Trevor Plouffe | Third Baseman | #24 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (30) / 6/15/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 216 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $7.25 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent

Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports that the Red Sox are interested in free agent infielder Trevor Plouffe. The Red Sox are looking at him as a potential utility player or platoon option between first and third base. Adding an insurance policy alongside Mitch Moreland and Pablo Sandoval makes sense, but any deal would be contingent on him falling in the team's price range, likely around one year and $2-3 million. Plouffe was limited to 80 games this past season due to oblique and rib injuries while hitting .260/.303/.420 with 12 homers. Source: Boston Herald

Twins sent 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Triple-A Rochester. Plouffe will officially decline the assignment and become a free agent soon. He was projected to earn over $8 million in his final year of arbitration, which isn't a salary the Twins were eager to give the career .247/.308/.420 hitter. Plouffe has obviously displayed power at times, however, and shouldn't be out of work too long.

Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Twins have placed Trevor Plouffe on outright waivers. Berardino adds that Plouffe is expected to clear waivers later Friday before becoming a free agent. The third baseman was projected to earn over $8 million this offseason in his final year of arbitration eligibility, and that's not something the Twins' new front office wanted to pay. Plouffe, 30, is a career .247/.308/.420 hitter over seven big league seasons. He'll land on his feet somewhere, but it might not be as a starter. Plouffe moving on clears the way for Miguel Sano to be the Twins' regular third baseman in 2017. Source: Mike Berardino on Twitter