Martin Prado | Third Baseman | #14

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/27/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 217
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Martin Prado was lifted from Wednesday's World Baseball Classic contest between Venezuela and the United States with a possible leg injury.
Prado pulled up lame in the fifth inning. At this juncture, the nature of his injury is unclear, though MLB.com's Joe Frisaro is speculating that it could potentially be a hamstring tweak. He should be considered day-to-day until the Marlins provide a more detailed update. Mar 15 - 10:56 PM
Source: Joe Frisaro on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15360018337387570496922.305.359.417.775
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000015001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
3Tomas Telis
4Ramon Cabrera
5Carlos Paulino
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
2B1Dee Gordon
2Derek Dietrich
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3Ryan Jackson
4Austin Nola
5J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
LF1Marcell Ozuna
2Destin Hood
CF1Christian Yelich
2Yefri Perez
3Matt den Dekker
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Adam Conley
3Edinson Volquez
4Dan Straily
5Tom Koehler
6Jeff Locke
7Jose Urena
8Justin Nicolino
9Scott Copeland
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Brian Ellington
8Nick Wittgren
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Hunter Cervenka
11Severino Gonzalez
12Drew Steckenrider
13Brandon Cunniff
14Javy Guerra
 

 