Martin Prado | Third Baseman | #14 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (33) / 10/27/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 217 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $11 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Martin Prado was lifted from Wednesday's World Baseball Classic contest between Venezuela and the United States with a possible leg injury. Prado pulled up lame in the fifth inning. At this juncture, the nature of his injury is unclear, though MLB.com's Joe Frisaro is speculating that it could potentially be a hamstring tweak. He should be considered day-to-day until the Marlins provide a more detailed update. Source: Joe Frisaro on Twitter

Martin Prado starred with five hits Saturday in Venezuela’s extra-innings win over Italy in the WBC. Prado was relentless, reaching base in all six of his plate appearances. His RBI double in the 10th inning gave Venezuela its first win of the tournament. Prado drove in three of Venezuela’s 11 runs on Saturday and scored one of his own. Venezuela can punch its ticket to the quarterfinals with a win over Mexico in Sunday’s Pool D finale.

Marlins signed 3B Martin Prado to a three-year, $40 million extension. The agreement was reported last week, but it's now official. Prado was due to hit free agency this winter, but now he's signed through 2019. Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Prado will make $11.5 million in 2017, $13.5 million in 2018, and $15 million in 2019. The 32-year-old batted .305/.359/.417 with eighth homers and 75 RBI over 153 games this season and has emerged as a clubhouse leader in Miami.