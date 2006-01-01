Ian Kennedy | Starting Pitcher | #31 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (32) / 12/19/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: USC Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (21) / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $7.5 million, 2017: $13.5 million, 2018: $16 million, 2019: $16.5 million, 2020: $16.5 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ian Kennedy was dominant in Sunday's Cactus League victory over the Cubs, surrendering just three hits over six innings of shutout baseball. The veteran right-hander punched out seven on the night and didn't walk a batter. Kennedy has been extremely impressive in Cactus League play, as he's yet to allow a run through 11 1/3 innings in his three starts. His strikeout potential makes him an intriguing target in the later rounds of mixed league drafts.

Ian Kennedy delivered 3 1/3 scoreless innings Tuesday in his Cactus League start versus the Angels. Kennedy struck out five and walked none in the outing against an Angels batting order made up mostly of backups. The right-hander owns a 0.00 ERA through 5 1/3 innings (two starts) this spring, though he did struggle in a two-inning exhibition appearance against Team Venezuela last Wednesday.

Ian Kennedy spanned two lackluster innings Wednesday in the Royals’ loss to Venezuela, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk. He also added one strikeout. Kennedy just didn’t have it today. Going against a stacked lineup featuring Jose Altuve, Miguel Cabrera, Carlos Gonzalez and Victor Martinez among others, Kennedy was beat up for four hits in the opening frame. Kennedy’s messy first inning was exacerbated by a Mike Moustakas throwing error. The right-hander settled down after that, allowing just one base runner in the second before hitting the shower. Coming off a moderately successful 2016 (11-11, 3.68 ERA), Kennedy is someone to consider in the later rounds of mixed league drafts.