Edward Mujica | Relief Pitcher | #49 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (32) / 5/10/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'4 / 211 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details 2017: Minor League Contract

Tigers signed RHP Edward Mujica to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Mujica was released three different times last season -- twice by the Phillies, once by the Royals -- and did not log a single appearance at the major league level. The former closer will function as organizational relief depth for Detroit in 2017. He had a 4.75 ERA in 47 1/3 innings between the A's and Red Sox in 2015. Source: Tommy Stokke on Twitter

Twins signed RHP Edward Mujica to a minor league contract. Mujica was let go by the Royals earlier this month. The 32-year-old has pitched to a disappointing 4.76 ERA over 45 minor league appearances this year. He'll report to Triple-A Rochester. Source: LaVelle Neal on Twitter

Royals released RHP Edward Mujica. Mujica hooked up with the Royals on a minor league contract in mid-July after being released by the Phillies. In 12 innings at Triple-A Omaha in the defending champs' system, the veteran right-hander was roughed up for 11 runs on 17 hits over 12 innings. He has not pitched in the majors since he posted a 4.75 ERA while splitting time between the A's and Red Sox over a combined 47 1/3 innings in 2015.