Chase Headley | Third Baseman | #12

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
Miller Time?
Jun 21
Daily Dose: Norris Nicked
Jun 21
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kemp leaves early with undisclosed injury
Jackson's three RBI propel Indians past O's
Report: Royals strike deal with Neftali Feliz
Nationals showing interest in Pat Neshek
Russell powers Cubs with homer, four hits
Chase Headley dealing with back spasms
Corey Seager absent from Thursday's lineup
Quintana strikes out nine in blanking of MIN
Duffy to begin rehab assignment Saturday
Mets might move Asdrubal Cabrera to 2B
George Springer (hand) hoping to play Friday
Shoemaker's MRI shows no structural damage
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
Browns Fantasy Preview
Jun 20
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 19
Bills Fantasy Preview
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose spot on Titans roster
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
Team reporter 'cannot imagine' a Bell holdout
Ebron believes new TEs will help him thrive
Report: OAK, Carr finalizing mega extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
Pacers, Celts talks 'stalled' on Paul George
Utah trades Trey Lyles & 24th pick for No. 13
Hornets select Malik Monk at No. 11
Blazers get PF Zach Collins at No. 10
Mavericks steal Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9
Knicks select PG Frank Ntilikina at No. 8
Kings select De'Aaron Fox with No. 5 pick
Suns snag F Josh Jackson at No. 4
Woj: Celts in 'serious' talks for Paul George
Boston Celtics select Jayson Tatum at No. 3
Lakers select Lonzo Ball with No. 2 pick
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Oilers close to inking Kris Russell
Coyotes, Dave Tippett agree to part ways
Hurricanes get Trevor van Riemsdyk from Vegas
Oilers, Isles swap Jordan Eberle for Strome
Connor McDavid claims the Hart Trophy
Marc-Andre Fleury is a Vegas Golden Knight
VGK picks up top Columbus picks, Karlsson
Sergei Bobrovsky wins Vezina for second time
Craig Anderson earns Masterton Trophy
Vegas grabs James Neal in expansion draft
Vegas gets 1st round pick from Isles in trade
Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Calder Trophy
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan: M&M’S® 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: M&M’S® 200 advance
Scott Lagasse Jr. pulling Newton double duty
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Newton
Ben Kennedy: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Reddick: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Poole: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Camirand joins 22 Racing in Pinty's Series
Lupton: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Gus Dean: Montgomery Ward 200 advance
Bilicki: Sonoma Cup race sponsors announced
Timmy Solomito: Buzz Chew 200 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dellin Betances
(R)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(R)
Jordan Montgomery
(S)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Ronald Torreyes
(SS)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Austin Romine
(C)
Adam Warren
(R)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(DH)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Domingo German
(R)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chase Headley | Third Baseman | #12
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 5/9/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $13 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chase Headley was unavailable for Thursday's game against the Angels due to back spasms.
Manager Joe Girardi isn't sure if he'll be able to play Friday against Texas. Ronald Torreyes handled the hot corner in Headley's absence on Thursday night. It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Yankees, who have lost eight of nine while falling into a first-place tie with the Red Sox in the AL East. Losing Headley wouldn't help matters.
Jun 22 - 11:10 PM
Source:
Andrew Marchand on Twitter
Chase Headley finished 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's game at the Angels.
The homer was his first since April 19, and it was the first time since October 1, 2016 that he had two or more extra-base hits in a single game. Despite the rare big game, he still has posted rather mediocre numbers overall and he has been especially brutal against left-handed pitching.
Jun 14 - 3:55 AM
Chase Headley went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.
It's the first time since April that Headley has reached base three times in a game. He's struggled against everyone lately, but he's been particularly bad against lefties. He needs to turn it on or else the Yankees could consider replacing him at third base.
Jun 7 - 10:01 PM
Chase Headley’s struggles continued in Friday’s loss to the Athletics, as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
Headley was one of the hottest hitters in the game through the first two weeks of the season, but he has gone dramatically in the other direction ever since. He’s batting just .158 with one home run over his last 29 games. His situation is worth watching with top prospect Gleyber Torres inching closer to the majors.
May 26 - 10:58 PM
Chase Headley dealing with back spasms
Jun 22 - 11:10 PM
Chase Headley ends home run drought
Jun 14 - 3:55 AM
Chase Headley reaches three times
Jun 7 - 10:01 PM
Headley hitless in loss to Athletics
May 26 - 10:58 PM
More Chase Headley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
F. Freeman
ATL
(3617)
2
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3519)
3
M. Trout
LAA
(3163)
4
J. Segura
SEA
(2948)
5
L. McCullers
HOU
(2810)
6
A. Hicks
NYY
(2800)
7
K. Schwarber
CHC
(2773)
8
R. Braun
MLW
(2669)
9
J. Faria
TB
(2600)
10
D. Keuchel
HOU
(2521)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
64
229
56
13
1
4
31
29
30
64
6
1
.245
.335
.362
.697
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
3
0
0
61
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
140
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 21
LAA
1
2
1
0
0
0
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
.500
Jun 20
LAA
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Jun 18
@ OAK
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
1
0
.000
.250
.000
Jun 17
@ OAK
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Jun 16
@ OAK
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jun 15
@ OAK
1
3
2
0
0
0
2
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.800
.667
Jun 14
@ LAA
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
1B
1
Greg Bird
10-Day DL
Greg Bird (ankle, knee) was given a cortisone shot and hopes to resume baseball activities in 3-5 days.
Bird was pulled from a minor league rehab game last week after fouling a ball off his right knee. He's been on the disabled list since early May because of an ankle injury. There is no clear timetable for his return to the Yankees at the moment.
Jun 21
2
Chris Carter
2B
1
Starlin Castro
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
2
Ronald Torreyes
3B
1
Chase Headley
Sidelined
Chase Headley was unavailable for Thursday's game against the Angels due to back spasms.
Manager Joe Girardi isn't sure if he'll be able to play Friday against Texas. Ronald Torreyes handled the hot corner in Headley's absence on Thursday night. It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Yankees, who have lost eight of nine while falling into a first-place tie with the Red Sox in the AL East. Losing Headley wouldn't help matters.
Jun 22
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
7-Day DL
Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) will take full batting practice on Wednesday.
Ellsbury, out since May 24 with a concussion, is finally beginning to make some progress. But it will likely be another week or two before he is cleared to return to the Yankees' active roster. A minor league rehab assignment might be needed.
Jun 20
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
10-Day DL
Yankees placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring.
Sabathia suffered the injury in his last start Tuesday against the Angels and could miss up to four weeks. The 36-year-old was having a resurgent year before his injury, going 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA over his first 13 starts. His place in the starting rotation is likely to be filled by either Chad Green or Domingo German.
Jun 15
4
Luis Severino
5
Jordan Montgomery
6
Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Chasen Shreve
5
Adam Warren
10-Day DL
Yankees placed RHP Adam Warren on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.
Warren has been unavailable the past few days so this move doesn't come as a major surprise. He should be ready to return to the Yankees' bullpen by the end of June.
Jun 16
6
Jonathan Holder
7
Chad Green
8
Tyler Webb
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
D.J. Short recommends the hot-hitting Brandon Drury and hopes Mike Montgomery gets an extended opportunity in the Cubs' rotation.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
»
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
»
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
»
Miller Time?
Jun 21
»
Daily Dose: Norris Nicked
Jun 21
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
»
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
MLB Headlines
»
Kemp leaves early with undisclosed injury
»
Jackson's three RBI propel Indians past O's
»
Report: Royals strike deal with Neftali Feliz
»
Nationals showing interest in Pat Neshek
»
Russell powers Cubs with homer, four hits
»
Chase Headley dealing with back spasms
»
Corey Seager absent from Thursday's lineup
»
Quintana strikes out nine in blanking of MIN
»
Duffy to begin rehab assignment Saturday
»
Mets might move Asdrubal Cabrera to 2B
»
George Springer (hand) hoping to play Friday
»
Shoemaker's MRI shows no structural damage
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved