Player Page

Weather | Roster

Clayton Kershaw | Starting Pitcher | #22

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (7) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Clayton Kershaw tossed two scoreless frames without allowing a hit as the Dodgers beat the Indians 4-2 on Thursday.
He whiffed one batter and did not issue any free passes. He has yet to allow a baserunner through his first two outings. The planet's best pitcher missed two months with a back injury last year but seems fine as spring training ramps up. He went 12-4 with an otherworldly 1.69 ERA in 21 starts last year. Mar 2 - 7:08 PM
More Clayton Kershaw Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA21211240014997312811172331.69.72
Clayton Kershaw's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Clayton Kershaw's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Clayton Kershaw's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Clayton Kershaw's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A1100031000500.000.333
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Adam Liberatore
9Josh Ravin
10Jacob Rhame
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
13Steve Geltz
 

 