Evan Longoria | Third Baseman | #3 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (31) / 10/7/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Long Beach State Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (3) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $11.5 million, 2017: $13 million, 2018: $13.5 million, 2019: $14.5 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $18.5 million, 2022: $19.5 million, 2023: $13 million club option ($5 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Evan Longoria admitted Monday that he's dealt with soreness in his left foot recently that feels similar to when he had plantar fasciitis in his right foot back in 2013. Longoria didn't miss many games when he had the issue a few years ago, but it did appear to hamper his production for a while. The veteran infielder is in the midst of a 3-for-29 slump and isn't playing Monday, but he hopes to be back in there Tuesday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him serve as a designated hitter for a while as the Rays try to manage his foot problem. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Evan Longoria is not in the Rays' lineup Monday. The slumping Longoria (3-for-29) and Kevin Kiermaier (1-for-32) are both getting a day off to regroup. The Rays have Daniel Robertson at third base and Peter Bourjos in center field. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Evan Longoria belted a game-tying solo homer in the eighth inning against the Blue Jays on Friday. Corey Dickerson had homered earlier in the inning to pull the Rays within a run. Longoria then greeted reliever Jason Grilli with his fourth home run of the season, tying the game at 3-3. It was his lone hit in five at-bats on the night, but played a pivotal role in the Rays' victory. Longoria is now hitting .223/.315/.409 with four homers and 13 RBI on the season.