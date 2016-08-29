Player Page

Brandon Morrow | Relief Pitcher | #21

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/26/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: California
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (5) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Dodgers signed RHP Brandon Morrow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Morrow has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and has not pitched more than 40 major league innings in a season since 2013. He saw 16 innings with the Padres last year, surrendering four runs on 19 hits in that space. At 32 years old, the chance of a career renaissance might have passed, but he should have a decent opportunity to fight for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen over the course of spring training. Per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, Morrow will make $1.25 million should he manage to make the Dodgers' roster out of spring training. Jan 25 - 9:23 PM
Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SD180100216194338001.691.38
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lake Elsinore(CAL)A2201011.2159938006.9431.543
Peoria(ARIZ)R40100583106001.8001.600
El Paso(PCL)AAA12200221291515921006.4291.810
San Antonio(TEX)AA2211010.11810944007.8392.129
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Jacob Rhame
12Patrick Schuster
13Brandon Morrow
 

 