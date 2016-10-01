Player Page

Chase Headley | Third Baseman | #12

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/9/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Chase Headley was unavailable for Thursday's game against the Angels due to back spasms.
Manager Joe Girardi isn't sure if he'll be able to play Friday against Texas. Ronald Torreyes handled the hot corner in Headley's absence on Thursday night. It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Yankees, who have lost eight of nine while falling into a first-place tie with the Red Sox in the AL East. Losing Headley wouldn't help matters. Jun 22 - 11:10 PM
Source: Andrew Marchand on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
642295613143129306461.245.335.362.697
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201703006100
2016000014001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 21LAA12100011210000.500.750.500
Jun 20LAA12000010110000.000.250.000
Jun 18@ OAK13000000020110.000.250.000
Jun 17@ OAK13000000100000.000.250.000
Jun 16@ OAK14100000020000.250.250.250
Jun 15@ OAK13200020210000.667.800.667
Jun 14@ LAA14200010010000.500.500.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Jordan Montgomery
6Luis Cessa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Chasen Shreve
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
7Chad Green
8Tyler Webb
 

 