Edward Mujica | Relief Pitcher | #49

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/10/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4 / 211
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Tigers signed RHP Edward Mujica to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Mujica was released three different times last season -- twice by the Phillies, once by the Royals -- and did not log a single appearance at the major league level. The former closer will function as organizational relief depth for Detroit in 2017. He had a 4.75 ERA in 47 1/3 innings between the A's and Red Sox in 2015. Dec 29 - 12:39 PM
Source: Tommy Stokke on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA360032339421916427003.6921.179
Omaha(PCL)AAA9010212171111214008.2501.583
Rochester(INT)AAA600036.261128001.3501.200
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Tyler Collins
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Juan Perez
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Jordan Zimmermann
3Michael Fulmer
4Mike Pelfrey
5Anibal Sanchez
6Daniel Norris
7Matt Boyd
8Myles Jaye
9Sandy Baez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Mark Lowe
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Shane Greene
6Drew VerHagen
7Bruce Rondon
8Kyle Ryan
9Blaine Hardy
10Buck Farmer
11Chad Bell
12Daniel Stumpf
13A.J. Achter
14Dustin Molleken
 

 