Andrew Miller | Relief Pitcher | #24 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (31) / 5/21/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: North Carolina Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (6) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9 million, 2017: $9 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: Free Agent

Andrew Miller fell apart Saturday in the United States' loss to the Dominican Republic in the WBC, yielding four runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch in just 2/3 of an inning. Coming off one of the greatest postseason pitching performances we’ve ever seen, Miller was no match for the Dominican Republic on Saturday. Miller crumbled in the eighth inning, beginning the frame by plunking Jose Bautista and allowing a base hit to Carlos Santana. After that, Nelson Cruz promptly emptied the bases with a towering three-run homer to left field, sending the whole state of Florida into a frenzy. Two batters later, Starling Marte did the same thing, this time going opposite field for a solo blast to right field. Even a reliever as dominant as Miller can have an off night, but it’s fair to wonder if he’s still fatigued from last year’s deep playoff run.

Andrew Miller surrendered two runs on one hit in 2/3 of an inning during the United States' loss Twins on Wednesday. Team USA took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Miller would come on in the second to surrender RBI singles to Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco. Miller also struck out one and walked one during his brief, wobbly showing.

Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti indicated Tuesday that the club doesn't have any intention of trading Andrew Miller this offseason. Miller and Cody Allen were a potent late-inning combo down the stretch and during the postseason and the Indians plan to have the same dynamic in place for 2017. Miller is owed $18 million over the next two seasons, an absolute bargain rate. The Indians could ask for a major haul in return, but it sounds like they have no intention of doing so. Source: Alex Speier on Twitter