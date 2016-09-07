Welcome,
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Nate Smith
(S)
Nick Buss
(OF)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Justin Miller
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Mike Morin
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
John Lamb
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Daniel Wright
(S)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tim Lincecum | Starting Pitcher | #55
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 6/15/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (10) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/19/16: Signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reports free agent Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire.
Lincecum didn't look like he had much left in the tank last season but isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet. The two-time Cy Young winner is still hoping to get another shot at the big leagues, though a minor league deal is probably the best he can hope for. Lincecum logged a dismal 9.18 ERA over nine starts for the Angels last season. He turns 33 in June.
Jan 21 - 5:02 PM
Source:
San Jose Mercury News
Tim Lincecum will not be called back up by the Angels this season.
Lincecum was pushed off the Angels' 40-man roster in early August after posting a dreadful 9.16 ERA and 2.37 WHIP across nine starts. There's no real reason to add him back to the mix now, even though he had been pitching pretty well at Triple-A Salt Lake. The 32-year-old right-hander will be a free agent this winter.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Angels sent RHP Tim Lincecum outright to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Lincecum was designated for assignment over the weekend and has decided to accept an assignment to Triple-A rather than test free agency. It's unclear whether he'll start or relieve in the minors, but his future in the majors is in serious question right now.
Tue, Aug 9, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Tim Lincecum is undecided about whether to accept an assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler has been in touch with the former Cy Young Award winner since he was designated for assignment over the weekend, but he's still mulling over his options. The Angels want Lincecum to go to Triple-A to work on things, but he could try his luck in free agency. It's unlikely he'd draw much interest at this point. Lincecum was rocked to the tune of a 9.16 ERA over nine starts prior to getting the boot.
Tue, Aug 9, 2016 01:18:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Fletcher on Twitter
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Jan 21 - 5:02 PM
Tim Lincecum won't be called back up
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Tim Lincecum accepts assignment to Triple-A
Tue, Aug 9, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Lincecum undecided about going to minors
Tue, Aug 9, 2016 01:18:00 PM
More Tim Lincecum Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(4056)
2
M. Saunders
PHI
(3228)
3
T. Ross
TEX
(2817)
4
N. Feliz
MLW
(2741)
5
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2096)
6
D. Betances
NYY
(1789)
7
I. Kinsler
DET
(1777)
8
D. Straily
MIA
(1749)
9
J. Arrieta
CHC
(1702)
10
W. Myers
SD
(1608)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
9
9
2
6
0
0
38.1
68
41
39
23
32
0
0
9.16
2.37
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Salt Lake(PCL)
AAA
7
7
0
3
0
38.1
30
21
16
14
37
0
0
3.757
1.148
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Juan Graterol
4
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Albert Pujols (foot) has begun physical therapy.
Pujols underwent surgery in December on his right plantar fascia. He's expected to be limited for the start of spring training and might not be ready for Opening Day. Pujols turns 37 next week and batted .268/.323/.457 with 31 homers and 119 RBI over 152 games last season. He's now halfway through his megadeal with the Angels, but he's still owed $140 million over the next five years.
Jan 10
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract.
Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
8
Alex Meyer
9
Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Justin Miller
