Chase Headley | Third Baseman | #12 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (33) / 5/9/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Tennessee Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $13 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chase Headley was unavailable for Thursday's game against the Angels due to back spasms. Manager Joe Girardi isn't sure if he'll be able to play Friday against Texas. Ronald Torreyes handled the hot corner in Headley's absence on Thursday night. It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Yankees, who have lost eight of nine while falling into a first-place tie with the Red Sox in the AL East. Losing Headley wouldn't help matters. Source: Andrew Marchand on Twitter

Chase Headley finished 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's game at the Angels. The homer was his first since April 19, and it was the first time since October 1, 2016 that he had two or more extra-base hits in a single game. Despite the rare big game, he still has posted rather mediocre numbers overall and he has been especially brutal against left-handed pitching.

Chase Headley went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox. It's the first time since April that Headley has reached base three times in a game. He's struggled against everyone lately, but he's been particularly bad against lefties. He needs to turn it on or else the Yankees could consider replacing him at third base.