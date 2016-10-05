Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MRI reveals strained oblique for Tomas
Martin Prado exits with apparent leg injury
Rayan Gonzalez lifted with right elbow injury
Pineda tosses five perfect frames, fans eight
Moncada homers twice, makes fifth error
Bumgarner cruises over six scoreless innings
Morse keeps the engine running with two hits
Billy Hamilton rakes in win over San Diego
Yan Gomes breaks out for three hits Wednesday
Brantley (shoulder) doubles in minors action
Joseph (hand) not in Wednesday's lineup
Alex Dickerson (back) to see spine specialist
Martin Prado | Third Baseman | #14
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 10/27/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 217
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $11 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Martin Prado was lifted from Wednesday's World Baseball Classic contest between Venezuela and the United States with a possible leg injury.
Prado pulled up lame in the fifth inning. At this juncture, the nature of his injury is unclear, though MLB.com's Joe Frisaro is speculating that it could potentially be a hamstring tweak. He should be considered day-to-day until the Marlins provide a more detailed update.
Mar 15 - 10:56 PM
Source:
Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Martin Prado starred with five hits Saturday in Venezuela’s extra-innings win over Italy in the WBC.
Prado was relentless, reaching base in all six of his plate appearances. His RBI double in the 10th inning gave Venezuela its first win of the tournament. Prado drove in three of Venezuela’s 11 runs on Saturday and scored one of his own. Venezuela can punch its ticket to the quarterfinals with a win over Mexico in Sunday’s Pool D finale.
Mar 11 - 9:02 PM
Marlins signed 3B Martin Prado to a three-year, $40 million extension.
The agreement was reported last week, but it's now official. Prado was due to hit free agency this winter, but now he's signed through 2019. Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Prado will make $11.5 million in 2017, $13.5 million in 2018, and $15 million in 2019. The 32-year-old batted .305/.359/.417 with eighth homers and 75 RBI over 153 games this season and has emerged as a clubhouse leader in Miami.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Martin Prado went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
His first-inning blast gave the Marlins an early lead but they couldn't hang on. He has a stellar .305 batting average although his counting stats lag behind. He has hit just eight home runs to go with 75 RBI and 69 runs scored. The batting average is nice but he doesn't do enough of the other things to make himself a quality fantasy player.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 11:14:00 PM
Martin Prado exits with apparent leg injury
Mar 15 - 10:56 PM
Prado erupts for five hits in win over Italy
Mar 11 - 9:02 PM
Marlins finalize 3-year extension with Prado
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Prado smokes a two-run bomb Wednesday
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 11:14:00 PM
More Martin Prado Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
153
600
183
37
3
8
75
70
49
69
2
2
.305
.359
.417
.775
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
150
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
Sidelined
Dee Gordon (pink eye) will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Mets.
Gordon was originally scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, but he was sent home due to pink eye. Fortunately, it didn't take him long to get back to normal. The 28-year-old should come at a discount in fantasy drafts this year after his disappointing 2016, but his speed remains a game-changer.
Feb 28
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
2
Destin Hood
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
Sidelined
Marlins manager Don Mattingly indicated Friday that Jeff Locke (biceps) will begin the season on the disabled list.
Locke has been dealing with biceps tendinitis for nearly three weeks, and although he's resumed throwing he's just not going to have enough time to get ready in time for the opener. The left-hander was pegged for a likely long relief role even if he was healthy.
Mar 10
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
9
Scott Copeland
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
Sidelined
Odrisamer Despaigne (oblique) will be shut down for the next week.
Despaigne tweaked his oblique during an appearance on Thursday. It shouldn't affect his availability for the start of the season as long as he can avoid a setback.
Mar 3
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Severino Gonzalez
12
Drew Steckenrider
13
Brandon Cunniff
14
Javy Guerra
