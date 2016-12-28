Michael Saunders | Outfielder | #21 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (30) / 11/19/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 228 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Tallahassee (FL) CC Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 11 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.9 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, the Blue Jays have "remained in contact" with free agent outfielder Michael Saunders. He's also believed to be drawing interest from the Orioles. Saunders had a terrific first half for Toronto in 2016, earning his first American League All-Star nod, but he went on to bat .186/.267/.338 over the final two months of the regular season. The 30-year-old native of British Columbia has battled injuries and inconsistency throughout his eight-year MLB career. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports mentions the Orioles and Blue Jays as potential landing spots for OF Michael Saunders. Three or four more unidentified teams are also interested in procuring his services. Saunders hit .298/.372/.551 with 16 home runs in the first half to earn a spot in the All Star game but went into a prolonged slump in the second half. He hit only .178/.282/.357 with eight homers after the break. The Orioles are in the market for a left-handed, power-hitting outfielder and Saunders fits the bill. The Blue Jays have already lost Edwin Encarnacion and are likely to lose Jose Bautista, losing Saunders too would leave them with yet another big hole to fill. Source: FanRag Sports

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that free agent outfielder Michael Saunders plays to play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic. Saunders has yet to find a home this offseason, though he has been mentioned as a possible fit with the Orioles and Indians. A return to the Blue Jays also can't be ruled out just yet. The 30-year-old batted .253/.338/.478 with 24 home runs in 140 games this past season. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter