Trevor Plouffe | Third Baseman | #24

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/15/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 216
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports that the Red Sox are interested in free agent infielder Trevor Plouffe.
The Red Sox are looking at him as a potential utility player or platoon option between first and third base. Adding an insurance policy alongside Mitch Moreland and Pablo Sandoval makes sense, but any deal would be contingent on him falling in the team's price range, likely around one year and $2-3 million. Plouffe was limited to 80 games this past season due to oblique and rib injuries while hitting .260/.303/.420 with 12 homers. Dec 27 - 8:47 AM
Source: Boston Herald
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8431983131124735196010.260.303.420.723
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016013006307
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Fort Myers(FSL)A281000000200.125.125.125
Rochester(INT)AAA5196201241500.316.350.579
