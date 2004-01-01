Player Page

Eduardo Nunez | Third Baseman | #10

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/15/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 193
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) is back in the Giants' lineup Sunday.
Nunez has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder all camp and had a cortisone shot Wednesday. He's in the designated hitter spot Sunday but hopefully should be ready to resume third base duties soon. Nunez is optimistic he'll be ready to go on Opening Day, but it probably can't be considered a given. Mar 26 - 11:32 AM
Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14155315924416677329884010.288.325.432.758
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016006558006
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
2Jimmy Rollins
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
3Gordon Beckham
4Jae-gyun Hwang
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Mac Williamson
3Justin Ruggiano
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Slade Heathcott
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Albert Suarez
7Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Will Smith
4Derek Law
5Steven Okert
6Cory Gearrin
7George Kontos
8Josh Osich
9Bryan Morris
10Neil Ramirez
11Jose Dominguez
12Michael Roth
13Matt Reynolds
 

 