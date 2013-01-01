Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Blake Snell
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(R)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Rickie Weeks
(1B)
David Carpenter
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Evan Longoria | Third Baseman | #3
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/7/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (3) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $11.5 million, 2017: $13 million, 2018: $13.5 million, 2019: $14.5 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $18.5 million, 2022: $19.5 million, 2023: $13 million club option ($5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Evan Longoria admitted Monday that he's dealt with soreness in his left foot recently that feels similar to when he had plantar fasciitis in his right foot back in 2013.
Longoria didn't miss many games when he had the issue a few years ago, but it did appear to hamper his production for a while. The veteran infielder is in the midst of a 3-for-29 slump and isn't playing Monday, but he hopes to be back in there Tuesday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him serve as a designated hitter for a while as the Rays try to manage his foot problem.
May 1 - 4:46 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Evan Longoria is not in the Rays' lineup Monday.
The slumping Longoria (3-for-29) and Kevin Kiermaier (1-for-32) are both getting a day off to regroup. The Rays have Daniel Robertson at third base and Peter Bourjos in center field.
May 1 - 4:15 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Evan Longoria belted a game-tying solo homer in the eighth inning against the Blue Jays on Friday.
Corey Dickerson had homered earlier in the inning to pull the Rays within a run. Longoria then greeted reliever Jason Grilli with his fourth home run of the season, tying the game at 3-3. It was his lone hit in five at-bats on the night, but played a pivotal role in the Rays' victory. Longoria is now hitting .223/.315/.409 with four homers and 13 RBI on the season.
Apr 28 - 10:27 PM
Evan Longoria went 2-for-4 with two RBI in a win over the Astros on Saturday.
He smacked a long double to center field in the fifth inning that plated Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson. His other hit was also a double. He has been productive if not stellar so far this season. He owns a .250 batting average with three homers, nine runs and 12 RBI through 19 games.
Apr 22 - 9:44 PM
Evan Longoria dealing with plantar fasciitis?
May 1 - 4:46 PM
Evan Longoria sitting out on Monday
May 1 - 4:15 PM
Evan Longoria belts game-tying homer in 8th
Apr 28 - 10:27 PM
Longoria goes 2-for-4 with two RBI vs Astros
Apr 22 - 9:44 PM
More Evan Longoria Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
26
101
21
5
0
4
13
11
13
28
0
0
.208
.296
.376
.672
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
24
0
2
2016
0
0
0
0
152
0
8
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 30
@ TOR
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 29
@ TOR
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 28
@ TOR
1
5
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.800
Apr 26
@ BAL
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Apr 25
@ BAL
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.500
.000
Apr 24
@ BAL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Apr 23
HOU
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) has begun to take dry swings.
Ramos has also been throwing as he continues his rehab from meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee suffered last September. The Rays signed him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract in mid-December. A return in early June represents the most optimistic timetable, here, but that timetable should clarify as Ramos continues to progress in his recovery.
Apr 19
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) is traveling with the Rays on their current road trip.
He's not close to being activated, but Duffy traveling with the club is a good sign that his rehab from Achilles surgery is moving along well. The infielder has been upping his workouts of late and wouldn't seem to be too far off from a rehab assignment.
Apr 24
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
Sidelined
Evan Longoria admitted Monday that he's dealt with soreness in his left foot recently that feels similar to when he had plantar fasciitis in his right foot back in 2013.
Longoria didn't miss many games when he had the issue a few years ago, but it did appear to hamper his production for a while. The veteran infielder is in the midst of a 3-for-29 slump and isn't playing Monday, but he hopes to be back in there Tuesday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him serve as a designated hitter for a while as the Rays try to manage his foot problem.
May 1
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
10-Day DL
Colby Rasmus (hip, illness) is slated to resume his rehab Sunday, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
Rasmus has been sidelined in recent days due to an illness, which has kept him from rehabbing from his surgically-repaired hip. The delay will likely push his return to the Rays back until Wednesday, Topkin speculated. The 30-year-old will play left field and also see some time at DH upon his return.
Apr 29
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
60-Day DL
Rays transferred RHP Brad Boxberger from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Shane Peterson. Boxberger went on the DL with a lat injury and is now also battling a strained flexor tendon. He's throwing again but will obviously be sidelined for a while.
Apr 14
3
Xavier Cedeno
10-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) will not require surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.
He's been given a PRP injection and will be shut down for the next month. Cedeno will have a chance to return to the Rays sometime in the second half.
Apr 28
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.
Hunter suffered the injury while covering first base on Saturday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Apr 23
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Austin Pruitt
11
Ryan Garton
12
Chih-Wei Hu
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
