Player Page

Weather | Roster

Michael Saunders | Outfielder | #21

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 228
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Tallahassee (FL) CC
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 11 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, the Blue Jays have "remained in contact" with free agent outfielder Michael Saunders.
He's also believed to be drawing interest from the Orioles. Saunders had a terrific first half for Toronto in 2016, earning his first American League All-Star nod, but he went on to bat .186/.267/.338 over the final two months of the regular season. The 30-year-old native of British Columbia has battled injuries and inconsistency throughout his eight-year MLB career. Jan 12 - 2:43 PM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
More Michael Saunders Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1404901243232457705915712.253.338.478.815
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001289
Michael Saunders's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Michael Saunders's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Saunders's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Michael Saunders's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2A.J. Jimenez
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Ryan Goins
LF1Melvin Upton
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Ezequiel Carrera
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6T.J. House
7Casey Lawrence
8Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Biagini
4Aaron Loup
5Ryan Tepera
6Danny Barnes
7Dominic Leone
8Chris Smith
9Matt Dermody
10Chad Girodo
11Glenn Sparkman
12Leonel Campos
13Gavin Floyd
14Brett Oberholtzer
 

 