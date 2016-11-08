Player Page

Andrew Miller | Relief Pitcher | #24

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (6) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Miller fell apart Saturday in the United States' loss to the Dominican Republic in the WBC, yielding four runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch in just 2/3 of an inning.
Coming off one of the greatest postseason pitching performances we’ve ever seen, Miller was no match for the Dominican Republic on Saturday. Miller crumbled in the eighth inning, beginning the frame by plunking Jose Bautista and allowing a base hit to Carlos Santana. After that, Nelson Cruz promptly emptied the bases with a towering three-run homer to left field, sending the whole state of Florida into a frenzy. Two batters later, Starling Marte did the same thing, this time going opposite field for a solo blast to right field. Even a reliever as dominant as Miller can have an off night, but it’s fair to wonder if he’s still fatigued from last year’s deep playoff run. Mar 11 - 10:55 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE700101122674.14213129123001.45.69
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Perci Garner
14Shawn Armstrong
 

 