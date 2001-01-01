Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Melancon earns ninth save Monday vs. Cubs
Panik goes 3-for-4 with HR and two doubles
Jim Johnson nets ninth save Monday vs. PIT
Carrasco (pectoral) good to go for Tuesday
Kluber (back) to make rehab start Thursday
Carlos Rodon (biceps) throws simulated game
Hunter Pence (hamstring) another week away
Tigers option Anibal Sanchez to minors
Mariners recall Mike Zunino from Triple-A
Finnegan (trapezius) to throw off mound Tues.
Pujols (hamstring) back in Monday's lineup
Schwarber not in Monday's lineup vs. Giants
Weather |
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(OF)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Ian Krol
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Josh Collmenter
(R)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
James Loney
(1B)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Dale Thayer
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Jason Motte
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Jim Johnson | Relief Pitcher | #53
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 6/27/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 5 (0) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $4.5 million, 2018: $4.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jim Johnson earned his ninth save of the season Monday in the Braves' 5-2 defeat of the Pirates.
Johnson plunked Adam Frazier with two outs, but he induced a groundout from Josh Harrison to close out the victory for Atlanta. The veteran right-hander holds a sharp 2.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 19/3 K/BB ratio in 19 innings this season for the Braves.
May 22 - 11:13 PM
Jim Johnson pitched a clean ninth inning to earn a save against the Nationals on Saturday.
He was protecting a three-run lead but one would have been enough. He retired Anthony Rendon, Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor in order to end the game without any drama. The veteran closer has been smooth and efficient this year. He has a 3.00 ERA with 19 strikeouts and three walks in 18 innings of work. He has eight saves for the season and 162 for his career.
May 20 - 9:55 PM
Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Nationals on Friday for his seventh save of the season.
Johnson threw 12 pitches and induced three grounders to set down the side in order. The 33-year-old has pitched well this month and owns a 3.18 ERA and 19/3 K/BB ratio over 17 innings on the year. He’s missing more bats this season and continues to induce grounders at a strong clip.
May 20 - 12:25 AM
Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth inning Saturday against the Marlins to earn his sixth save.
After giving up a run Friday, Johnson got through the ninth Saturday without incident. The veteran reliever has had a few hiccups but has been mostly solid this year for the Braves, saving six games with a 3.86 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.
May 13 - 10:26 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ATL
18
0
2
1
8
0
18.0
13
6
6
3
19
0
0
3.00
.89
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 22
PIT
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
May 20
WAS
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
May 19
WAS
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
May 17
TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
May 16
@ TOR
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
May 13
@ MIA
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 12
@ MIA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
9.00
1.00
May 7
STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
May 6
STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
10-Day DL
Braves placed 1B Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left wrist.
Freeman suffered the injury Wednesday when he was struck on the left arm by an Aaron Loup fastball. The star first baseman is expected to be sidelined 10-12 weeks, into early August. Rio Ruiz has been called from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and could see regular starts at first base for Atlanta. Johan Camargo is also in the mix there.
May 18
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
60-Day DL
Braves transferred INF/OF Micah Johnson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Danny Santana. Johnson had wrist surgery in March.
May 8
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Adonis Garcia (Achilles) did some running without issues on Monday.
The infielder could be ready for activation when first eligible on Friday. Garcia has been out with tendinitis in his Achilles.
May 22
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
3
Danny Santana
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
Jaime Garcia
4
R.A. Dickey
5
Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Eric O'Flaherty
10-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Eric O'Flaherty on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.
The veteran southpaw has been a disaster for the Braves' this season, posting a 6.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 9/6 K/BB ratio across 13 2/3 innings. Luke Jackson has been summoned from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
May 20
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Chaz Roe from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Roe has been out since mid-April and had a setback recently. He'll now be sidelined for at least another month.
May 21
9
Jason Motte
10
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
11
Armando Rivero
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Armando Rivero on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right shoulder inflammation.
The Rule 5 pick never got going this spring. He doesn't have any structural damage, though, so hopefully it won't be a long-term issue.
Apr 2
12
Sam Freeman
