David Aardsma
(R)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Chris Smith
(R)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
T.J. House
(S)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Luis Perez
(R)
Josh Thole
(C)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Chad Girodo
(R)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(DH)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Ryan Borucki
(S)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Russell Martin
(C)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Leonel Campos
(R)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Michael Saunders | Outfielder | #21
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/19/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 228
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Tallahassee (FL) CC
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 11 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $2.9 million, 2017: Free Agent
According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, the Blue Jays have "remained in contact" with free agent outfielder Michael Saunders.
He's also believed to be drawing interest from the Orioles. Saunders had a terrific first half for Toronto in 2016, earning his first American League All-Star nod, but he went on to bat .186/.267/.338 over the final two months of the regular season. The 30-year-old native of British Columbia has battled injuries and inconsistency throughout his eight-year MLB career.
Jan 12 - 2:43 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports mentions the Orioles and Blue Jays as potential landing spots for OF Michael Saunders.
Three or four more unidentified teams are also interested in procuring his services. Saunders hit .298/.372/.551 with 16 home runs in the first half to earn a spot in the All Star game but went into a prolonged slump in the second half. He hit only .178/.282/.357 with eight homers after the break. The Orioles are in the market for a left-handed, power-hitting outfielder and Saunders fits the bill. The Blue Jays have already lost Edwin Encarnacion and are likely to lose Jose Bautista, losing Saunders too would leave them with yet another big hole to fill.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 06:21:00 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that free agent outfielder Michael Saunders plays to play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.
Saunders has yet to find a home this offseason, though he has been mentioned as a possible fit with the Orioles and Indians. A return to the Blue Jays also can't be ruled out just yet. The 30-year-old batted .253/.338/.478 with 24 home runs in 140 games this past season.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 03:35:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
MASN's Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles are showing interest in free agent Michael Saunders.
He meets the Orioles' desire for a right fielder who bats left-handed. Injuries have been a constant drain for Saunders throughout his career and he fell apart down the stretch with Toronto in 2016, though the 30-year-old still managed a decent 253/.338/.478 overall slash line with 24 home runs in 140 games.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 11:36:00 AM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Jan 12 - 2:43 PM
Orioles and Blue Jays considering Saunders
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 06:21:00 PM
Saunders plans to play for Canada in WBC
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 03:35:00 PM
Orioles have interest in OF Michael Saunders
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 11:36:00 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
140
490
124
32
3
24
57
70
59
157
1
2
.253
.338
.478
.815
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
128
9
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
A.J. Jimenez
3
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis recently underwent surgery on his right knee.
The operation was expected and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed that it took place. The surgery was expected to be an arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage. Travis will be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, barring any setbacks.
Nov 18
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
2
Ryan Goins
LF
1
Melvin Upton
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Sidelined
Kevin Pillar underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.
Pillar tore a thumb ligament in early August on a successful steal attempt. He returned a month later and played with the injury down the stretch. Pillar has already begun rehabbing and should be ready in plenty of time for spring training. The 27-year-old hit .266 with seven homers, 53 RBI, 35 doubles and 14 steals over 146 games this season.
Oct 29
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Ezequiel Carrera
2
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
T.J. House
7
Casey Lawrence
8
Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Biagini
4
Aaron Loup
5
Ryan Tepera
6
Danny Barnes
7
Dominic Leone
8
Chris Smith
9
Matt Dermody
10
Chad Girodo
11
Glenn Sparkman
12
Leonel Campos
13
Gavin Floyd
14
Brett Oberholtzer
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Seth Trachtman analyzes hitters who could be RBI sleepers in 2017.
