Rays try to manage his foot problem. May 1 - 4:46 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
26101215041311132800.208.296.376.672
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700002402
2016000015208
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 30@ TOR14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 29@ TOR14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 28@ TOR15100111010000.200.200.800
Apr 26@ BAL15100000000000.200.200.200
Apr 25@ BAL12000000200000.000.500.000
Apr 24@ BAL14100000110000.250.400.250
Apr 23HOU15000001010000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Jumbo Diaz
10Austin Pruitt
11Ryan Garton
12Chih-Wei Hu
 

 