Tim Lincecum | Starting Pitcher | #55

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/15/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 170
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Washington
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (10) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports free agent Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire.
Lincecum didn't look like he had much left in the tank last season but isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet. The two-time Cy Young winner is still hoping to get another shot at the big leagues, though a minor league deal is probably the best he can hope for. Lincecum logged a dismal 9.18 ERA over nine starts for the Angels last season. He turns 33 in June. Jan 21 - 5:02 PM
Source: San Jose Mercury News
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA99260038.16841392332009.162.37
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)AAA7703038.13021161437003.7571.148
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Juan Graterol
4Tony Sanchez
1B1C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8Alex Meyer
9Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Justin Miller
 

 