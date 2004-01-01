Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Clayton Kershaw | Starting Pitcher | #22
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/19/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 1 (7) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $32 million, 2017: $33 million, 2018: $33 million, 2019: $32 million, 2020: $33 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Clayton Kershaw tossed two scoreless frames without allowing a hit as the Dodgers beat the Indians 4-2 on Thursday.
He whiffed one batter and did not issue any free passes. He has yet to allow a baserunner through his first two outings. The planet's best pitcher missed two months with a back injury last year but seems fine as spring training ramps up. He went 12-4 with an otherworldly 1.69 ERA in 21 starts last year.
Mar 2 - 7:08 PM
Clayton Kershaw struck out one in a scoreless inning during Saturday's Cactus League win over the White Sox.
Kershaw was on point in his spring debut, as he did not walk a batter nor surrender a hit. A back injury cost him over two months during the 2016 campaign, but that has not been causing him any issue in the early going during spring training. A front-line fantasy starter when healthy, Kershaw will be taking the ball on Opening Day against the Padres come April 3.
Feb 25 - 7:19 PM
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Saturday that Clayton Kershaw will start on Opening Day.
This announcement certainly doesn't come as a surprise. The greatest pitcher on the planet will take the hill when the Dodgers open their regular season against the Padres on April 3.
Feb 18 - 12:28 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Clayton Kershaw said Wednesday that he has "no worries or concerns" about last year's back injury.
Kershaw missed 10 weeks last season due to a back issue, but he managed to return down the stretch and pitch during the postseason. Getting a full offseason to rest has surely helped. Kershaw said Wednesday that his goal is to "make every start this year," which has to be music to the ears of Dodgers fans and fantasy owners. He'll be the top starting pitcher on the board in drafts this spring.
Feb 15 - 12:48 PM
Source:
Bill Plunkett on Twitter
Kershaw fans one in two scoreless frames
Mar 2 - 7:08 PM
Kershaw strikes out one in spring debut
Feb 25 - 7:19 PM
Kershaw officially tabbed for Opening Day
Feb 18 - 12:28 PM
Kershaw says he has no worries about back
Feb 15 - 12:48 PM
More Clayton Kershaw Player News
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
21
21
12
4
0
0
149
97
31
28
11
172
3
3
1.69
.72
Clayton Kershaw's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Clayton Kershaw's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Clayton Kershaw's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Clayton Kershaw's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
1
1
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
5
0
0
.000
.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) is scheduled to take dry swings Thursday.
That means no contact. Gonzalez showed up to Dodgers camp last month with a case of tennis elbow, but he's ramping up the baseball activities now. The veteran first baseman may take an at-bat or two this weekend in the Cactus League before reporting to duty for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.
Mar 2
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) saw 5-6 at-bats in a simulated game Thursday at Dodgers camp.
He was joined by Enrique Hernandez and Willie Calhoun. Thompson only faced minor league pitchers on Thursday but is expected to go against left-hander Hyun-jin Ryu in his next simulated game on Saturday. The Dodgers are taking things slow with Thompson after a back injury cost him the second half of last season. He's still on track for Opening Day.
Mar 2
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Scott Kazmir surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit over 1 2/3 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Giants.
Kazmir walked one and struck out one on the evening. The veteran southpaw struggled with an intercostal injury down the stretch last season and, when healthy, pitched to a 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 134/52 K/BB ratio across 136 1/3 innings (26 starts). Assuming he can survive spring training without issue, he will be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.
Mar 1
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
9
Josh Ravin
10
Jacob Rhame
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
12
Brandon Morrow
13
Steve Geltz
