Brett Gardner | Outfielder | #11 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (33) / 8/24/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Charleston Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (0) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $13 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $12.5 million club option ($2 million buyout)

Brett Gardner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays after a nasty collision at first base with Rickie Weeks. Gardner took a shoulder to the neck and upper chest as he arrived at the first base bag and landed on the ground hard. He laid there for a couple of minutes before eventually walking off under his own power. Ronald Torreyes came on to pinch-run. Look for an update soon from Yankee Stadium. Weeks also left the game.

Brett Gardner is getting a day off Wednesday versus the Rays. Aaron Hicks is in left field and batting second versus Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell. Jacoby Ellsbury will take a turn at the leadoff spot for New York. Source: Bryan Hoch on Twitter

Brett Gardner is starting in left field and batting leadoff for the Yankees in Friday's game against the Orioles. Manager Joe Girardi has rolled out the exact same lineup for the first four games of the season. Gardner has three hits in his first 11 at-bats. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups