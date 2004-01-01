Clayton Kershaw | Starting Pitcher | #22 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (28) / 3/19/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 1 (7) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $32 million, 2017: $33 million, 2018: $33 million, 2019: $32 million, 2020: $33 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Clayton Kershaw tossed two scoreless frames without allowing a hit as the Dodgers beat the Indians 4-2 on Thursday. He whiffed one batter and did not issue any free passes. He has yet to allow a baserunner through his first two outings. The planet's best pitcher missed two months with a back injury last year but seems fine as spring training ramps up. He went 12-4 with an otherworldly 1.69 ERA in 21 starts last year.

Clayton Kershaw struck out one in a scoreless inning during Saturday's Cactus League win over the White Sox. Kershaw was on point in his spring debut, as he did not walk a batter nor surrender a hit. A back injury cost him over two months during the 2016 campaign, but that has not been causing him any issue in the early going during spring training. A front-line fantasy starter when healthy, Kershaw will be taking the ball on Opening Day against the Padres come April 3.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday that Clayton Kershaw will start on Opening Day. This announcement certainly doesn't come as a surprise. The greatest pitcher on the planet will take the hill when the Dodgers open their regular season against the Padres on April 3. Source: MLB on Twitter