Yulieski Gurriel | First Baseman | #10 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (32) / 6/9/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 201 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2016 / UDFA / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $14 million, 2018: $12 million, 2019: $10 million, 2020: $8 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Yulieski Gurriel slugged a grand slam Monday in the Astros' 7-2 defeat of the Marlins. Gurriel followed a Josh Reddick double, a Carlos Correa walk, and an Evan Gattis hit-by-pitch with a four-run shot in the top of the sixth inning off Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa. Gurriel also doubled to lead off the top of the eighth and is now batting .293/.328/.431 with three homers and 14 RBI in 34 games this season. We've seen good production in stretches, but consistency remains an issue.

Yulieski Gurriel went hitless in four at-bats Thursday against the Yankees, dropping his average to .274. That doesn't sound like a disaster, but consider that Gurriel was hitting .329 when the month started. In May, he's 5-for-34 with one extra-base hit, a double, one run scored and two RBI. The Astros continue to win anyway, lifting some of the pressure off the 32-year-old to perform, but the club has too many talented hitters to continue riding with Gurriel as its unquestioned starter at first base for much longer. He needs to get something going here soon.

Yulieski Gurriel continued his hot-hitting ways on Friday against the Athletics by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. His seventh-inning blast was his second home run of the season. Gurriel is one of the hottest hitters in the game right now. After getting off to a quiet start, he’s hitting .458 (22-for-48) over his last 13 games.