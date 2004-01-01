Eduardo Nunez | Third Baseman | #10 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (29) / 6/15/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 193 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.475 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) is back in the Giants' lineup Sunday. Nunez has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder all camp and had a cortisone shot Wednesday. He's in the designated hitter spot Sunday but hopefully should be ready to resume third base duties soon. Nunez is optimistic he'll be ready to go on Opening Day, but it probably can't be considered a given. Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter

An MRI on Eduardo Nunez's right shoulder determined that surgery won't be necessary. Nunez's right shoulder has bothered him all spring but at least he won't need surgery. He had a cortisone shot on Wednesday, which should dull the pain, at least temporarily. Nunez's goal is to be ready for Opening Day against the Diamondbacks on April 2. That gives him 10 days to get healthy. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter

Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) had a cortisone shot and is expected to be out for the next 2-3 days. Nunez has been bothered by right shoulder soreness throughout the spring. That has not alleviated yet. The 29-year-old infielder will take a little time to try to rest up before the final stretch run of spring training. Should this issue continue to linger, it could put Opening Day at risk. For now, rest. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter