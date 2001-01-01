Jim Johnson | Relief Pitcher | #53 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (33) / 6/27/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $4.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jim Johnson earned his ninth save of the season Monday in the Braves' 5-2 defeat of the Pirates. Johnson plunked Adam Frazier with two outs, but he induced a groundout from Josh Harrison to close out the victory for Atlanta. The veteran right-hander holds a sharp 2.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 19/3 K/BB ratio in 19 innings this season for the Braves.

Jim Johnson pitched a clean ninth inning to earn a save against the Nationals on Saturday. He was protecting a three-run lead but one would have been enough. He retired Anthony Rendon, Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor in order to end the game without any drama. The veteran closer has been smooth and efficient this year. He has a 3.00 ERA with 19 strikeouts and three walks in 18 innings of work. He has eight saves for the season and 162 for his career.

Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Nationals on Friday for his seventh save of the season. Johnson threw 12 pitches and induced three grounders to set down the side in order. The 33-year-old has pitched well this month and owns a 3.18 ERA and 19/3 K/BB ratio over 17 innings on the year. He’s missing more bats this season and continues to induce grounders at a strong clip.