Ian Kennedy | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (32) / 12/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: USC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (21) / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Ian Kennedy was dominant in Sunday's Cactus League victory over the Cubs, surrendering just three hits over six innings of shutout baseball.
The veteran right-hander punched out seven on the night and didn't walk a batter. Kennedy has been extremely impressive in Cactus League play, as he's yet to allow a run through 11 1/3 innings in his three starts. His strikeout potential makes him an intriguing target in the later rounds of mixed league drafts. Mar 20 - 12:43 AM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC3333111100195.2173818066184003.681.22
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
4Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
3Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Travis Wood
7Mike Minor
8Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Brian Flynn
5Chris Young
6Scott Alexander
7Kevin McCarthy
8Andrew Edwards
9Bobby Parnell
10Chris Withrow
11Al Alburquerque
12Brandon League
13Jonathan Sanchez
 

 