Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
Trevor Plouffe | Third Baseman | #24
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/15/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 216
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $7.25 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports that the Red Sox are interested in free agent infielder Trevor Plouffe.
The Red Sox are looking at him as a potential utility player or platoon option between first and third base. Adding an insurance policy alongside Mitch Moreland and Pablo Sandoval makes sense, but any deal would be contingent on him falling in the team's price range, likely around one year and $2-3 million. Plouffe was limited to 80 games this past season due to oblique and rib injuries while hitting .260/.303/.420 with 12 homers.
Dec 27 - 8:47 AM
Source:
Boston Herald
Twins sent 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Triple-A Rochester.
Plouffe will officially decline the assignment and become a free agent soon. He was projected to earn over $8 million in his final year of arbitration, which isn't a salary the Twins were eager to give the career .247/.308/.420 hitter. Plouffe has obviously displayed power at times, however, and shouldn't be out of work too long.
Nov 18 - 5:11 PM
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Twins have placed Trevor Plouffe on outright waivers.
Berardino adds that Plouffe is expected to clear waivers later Friday before becoming a free agent. The third baseman was projected to earn over $8 million this offseason in his final year of arbitration eligibility, and that's not something the Twins' new front office wanted to pay. Plouffe, 30, is a career .247/.308/.420 hitter over seven big league seasons. He'll land on his feet somewhere, but it might not be as a starter. Plouffe moving on clears the way for Miguel Sano to be the Twins' regular third baseman in 2017.
Nov 18 - 2:40 PM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Twins placed OF Trevor Plouffe on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.
He's also dealing with a strained intercostal muscle. All of it sounds painful and there's a good chance we've seen the last of Plouffe in 2016. The veteran third baseman has clubbed 12 homers in 84 games this season. Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano will split time at the hot corner with Plouffe sidelined.
Sep 10 - 6:59 PM
Source:
Today's Knuckleball
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Dec 27 - 8:47 AM
Twins outright Trevor Plouffe off 40-man
Nov 18 - 5:11 PM
Report: Twins place Trevor Plouffe on waivers
Nov 18 - 2:40 PM
Twins send Plouffe (oblique) to 15-day DL
Sep 10 - 6:59 PM
More Trevor Plouffe Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
84
319
83
13
1
12
47
35
19
60
1
0
.260
.303
.420
.723
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
13
0
0
63
0
7
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Fort Myers(FSL)
A
2
8
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.125
.125
.125
Rochester(INT)
AAA
5
19
6
2
0
1
2
4
1
5
0
0
.316
.350
.579
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Mitch Garver
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Engelb Vielma
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Zack Granite
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Twins activated RHP Phil Hughes from the 60-day disabled list.
The move puts him back on the 40-man roster. Hughes underwent surgery in early July for thoracic outlet syndrome but hopes to go into spring training without any limitations.
Nov 4
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Tyler Duffey
7
Fernando Romero
8
Felix Jorge
9
Justin Haley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Pat Light
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said that Glen Perkins has made "solid progress" in his rehab from shoulder surgery.
Perkins underwent significant labrum surgery in late June. Falvey indicated that given the pace of his rehab, it is "reasonable" that the veteran closer will be able to pitch in games during spring training at some point. A more clarified timetable figures to be passed along after the calendar flips to 2017 and the team has a better idea of just how close Perkins is to a return to the mound. He started into a light throwing program near the end of October.
Dec 7
11
Yorman Landa
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Nate Grimm runs down his 10 most intriguing remaining free agents in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
