Andrew Miller | Relief Pitcher | #24

FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Update: Sal Perez dealing with inflammation
Andrew Miller blows lead in loss to D.R.
Cruz rescues D.R. with heroic 3-run blast
Nationals place Derek Norris on waivers
J.T. Realmuto a platoon option at first base?
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bears land Kendall Wright on 1-year, $4M deal
Texans keep TE Griffin at 3 years, $9 million
Bears sign often-burned CB Marcus Cooper
Rex Burkhead visits the Falcons on Saturday
Packers pair Lance Kendricks with Martellus
Broncos beef up interior with Peko, Zach Kerr
David Johnson says he's back 'full throttle'
Browns targeting 3rd-rounder for Osweiler
Cowboys want to keep La'El Collins at guard?
'Major upset' if Cowboys able to trade Romo
RT Doug Free calls it quits after 10 seasons
Report: Pats keeping close tabs on Hightower
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Birthday Brow: Anthony Davis drops 46 & 21
Steez Is Back: Jordan Crawford scores 19
Ricky Rubio scores 22 points w/ eight assists
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 35 points in loss
DeMarcus Cousins scores 11, gets benched late
Nikola Jokic, Danilo Gallinari starting
Collison, Arron, Buddy, WCS & Kosta starting
Marvin Williams scores season-high 27 points
Kemba Walker stays hot with 24/8/12 line
Pat Patterson ejected in the fourth quarter
Nikola Vucevic scores 20 points in return
Goran Dragic (face) will not return vs. Raps
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Andrei Vasilevskiy makes 32 saves vs Panthers
GWG and 1 assist go to Anthony DeAngelo
Mike Hoffman gets game winner over Avs
Brian Elliott earns 2nd straight shutout
Aaron Ekblad exits Saturday with UBI
Arvidsson scores fourth SHG of the season
Ryan Murray leaves Sabres game early
Pastrnak's point streak reaches eight on Sat
Parenteau makes Predators debut Sat vs SJ
Anderson looks to extend win streak to six
Capitals switch up lines in practice Friday
Henrik Lundqvist (LBI) is out 2-3 weeks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Logano wins XFINITY Series Boyd Gaming 300
Ryan Blaney quickest in final Vegas practice
Martin Truex fastest in Vegas final practice
Stenhouse pancakes car in final practice
Tagliani adds Lowe's to 2017 Pinty's team
Kyle Busch on pole for XFINITY race in Vegas
Matt Kenseth 2nd-quick in Sat. a.m. practice
Elliott also quickest in Sat a.m. practice
Kyle Larson 2nd-fastest in Sat. a.m. practice
Chase Elliott fastest in Sat a.m. practice
Ty Dillon advances to round two in quals
Kahne, Truex, Jones penalized in practice
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
Sean O'Hair WD (neck) prior to R3 of Valspar
Pigem in 3-way tie; 25 holes remain in India
Stewart has ace but misses India cut by one
Chia in 3-way tie for 36-hole lead in India
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UW CB Sidney Jones carted off at pro day
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
Defensive worries begin to grow for Karanka
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
James Russell
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Adam Moore
(C)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Perci Garner
(R)
Josh Martin
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Andrew Miller | Relief Pitcher | #24
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/21/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (6) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $9 million, 2017: $9 million, 2018: $9 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Miller fell apart Saturday in the United States' loss to the Dominican Republic in the WBC, yielding four runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch in just 2/3 of an inning.
Coming off one of the greatest postseason pitching performances we’ve ever seen, Miller was no match for the Dominican Republic on Saturday. Miller crumbled in the eighth inning, beginning the frame by plunking Jose Bautista and allowing a base hit to Carlos Santana. After that, Nelson Cruz promptly emptied the bases with a towering three-run homer to left field, sending the whole state of Florida into a frenzy. Two batters later, Starling Marte did the same thing, this time going opposite field for a solo blast to right field. Even a reliever as dominant as Miller can have an off night, but it’s fair to wonder if he’s still fatigued from last year’s deep playoff run.
Mar 11 - 10:55 PM
Andrew Miller surrendered two runs on one hit in 2/3 of an inning during the United States' loss Twins on Wednesday.
Team USA took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Miller would come on in the second to surrender RBI singles to Jason Castro and Jorge Polanco. Miller also struck out one and walked one during his brief, wobbly showing.
Mar 8 - 9:48 PM
Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti indicated Tuesday that the club doesn't have any intention of trading Andrew Miller this offseason.
Miller and Cody Allen were a potent late-inning combo down the stretch and during the postseason and the Indians plan to have the same dynamic in place for 2017. Miller is owed $18 million over the next two seasons, an absolute bargain rate. The Indians could ask for a major haul in return, but it sounds like they have no intention of doing so.
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:50:00 PM
Source:
Alex Speier on Twitter
Andrew Miller proved human in Wednesday's 10-inning loss to the Cubs in Game 7 of the World Series, allowing two runs on four hits over 2 1/3 innings.
The Indians trailed 4-1 at the time Miller entered with nobody out in the fifth inning. They desperately needed a few scoreless frames to claw back on the scoreboard. No such luck. The ace reliever surrendered an RBI single to Anthony Rizzo before the close of the fifth and opened the sixth surrendering a home run to David Ross. Prior to Wednesday's slight misstep, Miller had pitched beautifully in October and November. He finished the Indians' AL pennant-winning 2016 postseason having allowed three runs on 12 hits over 19 1/3 innings, striking out 30 along the way.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 01:02:00 AM
Andrew Miller blows lead in loss to D.R.
Mar 11 - 10:55 PM
Andrew Miller dinged for two runs by Twins
Mar 8 - 9:48 PM
Indians don't intend to trade Andrew Miller
Tue, Nov 8, 2016 03:50:00 PM
Andrew Miller can't keep Cubs in check
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 01:02:00 AM
More Andrew Miller Player News
1
C. Seager
LA
(2679)
2
M. Carpenter
STL
(2458)
3
D. Price
BOS
(2066)
4
M. Harvey
NYM
(2006)
5
M. Brantley
CLE
(1923)
6
S. Kazmir
LA
(1886)
7
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1883)
8
A. Pujols
LAA
(1790)
9
B. Lawrie
CWS
(1737)
10
D. Dahl
COL
(1698)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
70
0
10
1
12
26
74.1
42
13
12
9
123
0
0
1.45
.69
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
Sidelined
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) is set to make his Cactus League debut on Thursday.
He will serve as the Indians' designated hitter in his first live game of the spring. Kipnis was diagnosed with a minor strain of his right rotator cuff in late February. He's expected to begin playing second base next week and should be fine for the start of the regular season if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 6
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) will play in another simulated game on Friday.
He'll also play the outfield this time in addition to hitting, which he didn't do in simulated games on Monday and Friday. Brantley's surgically-repaired right shoulder and biceps has held up to this point, but the real test will be when he plays in a handful of "official" games in a row.
Mar 9
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday that signs point to Cody Anderson (elbow) not having surgery.
Anderson was diagnosed with a mild sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament, and it appears the tear is small enough that he'll try rest and rehab first. The right-hander will seek out a second opinion before officially making a decision.
Mar 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Perci Garner
14
Shawn Armstrong
Headlines
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Stephen Strasburg or Justin Verlander? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
»
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
Update: Sal Perez dealing with inflammation
»
Andrew Miller blows lead in loss to D.R.
»
Cruz rescues D.R. with heroic 3-run blast
»
Nationals place Derek Norris on waivers
»
J.T. Realmuto a platoon option at first base?
»
Sal Perez suffers scary knee injury in WBC
»
Gibson fires five shutout innings vs Red Sox
»
Hyun-Jin Ryu fans two in spring debut
»
Sale fans five in four one-hit frames vs Rays
»
Tanaka fans seven in four shutout frames Sat.
»
O's close to minor league deal with Alvarez
»
David Price (elbow) throws in cage Saturday
