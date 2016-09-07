Tim Lincecum | Starting Pitcher | #55 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (32) / 6/15/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 170 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Washington Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (10) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/19/16: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports free agent Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire. Lincecum didn't look like he had much left in the tank last season but isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet. The two-time Cy Young winner is still hoping to get another shot at the big leagues, though a minor league deal is probably the best he can hope for. Lincecum logged a dismal 9.18 ERA over nine starts for the Angels last season. He turns 33 in June. Source: San Jose Mercury News

Tim Lincecum will not be called back up by the Angels this season. Lincecum was pushed off the Angels' 40-man roster in early August after posting a dreadful 9.16 ERA and 2.37 WHIP across nine starts. There's no real reason to add him back to the mix now, even though he had been pitching pretty well at Triple-A Salt Lake. The 32-year-old right-hander will be a free agent this winter. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

Angels sent RHP Tim Lincecum outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. Lincecum was designated for assignment over the weekend and has decided to accept an assignment to Triple-A rather than test free agency. It's unclear whether he'll start or relieve in the minors, but his future in the majors is in serious question right now. Source: Jeff Fletcher on Twitter