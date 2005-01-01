Player Page

Brett Gardner | Outfielder | #11

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/24/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Charleston
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (0) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Brett Gardner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays after a nasty collision at first base with Rickie Weeks.
Gardner took a shoulder to the neck and upper chest as he arrived at the first base bag and landed on the ground hard. He laid there for a couple of minutes before eventually walking off under his own power. Ronald Torreyes came on to pinch-run. Look for an update soon from Yankee Stadium. Weeks also left the game. Apr 12 - 3:38 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
7308200064850.267.353.333.686
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000070
2016000001470
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 10TB15100002012000.200.200.200
Apr 9@ BAL15000000130000.000.167.000
Apr 8@ BAL14100000111000.250.400.250
Apr 7@ BAL15310003012000.600.600.800
Apr 5@ TB13100000110000.333.500.333
Apr 4@ TB14110001110000.250.400.500
Apr 2@ TB14100000000000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
2B1Starlin Castro
SS1Didi Gregorius
2Ronald Torreyes
3Pete Kozma
3B1Chase Headley
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Bryan Mitchell
6Jordan Montgomery
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Adam Warren
6Jonathan Holder
 

 