Brandon Morrow | Relief Pitcher | #21

Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Hue: No 'conclusions' about RG3's future
Mark Dominik emerges as 49ers GM candidate
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
Cousins noncommittal on return to Washington
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Avery Bradley (Achilles) likely a week away
Monta Ellis (ankle) is probable for Thursday
Russell Westbrook drops 23rd triple-double
Mason Plumlee w/ third straight double-double
Steven Adams scores 20 points in full line
Lou Williams scores game-high 31 pts in loss
Ivica Zubac gets 12 & 10 w/ three blocks Wed
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points in loss to ATL
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) probable Thursday
Willy Hernangomez grabs career-high 16 boards
Marc Gasol pours in career-high 42 points
Greg Monroe scores season-high 28 points
Scott Darling gets the nod against Winnipeg
Curtis McElhinney will start Thursday vs. PHI
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) won't play Thursday
Cam Talbot gets 4th SO in win over Ducks
Sven Baertschi scores twice in win over Avs
Steve Mason blanks Rangers on Wednesday
Jakub Voracek scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Frederik Andersen posts second straight SO
Auston Matthews scores in win over Red Wings
Tomas Hertl off IR, ready to play Thursday
Thomas Vanek skates, will be a game-time call
Brad Marchand will have a hearing Thursday
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Dredge shoots 64; surges into lead in Doha
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
Swansea ties down Routledge with new deal
Burnley midfielder will miss most of 2017
Arsenal ready to welcome Walcott back
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
Guardiola: Aguero signed new City deal
Djilobodji appeals violent conduct charge
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Bud Norris
(S)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Brandon Morrow | Relief Pitcher | #21
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 7/26/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3 / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
California
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (5) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Latest News
Recent News
Dodgers signed RHP Brandon Morrow to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Morrow has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and has not pitched more than 40 major league innings in a season since 2013. He saw 16 innings with the Padres last year, surrendering four runs on 19 hits in that space. At 32 years old, the chance of a career renaissance might have passed, but he should have a decent opportunity to fight for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen over the course of spring training. Per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times, Morrow will make $1.25 million should he manage to make the Dodgers' roster out of spring training.
Jan 25 - 9:23 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Padres activated RHP Brandon Morrow from the paternity leave list.
Morrow has been away from the team since Friday in order to be present for the birth of his first child. The Padres sent down Buddy Baumann on Monday in order to make room for his return to the active roster.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 05:04:00 PM
Padres placed RHP Brandon Morrow on the paternity leave list.
Morrow and his wife are expecting their first child. He's being replaced on the roster by Buddy Baumann.
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Padres purchased the contract of RHP Brandon Morrow from Triple-A El Paso.
The 31-year-old hurler has dealt with countless injury issues over the years, but is back in the big leagues as a member of the Padres bullpen. He registered a 6.94 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 39/16 K/BB ratio over 48 innings in the minors this season.
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 02:43:00 PM
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Jan 25 - 9:23 PM
Padres activate Morrow from paternity leave
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 05:04:00 PM
Brandon Morrow goes on paternity leave
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 01:20:00 PM
Padres purchase contract of Brandon Morrow
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 02:43:00 PM
More Brandon Morrow Player News
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SD
18
0
1
0
0
2
16
19
4
3
3
8
0
0
1.69
1.38
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Lake Elsinore(CAL)
A
2
2
0
1
0
11.2
15
9
9
3
8
0
0
6.943
1.543
Peoria(ARIZ)
R
4
0
1
0
0
5
8
3
1
0
6
0
0
1.800
1.600
El Paso(PCL)
AAA
12
2
0
0
2
21
29
15
15
9
21
0
0
6.429
1.810
San Antonio(TEX)
AA
2
2
1
1
0
10.1
18
10
9
4
4
0
0
7.839
2.129
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore will undergo a left elbow debridement on Tuesday.
Liberatore posted a 0.61 ERA in the first half but had elbow issues in the second half and posted a 9.45 ERA. He's expected to be ready to go at the beginning of next season. Grant Dayton is a lock for the NLDS roster now.
Oct 3
10
Josh Ravin
11
Jacob Rhame
12
Patrick Schuster
13
Brandon Morrow
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
At long last, the Dodgers have found a second baseman. Nick Nelson discusses their trade and more in the latest Lowdown.
