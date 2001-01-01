Player Page

Jim Johnson | Relief Pitcher | #53

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/27/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Jim Johnson earned his ninth save of the season Monday in the Braves' 5-2 defeat of the Pirates.
Johnson plunked Adam Frazier with two outs, but he induced a groundout from Josh Harrison to close out the victory for Atlanta. The veteran right-hander holds a sharp 2.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 19/3 K/BB ratio in 19 innings this season for the Braves. May 22 - 11:13 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.00.0000000000000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ATL180218018.01366319003.00.89
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 22PIT100011.00000000.00.00
May 20WAS100011.00000000.00.00
May 19WAS100011.00000000.00.00
May 17TOR100001.00000200.00.00
May 16@ TOR100001.01000000.001.00
May 13@ MIA100011.00000100.00.00
May 12@ MIA100001.011101009.001.00
May 7STL100001.00001100.001.00
May 6STL100001.00000100.00.00
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Freddie Freeman
2Matt Adams
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
3B1Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
3Danny Santana
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Eric O'Flaherty
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jason Motte
10Jacob Lindgren
11Armando Rivero
12Sam Freeman
 

 