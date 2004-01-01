Eduardo Nunez | Third Baseman | #10

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
Final Standard Mock
Mar 24
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
Podcast: SP/OF Rankings
Mar 24
Podcast: Pirates Check-In
Mar 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) throwing again
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) out for Opening Day
Yankees cut ties with veteran SP Jon Niese
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) returns to lineup
Alex Cobb scratched with tight lower back
Stephen Strasburg starting opener for Nats
Steven Matz dealing with elbow irritation
Tigers release veteran reliever Mark Lowe
Andrew Toles crunches grand slam in win
Kipnis works in the batting cage Saturday
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
Rangers table extension talks with Lucroy
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Just 'matter of time' until Bills axe Whaley
Bengals cut MLB Rey Maualuga, save $3.75M
Peterson: 'I'm in no rush' to find a new team
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Gobert is Unfair
Mar 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 23
Mar 26
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 25
Mar 25
Dose: Let It Fly Young Man
Mar 25
Mail: Keeper League Strategy
Mar 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 24
Mar 24
Stew: Green Light, Gary
Mar 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
T.J. Warren (foot) listed in starting lineup
Arron Afflalo and Kosta Koufos resting Sunday
DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) is a game-time call
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (illness) is starting
Taurean Prince will start on Sunday vs. BKN
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) ruled out Sunday
T.J. Warren (foot) expected to play Sunday
Hassan Whiteside (ankle) expected to play
Paul Millsap's (knee) MRI comes back clean
Jahlil Okafor (knee soreness) out Sunday
Ryan Anderson (ankle) likely out Tuesday
C.J. McCollum scores 32 points on 100.0 eFG%
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bobbing for the Vezina
Mar 26
Can't Trust Tuukka
Mar 25
Halak back from AHL, tops Pens
Mar 25
The Penultimate Week
Mar 24
Leon Draisaitl Stays Red Hot
Mar 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 23
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Mar 23
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Mar 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Michael Hutchinson likely to start on Sunday
Update: Evgeni Malkin not at morning skate
Elias Lindholm up to a 10 game points streak
Pekka Rinne wins in his 500th start
Braden Holtby wins fourth in a row
Antti Raanta pitches 30-save shutout vs. LAK
Eddie Lack gets fourth straight win
Robin Lehner makes 32 saves in win over Leafs
James Reimer gets first season shutout
Monahan scores GWG with 3 seconds on clock
Frederik Andersen exits game with UBI
Mark Stone (LBI) will be back on Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 24
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gilliland doubles up in Irwindale Twin 100s
Garcia on pole for NASCAR Peak Mexico opener
Gilliland earns 3rd K&N West pole of season
Self quickest in Irwindale K&N West Practice
Larson wins XFINITY Series Service King 300
Chase Elliott fastest in ACS final practice
Logano on pole for XFINITY Service King 300
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-quick in Saturday a.m.
David Ragan destroys car in Sat a.m. practice
Chase Elliott finally finding speed at ACS
Rookie Erik Jones wins Saturday a.m. practice
Kevin Harvick hits wall in ACS practice 2
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadley 1-of-10 to leave PR Open with an MDF
Stroud leads the way thru 54 in Puerto Rico
1-seed D. Johnson to semis; beats Noren 3&2
54-seed Tanihara in Final 4; beats Fisher 4&2
B. Haas on to semis w/ 2&1 win over Mickelson
Johnston twirls 37 straight without a bogey
First-timer Rahm sends Kjeldsen packing 7&5
Noren unblemished with 3&1 ouster of Koepka
1-seed D. Johnson extinguishes Z. Johnson 5&4
54-seed Tanihara jettisons 12-seed Casey 2&1
Ross Fisher knocks out Bubba Watson 4&3
Bill Haas moves to quarters; outlasts Na 1 UP
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 24
Podcast: Cook vs McCaffrey
Mar 24
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ozil struggling with multiple injuries
Defoe will seek out transfer if relegated
Bournemouth await news about Fraser's knee
Horror challenge sidelines Coleman
West Ham still looking to sign Hull's Maguire
Injury rules De Bruyne out of Belgium matches
Hojbjerg frustrated and wants to be trusted
Smalling joins Jones on the sidelines
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Michael Roth
(R)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ty Blach
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Will Smith
(R)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Slade Heathcott
(OF)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Denard Span
(OF)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Buster Posey
(C)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Matt Cain
(S)
Aaron Hill
(2B)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Jae-gyun Hwang
(3B)
Steven Okert
(R)
Jimmy Rollins
(SS)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
George Kontos
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eduardo Nunez | Third Baseman | #10
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/15/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 193
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.475 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) is back in the Giants' lineup Sunday.
Nunez has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder all camp and had a cortisone shot Wednesday. He's in the designated hitter spot Sunday but hopefully should be ready to resume third base duties soon. Nunez is optimistic he'll be ready to go on Opening Day, but it probably can't be considered a given.
Mar 26 - 11:32 AM
Source:
Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
An MRI on Eduardo Nunez's right shoulder determined that surgery won't be necessary.
Nunez's right shoulder has bothered him all spring but at least he won't need surgery. He had a cortisone shot on Wednesday, which should dull the pain, at least temporarily. Nunez's goal is to be ready for Opening Day against the Diamondbacks on April 2. That gives him 10 days to get healthy.
Mar 23 - 6:45 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) had a cortisone shot and is expected to be out for the next 2-3 days.
Nunez has been bothered by right shoulder soreness throughout the spring. That has not alleviated yet. The 29-year-old infielder will take a little time to try to rest up before the final stretch run of spring training. Should this issue continue to linger, it could put Opening Day at risk. For now, rest.
Mar 22 - 7:09 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on Twitter
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) has been cleared to play third base.
Nunez has been limited to designated hitter duties early on due to soreness in his right shoulder, but he's starting at third base against Puerto Rico on Wednesday. He should be fine moving forward.
Mar 8 - 9:52 AM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) returns to lineup
Mar 26 - 11:32 AM
Eduardo Nunez won't need shoulder surgery
Mar 23 - 6:45 PM
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) has cortisone shot
Mar 22 - 7:09 PM
Nunez (shoulder) cleared to play third base
Mar 8 - 9:52 AM
More Eduardo Nunez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
DET
(3149)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(3109)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2981)
4
K. Glover
WAS
(2904)
5
D. Price
BOS
(2884)
6
R. Iglesias
CIN
(2664)
7
D. Dahl
COL
(2651)
8
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2558)
9
S. Gray
OAK
(2519)
10
G. Bird
NYY
(2277)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
141
553
159
24
4
16
67
73
29
88
40
10
.288
.325
.432
.758
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
6
55
80
0
6
Eduardo Nunez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Eduardo Nunez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Eduardo Nunez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Eduardo Nunez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
Sidelined
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) is back in the Giants' lineup Sunday.
Nunez has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder all camp and had a cortisone shot Wednesday. He's in the designated hitter spot Sunday but hopefully should be ready to resume third base duties soon. Nunez is optimistic he'll be ready to go on Opening Day, but it probably can't be considered a given.
Mar 26
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Gordon Beckham
4
Jae-gyun Hwang
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
Sidelined
Mac Williamson (quad) is expected to miss a couple weeks of action.
So, he won't be ready for Opening Day, obviously. Williamson was having a nice spring, going 11-for-34 with two homers, but now it looks like he could be out for much of April. He was competing with Jarrett Parker for at-bats in left field.
Mar 21
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Slade Heathcott
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
Sidelined
Will Smith will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow next week.
A pair of doctors recommended it, and Smith has decided to go under the knife now rather than risk a failed rehab attempt that could delay his start to 2018. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the operation in Los Angeles. Smith is under team control through 2019.
Mar 24
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Bryan Morris
10
Neil Ramirez
11
Jose Dominguez
12
Michael Roth
13
Matt Reynolds
Headlines
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
It's draft time! Get a leg up on the competition with our extensive Draft Guide for rankings, profiles, projections and more!
More MLB Columns
»
Dominate Your Draft
Mar 25
»
Podcast: Braves Check-In
Mar 25
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 24
»
Abusing the Default Rankings
Mar 24
»
All About Steals: AL Edition
Mar 24
»
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
»
Podcast: SP/OF Rankings
Mar 24
»
Podcast: Pirates Check-In
Mar 23
MLB Headlines
»
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) throwing again
»
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) out for Opening Day
»
Yankees cut ties with veteran SP Jon Niese
»
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) returns to lineup
»
Alex Cobb scratched with tight lower back
»
Stephen Strasburg starting opener for Nats
»
Steven Matz dealing with elbow irritation
»
Tigers release veteran reliever Mark Lowe
»
Andrew Toles crunches grand slam in win
»
Kipnis works in the batting cage Saturday
»
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
»
Rangers table extension talks with Lucroy
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved