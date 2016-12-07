Player Page

Weather | Roster

Wade Davis | Relief Pitcher | #71

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/7/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Wade Davis was knocked around for three earned runs in the third inning of Sunday's Cactus League tie with the Rangers.
It was the first outing of the spring for Davis, and it obviously did not go according to plan. He walked Carlos Gomez to open the bottom of the third and then surrendered three straight singles before getting pulled. One poor outing in the Cactus League isn't going to raise red flags, but keep in mind that Davis landed on the disabled list two different times last year in Kansas City because of forearm issues. We'll be watching him closely. Mar 5 - 6:50 PM
More Wade Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC4502127043.133991647001.871.13
Wade Davis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Wade Davis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Wade Davis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Wade Davis's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Omaha(PCL)AAA2000022000300.0001.000
Surprise(ARIZ)R1000011000100.0001.000
Career Trajectory
 

 