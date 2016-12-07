Wade Davis | Relief Pitcher | #71 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (31) / 9/7/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: $10 million club option ($2.5 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Wade Davis was knocked around for three earned runs in the third inning of Sunday's Cactus League tie with the Rangers. It was the first outing of the spring for Davis, and it obviously did not go according to plan. He walked Carlos Gomez to open the bottom of the third and then surrendered three straight singles before getting pulled. One poor outing in the Cactus League isn't going to raise red flags, but keep in mind that Davis landed on the disabled list two different times last year in Kansas City because of forearm issues. We'll be watching him closely.

Wade Davis is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday. Davis is being eased in this spring after hitting the disabled list twice in 2016 with forearm concerns. Chicago acquired the 31-year-old right-hander from Kansas City in December for outfielder Jorge Soler. If he stays healthy in 2017, Davis can be a top-tier fantasy closer. Source: Mark D. Gonzales on Twitter

Cubs acquired RHP Wade Davis from the Royals for OF Jorge Soler. Medicals weren’t a sure thing after Davis’ forearm issues from last season, but the Cubs were apparently satisfied with what they saw. If healthy, Davis is a tremendous pickup for the back-end of this bullpen. The 31-year-old wasn’t as dominant by his usual insanely lofty standards in 2016, but he owns an incredible 1.18 ERA in 185 appearances over the last three seasons. He’s going into his final year of team control. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter