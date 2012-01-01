Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Doug Fister
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Ken Giles
(R)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel | First Baseman | #10
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 6/9/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 201
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2016 / UDFA / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $14 million, 2018: $12 million, 2019: $10 million, 2020: $8 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yulieski Gurriel slugged a grand slam Monday in the Astros' 7-2 defeat of the Marlins.
Gurriel followed a Josh Reddick double, a Carlos Correa walk, and an Evan Gattis hit-by-pitch with a four-run shot in the top of the sixth inning off Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa. Gurriel also doubled to lead off the top of the eighth and is now batting .293/.328/.431 with three homers and 14 RBI in 34 games this season. We've seen good production in stretches, but consistency remains an issue.
May 15 - 10:24 PM
Yulieski Gurriel went hitless in four at-bats Thursday against the Yankees, dropping his average to .274.
That doesn't sound like a disaster, but consider that Gurriel was hitting .329 when the month started. In May, he's 5-for-34 with one extra-base hit, a double, one run scored and two RBI. The Astros continue to win anyway, lifting some of the pressure off the 32-year-old to perform, but the club has too many talented hitters to continue riding with Gurriel as its unquestioned starter at first base for much longer. He needs to get something going here soon.
May 11 - 10:55 PM
Yulieski Gurriel continued his hot-hitting ways on Friday against the Athletics by going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored.
His seventh-inning blast was his second home run of the season. Gurriel is one of the hottest hitters in the game right now. After getting off to a quiet start, he’s hitting .458 (22-for-48) over his last 13 games.
Apr 29 - 1:26 AM
Yulieski Gurriel went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday’s 6-3 win over the Rays.
Gurriel had a pair of doubles on the night. After getting off to a slow start this season, the 32-year-old has perked up of late by hitting an even .500 (13-for-26) over his last eight games. Gurriel is hitting in the bottom-third of the Astros’ order and that’s unlikely to change unless there’s an injury, but that shouldn’t stop him from being a useful corner-infielder option in mixed fantasy leagues.
Apr 21 - 11:03 PM
Gurriel slugs grand slam as Astros beat Fish
May 15 - 10:24 PM
Gurriel goes hitless, average drops to .274
May 11 - 10:55 PM
Gurriel has three hits, homer in win over A's
Apr 29 - 1:26 AM
Gurriel has three hits in win over Rays
Apr 21 - 11:03 PM
More Yulieski Gurriel Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
4
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
5
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
33
119
34
7
0
2
10
12
3
16
0
1
.286
.323
.395
.718
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
34
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
5
0
0
21
1
7
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 15
@ MIA
1
4
2
1
0
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.500
May 14
@ NYY
2
6
3
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
.500
.500
.500
May 11
@ NYY
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 10
ATL
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 9
ATL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 7
@ LAA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 6
@ LAA
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he could begin playing catch this weekend.
McHugh was shut down again in early April after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement in his right elbow, but he's about ready to ramp things up with the calendar turning to May. The right-hander probably won't be an option for the Astros' rotation until sometime in June.
May 2
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Monday.
It will be his second since he resumed a throwing program. Assuming Gustave comes out of it OK, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. He should be ready for activation before too long but probably isn't a given to be re-added to the big league bullpen.
Apr 30
8
James Hoyt
9
Brad Peacock
10
Dayan Diaz
