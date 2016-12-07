Wade Davis | Relief Pitcher | #71

Welcome,
Wade Davis beat up in Cactus League debut
Lindor hits pair of RBI doubles versus Padres
Garrett Richards allows 3 ER in spring debut
Raisel Iglesias goes two scoreless vs. LAA
Harvey gets knocked around in spring debut
Manuel Margot leaves game with knee soreness
Tyson Ross (TOS) to throw 'pen session Monday
Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) nears Cactus debut
Corey Seager (back) could play on Tuesday
Rays 'will at least look into' signing Lawrie
Curtis Granderson (thumb) returns to lineup
Andrew Cashner (biceps) resumes throwing
Skins OLB Murphy banned 4 games for PEDs
'Ship has sailed' on Ravens keeping RT Wagner
Report: No serious offers for Garoppolo, yet
GMs, scouts predict Mixon drafted on day two
Browns have 'significant interest' in Tyrod
FA CB Gilmore aiming for $14M-plus per year
Utah's Williams posts 2nd best RB Speed Score
PFT: A.P., Charles not getting much interest
Myles Garrett runs 4.64, has monster Combine
FA Calais Campbell atop Broncos' wish list?
Redskins extend HC Jay Gruden through 2020
'Understanding' Romo won't sign with Redskins
Klay Thompson scores 29 points w/ four treys
Stephen Curry scores 31 points w/ five treys
Willie Cauley-Stein, Ty Lawson start Sunday
Paul Millsap double-doubles in loss to Pacers
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 24 points w/ 4 treys
Joe Johnson (groin) out Sunday vs. Sacramento
Rodney Hood starting, Joe Ingles to the bench
Kenneth Faried (back) doubtful Monday vs. SAC
Paul George scores 34 points with six triples
Bismack Biyombo will start Sunday vs. Wizards
Nikola Vucevic (Achilles) out Sunday vs. WAS
Tyreke Evens (rest) out Sunday vs. the Jazz
Pavel Zacha returns Sunday vs Blue Jackets
Jordan Schmaltz to make NHL debut Sunday
Canucks tab Richard Bachman vs Ducks on Sun
Connor McDavid fattens point lead in win
Ben Bishop struggles in Kings' loss vs. VAN
Blake Wheeler gets 1G, 2A in win over Avs
Kari Lehtonen lifts Stars to win
V. Arvidsson scores twice in loss to Hawks
Anton Khudobin has easy night against Devils
C. Crawford starts for second straight night
Artem Anisimov will return from LBI Saturday
Joonas Korpisalo will start Saturday vs. OTT
4th-place Kahne was one of several rebounders
3rd-place Matt Kenseth overcomes lost lap
Kyle Larson gives up lead late, finishes 2nd
Brad Keselowski charges to ATL Victory Lane
Matt Crafton: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Garrett Smithley: Rinnai 250 results
John H Nemechek: DNF in Atlanta truck race
Joey Gase: Rinnai 250 results
Peters' late-race rally nets a top-10 finish
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 results
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 results
Reed crosses the finish line 18th at Atlanta
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
McIlroy two back; gives up lead w/ 70 in R3
Dustin Johnson 1 back; chasing 4th WGC title
Ace buoys Thomas to 1-shot lead at WGC-Mexico
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
Bjork co-leading after 54 at the Tshwane Open
Feldman hearing top-five '18 buzz for Barkley
Bowser leaps toward stars w/ 37.5-inch vert.
Willis burns through 40 in 4.53 seconds
NFL exec says Garrett looks like 'job saver'
Teez Tabor: I'm the best player in the draft
Raekwon McMillan clocks 4.61 seconds
Turpin (academics) not playing this spring
Foster invites teams to meet on March 7
Cook's Combine numbers confound Brugler
Report: 'Many' teams grade Westbrook as UDFA
Jonathan Allen can't crack five seconds in 40
MSU RB Scott hints he may turn pro next year
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
Rangel on standby after Naughton limps off
Sunderland loses ground in race for survival
Kane brace keeps Spurs hot at home, 3-2
Lukaku finds the net again but Toffees tumble
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
Sadio Mane the difference as Liverpool win
Albion struggle going forward in 2-0 loss
Roster
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Felix Pena
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Casey Kelly
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Wade Davis | Relief Pitcher | #71
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/7/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 3 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8 million, 2017: $10 million club option ($2.5 million buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
Wade Davis was knocked around for three earned runs in the third inning of Sunday's Cactus League tie with the Rangers.
It was the first outing of the spring for Davis, and it obviously did not go according to plan. He walked Carlos Gomez to open the bottom of the third and then surrendered three straight singles before getting pulled. One poor outing in the Cactus League isn't going to raise red flags, but keep in mind that Davis landed on the disabled list two different times last year in Kansas City because of forearm issues. We'll be watching him closely.
Mar 5 - 6:50 PM
Wade Davis is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
Davis is being eased in this spring after hitting the disabled list twice in 2016 with forearm concerns. Chicago acquired the 31-year-old right-hander from Kansas City in December for outfielder Jorge Soler. If he stays healthy in 2017, Davis can be a top-tier fantasy closer.
Mar 2 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Mark D. Gonzales on Twitter
Cubs acquired RHP Wade Davis from the Royals for OF Jorge Soler.
Medicals weren’t a sure thing after Davis’ forearm issues from last season, but the Cubs were apparently satisfied with what they saw. If healthy, Davis is a tremendous pickup for the back-end of this bullpen. The 31-year-old wasn’t as dominant by his usual insanely lofty standards in 2016, but he owns an incredible 1.18 ERA in 185 appearances over the last three seasons. He’s going into his final year of team control.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 01:57:00 PM
Source:
Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal confirms that if a deal is completed between the Cubs and Royals, it will be a one-for-one swap with Wade Davis and Jorge Soler.
There had been some chatter about other prospects potentially going to the Royals, but it will be a straight-up swap. Davis carries some health questions and the Cubs are apparently going over his medicals before the deal is finalized, but given the recent price of top-tier relievers, this has a chance to be a great move if he can stay healthy in his walk year. Soler still possesses considerable upside, but he's an expendable piece in Chicago.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:45:00 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Wade Davis beat up in Cactus League debut
Mar 5 - 6:50 PM
Wade Davis to make Cactus debut Sat.
Mar 2 - 2:23 PM
Cubs acquire closer Wade Davis from Royals
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 01:57:00 PM
Davis-Soler will be a one-for-one swap
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 10:45:00 AM
More Wade Davis Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
45
0
2
1
27
0
43.1
33
9
9
16
47
0
0
1.87
1.13
Wade Davis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Wade Davis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Wade Davis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Wade Davis's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Omaha(PCL)
AAA
2
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
3
0
0
.000
1.000
Surprise(ARIZ)
R
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
1.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Alec Mills
13
Brian Duensing
14
Jack Leathersich
15
Caleb Smith
16
David Rollins
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
