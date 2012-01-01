Player Page

Yulieski Gurriel | First Baseman | #10

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/9/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 201
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2016 / UDFA / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Yulieski Gurriel slugged a grand slam Monday in the Astros' 7-2 defeat of the Marlins.
Gurriel followed a Josh Reddick double, a Carlos Correa walk, and an Evan Gattis hit-by-pitch with a four-run shot in the top of the sixth inning off Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa. Gurriel also doubled to lead off the top of the eighth and is now batting .293/.328/.431 with three homers and 14 RBI in 34 games this season. We've seen good production in stretches, but consistency remains an issue. May 15 - 10:24 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500140101000051
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3311934702101231601.286.323.395.718
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201703400000
201605002117
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 15@ MIA14210141000000.500.5001.500
May 14@ NYY26300011000010.500.500.500
May 11@ NYY14000000000000.000.000.000
May 10ATL14100010000000.250.250.250
May 9ATL13000000110000.000.250.000
May 7@ LAA14000000010000.000.000.000
May 6@ LAA14100000010000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Brad Peacock
10Dayan Diaz
 

 