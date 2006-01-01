Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Al Alburquerque
(R)
(R)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
(1B)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
(1B)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
(3B)
George Sherrill
(R)
(R)
Scott Alexander
(R)
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
(S)
Jake Junis
(S)
(S)
Peter Moylan
(R)
(R)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
(OF)
Dean Anna
(2B)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
(SS)
Nate Karns
(S)
(S)
Peter O'Brien
(OF)
(OF)
Joakim Soria
(R)
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
(SS)
Brian Flynn
(R)
(R)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
(R)
Matt Strahm
(S)
(S)
Joe Beimel
(R)
(R)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
(OF)
Seth Maness
(R)
(R)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
(OF)
Jason Vargas
(S)
(S)
Billy Burns
(OF)
(OF)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
(DH)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
(R)
Cory Wade
(R)
(R)
Drew Butera
(C)
(C)
Jason Hammel
(S)
(S)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
(2B)
Brayan Peña
(C)
(C)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
(R)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
(OF)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
(C)
Mike Minor
(S)
(S)
Salvador Perez
(C)
(C)
Chris Withrow
(R)
(R)
Christian Colon
(2B)
(2B)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
(R)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Travis Wood
(S)
(S)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
(3B)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
(R)
Brandon Moss
(OF)
(OF)
Jonathan Sanchez
(S)
(S)
Chris Young
(S)
(S)
Close
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Ian Kennedy | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 12/19/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
USC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (21) / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $7.5 million, 2017: $13.5 million, 2018: $16 million, 2019: $16.5 million, 2020: $16.5 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ian Kennedy was dominant in Sunday's Cactus League victory over the Cubs, surrendering just three hits over six innings of shutout baseball.
The veteran right-hander punched out seven on the night and didn't walk a batter. Kennedy has been extremely impressive in Cactus League play, as he's yet to allow a run through 11 1/3 innings in his three starts. His strikeout potential makes him an intriguing target in the later rounds of mixed league drafts.
Mar 20 - 12:43 AM
Ian Kennedy delivered 3 1/3 scoreless innings Tuesday in his Cactus League start versus the Angels.
Kennedy struck out five and walked none in the outing against an Angels batting order made up mostly of backups. The right-hander owns a 0.00 ERA through 5 1/3 innings (two starts) this spring, though he did struggle in a two-inning exhibition appearance against Team Venezuela last Wednesday.
Mar 14 - 5:52 PM
Ian Kennedy spanned two lackluster innings Wednesday in the Royals’ loss to Venezuela, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk.
He also added one strikeout. Kennedy just didn’t have it today. Going against a stacked lineup featuring Jose Altuve, Miguel Cabrera, Carlos Gonzalez and Victor Martinez among others, Kennedy was beat up for four hits in the opening frame. Kennedy’s messy first inning was exacerbated by a Mike Moustakas throwing error. The right-hander settled down after that, allowing just one base runner in the second before hitting the shower. Coming off a moderately successful 2016 (11-11, 3.68 ERA), Kennedy is someone to consider in the later rounds of mixed league drafts.
Mar 8 - 7:16 PM
Ian Kennedy spun two scoreless innings in his spring debut Friday against the split-squad Dodgers.
Kennedy held the Dodgers hitless while walking one and striking out none. The Royals were roundly mocked after signing Ian Kennedy to a five-year, $70 million deal last offseason, but he turned in a fine 3.68 ERA across 33 starts in 2016. He gave up a career-high 33 homers in the process, but the Royals would surely sign up for a repeat performance. Of course, that could potentially set Kennedy up for an interesting decision on whether to use his opt-out.
Mar 3 - 6:28 PM
Ian Kennedy dominates Cubs in Cactus League
Mar 20 - 12:43 AM
Kennedy works 3 1/3 scoreless vs. Angels
Mar 14 - 5:52 PM
Ian Kennedy sluggish in loss to Venezuela
Mar 8 - 7:16 PM
Kennedy goes two scoreless vs. Dodgers
Mar 3 - 6:28 PM
More Ian Kennedy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
33
33
11
11
0
0
195.2
173
81
80
66
184
0
0
3.68
1.22
Ian Kennedy's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ian Kennedy's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ian Kennedy's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Ian Kennedy's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
Sidelined
Salavador Perez will likely miss about a week due to a hyperextended elbow.
All of the focus has been on Perez's knee, but it turns out that the elbow is the bigger issue right now. Either way, he's expected to be fine for the start of the season.
Mar 15
2
Drew Butera
3
Brayan Peña
4
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
Sidelined
Raul Mondesi was scratched from Friday's lineup because of tightness in his lower back.
Mondesi, who has impressed in a bid to win a starting job at second base, is again day-to-day. He'd already missed a couple of days with a concussion this spring.
Mar 17
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Mike Moustakas belted his third home run of the spring on Sunday as the Royals topped the Cubs 6-2 in Cactus League play.
Moustakas victimized left-hander Mike Montgomery for a solo shot in the second inning then tacked on a sacrifice fly in the third, finishing the night 1-for-2. It appears as though he may hit out of the second spot in the Royals' lineup this season which should lead to ample opportunity to rack up counting stats.
Mar 20
2
Hunter Dozier
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Brandon Moss
2
Cheslor Cuthbert
3
Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Ian Kennedy
3
Jason Vargas
4
Jason Hammel
5
Nate Karns
6
Travis Wood
7
Mike Minor
8
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Brian Flynn
60-Day DL
Royals placed LHP Brian Flynn on the 60-day disabled list with a stable lumbar vertebral fracture.
Flynn suffered the injury before camp when he fell through the roof of his barn. He's expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, so he'll miss the start of the season. The move clears a spot for the newly-signed Travis Wood on the 40-man roster.
Feb 15
5
Chris Young
6
Scott Alexander
7
Kevin McCarthy
8
Andrew Edwards
9
Bobby Parnell
10
Chris Withrow
11
Al Alburquerque
12
Brandon League
13
Jonathan Sanchez
